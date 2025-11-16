72 Creative Graffiti Art That Turned Blank Walls Into Objects Of Admiration

Whatever your relationship with graffiti art is, you can’t argue that creative graffiti will always catch your attention. Beautiful vandalism, we may call it. Don’t get us wrong, graffiti tags done with zero effort and consideration do spoil the city’s overall image. Even worse when done on memorial sites and tombstones.

However, creative street art (especially done with permission and planning) can make the city even more appealing. Actually, beautiful graffiti art can boost the value of properties in an area! Hence, although we see more pros than cons in graffiti art, too many nuances in society will keep creative graffiti art under the controversial subject umbrella. Nonetheless, thanks to Banksy, who brought prompt attention to street art and showcased that amazing graffiti art can breathe life into the streets, cool street art is now viewed more as a way for people to express themselves rather than vandalism. To be fair, as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody and sends a good message, we are all for cool graffiti art.

Below, we’ve compiled some creative graffiti tags, mostly found on Reddit’s Graffiti subreddit and Instagram, that rejuvenate the idea that bare monolith walls are bo-ring! As always, upvote the entries you liked the most and share your thoughts in the comments regarding whether you view graffiti as an expression of art or mischief.

#1 This Kind Of Graffiti

Image source: Phlogistoned, woskerski

#2 Amazing 3D Graffiti

Image source: sivribiber

#3 This Kind Of Graffiti

Image source: Phlogistoned, odeith.com

#4 Vile

Image source: boriswong, vile_graffiti

#5 Creative Graffiti

Image source: bmbrs.921

#6 Disturbingly Realistic Graffiti

Image source: etymologynerd, odeith.com

#7 Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson Toronto, CA

Image source: ThePeoplesLannister

#8 Did Someone Say Cookie

Image source: boriswong

#9 Drippy

Image source: boriswong, BOOGIE

#10 Don’t Know Who Or Where, But I Like It

Image source: Bierrr, Milane Ramsi

#11 Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: miniPanther

#12 Blesea

Image source: Bierrr

#13 Abandoned DDR Hospital Near Berlin, Germany

Image source: yoschii97, tobo.berlin

#14 Lit Piece By Vile

Image source: vile_graffiti

#15 Chek

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#16 Rever

Image source: Flick__This, REVER

#17 Nexer

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#18 Cheers

Image source: sony_m78

#19 Discovered This Masterpiece In The Middle Of Nowhere

Image source: aaronyekce

#20 Aches Paints And Blends So Clean That It Looks Like A Graphic Design Piece

Image source: MattJ_33, achesdub

#21 Paws, ATX

Image source: Stamoshatesmidgets

#22 Creative Graffiti

Image source: adriabatet

#23 I Will Travel Across The Land Infecting Far And Wide, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Image source: SpliffDragon

#24 A Wall Full Of Anime Graffiti I Spotted On A Street In Port Louis. Glad To Know There’s Enough Otakus In Mauritius!

Image source: PhantomR9

#25 Somewhere Along The Train Tracks In The Netherlands

Image source: Soyus

#26 Vandals On A Dutch Train

Image source: beeman_nl

#27 No Brain No Ego Jellyfish, Me For Scale

Image source: LucyButAsAFriend

#28 Eyes On The Wall

Image source: theseyer

#29 MF Doom Graffiti Spotted In Belfast, Ireland

Image source: Krabby-paddy

#30 Simpsons Wall

Image source: liljacksonj

#31 Mega

Image source: Phlogistoned

#32 Fuego

Image source: Flick__This

#33 Kezam

Image source: Flick__This

#34 Hit Up A Legal Wall Today For Some Spray Practice

Image source: plobster

#35 Haunt The Streets!

Image source: offic_carmichael

#36 Interesting Graffiti

Image source: i_talk_to_the_wind

#37 Spotted On A Bike Ride Yesterday In U.K.

Image source: Chris_358

#38 Creative Graffiti

Image source: walls_magdeburg

#39 Person Graffiti

Image source: jeancharles.romero

#40 Human = Garbage (Socal)

Image source: lilcrime69

#41 The Dopest Doom Wall I’ve Seen So Far. It’s Pretty Fresh. I Took This Pic About 3 Days After It Went Up, Denver

Image source: RUSTY_LEMONADE

#42 Found This While Trucking

Image source: Mr_Meow_Meows

#43 The Simpsons Graffiti

Image source: italian_bread0

#44 One Of The Illest Graffiti Writers I Know, Rime Of MSK/KCW From Perth Amboy, NJ

Image source: BornGodbody

#45 Saten TKO

Image source: danorobles

#46 First Wall I’ve Painted Since Becoming A Mum

Image source: candiebandit

#47 Nottingham

Image source: Deep-Imagination-334

#48 Graffiti

Image source: semorthemadone

#49 Painted This Fella On A Legal Wall Today

Image source: plobster

#50 1UP in Lisbon

Image source: chicagoose3

#51 Colina Del Sol, San Diego

Image source: young_edgar17th

#52 Creative Graffiti

Image source: graffitiartpicsbyme

#53 Putting Them Up In Jamaica Queens

Image source: marksman96

#54 Lern X Witso X Smetz… Texas

Image source: blood_n_gold

#55 Noach Always Brings The Heat

Image source: Kiorrone

#56 Creative Graffiti

Image source: point_and_shoot25

#57 Nordio NMG

Image source: Blinkebasti83

#58 Cybin, Stpaul MN

Image source: Frankthetank8

#59 Raw Wall Graffiti

Image source: MENDSone

#60 What You Think About Big Bombs?

Image source: caroldragonfly

#61 Masek

Image source: MaSeKoNe

#62 Spot Under The Railroad Tracks, Las Vegas NV

Image source: Jove702

#63 Oakland Art Is Elite

Image source: cribvby

#64 Graffiti On A Train In Warsaw, Poland

Image source: DesiredDistress

#65 Graffiti On Car

Image source: graffs.de.paris

#66 Most

Image source: Kiorrone

#67 Went Exploring And Found This

Image source: Sink-Strong

#68 Creative Graffiti

Image source: graffity_mon_amour

#69 Fikor Swer

Image source: Flick__This

#70 Krasy (Lisbon, Portugal)

Image source: BC4235

#71 Interesting Graffiti On Train

Image source: graffiti_spotter_austria

#72 Tusune In Philly

Image source: starboardbaby

