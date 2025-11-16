72 Creative Graffiti Art That Turned Blank Walls Into Objects Of Admiration

Whatever your relationship with graffiti art is, you can’t argue that creative graffiti will always catch your attention. Beautiful vandalism, we may call it. Don’t get us wrong, graffiti tags done with zero effort and consideration do spoil the city’s overall image. Even worse when done on memorial sites and tombstones.
However, creative street art (especially done with permission and planning) can make the city even more appealing. Actually, beautiful graffiti art can boost the value of properties in an area! Hence, although we see more pros than cons in graffiti art, too many nuances in society will keep creative graffiti art under the controversial subject umbrella. Nonetheless, thanks to Banksy, who brought prompt attention to street art and showcased that amazing graffiti art can breathe life into the streets, cool street art is now viewed more as a way for people to express themselves rather than vandalism. To be fair, as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody and sends a good message, we are all for cool graffiti art.
Below, we’ve compiled some creative graffiti tags, mostly found on Reddit’s Graffiti subreddit and Instagram, that rejuvenate the idea that bare monolith walls are bo-ring! As always, upvote the entries you liked the most and share your thoughts in the comments regarding whether you view graffiti as an expression of art or mischief.
#1 This Kind Of Graffiti
Image source: Phlogistoned, woskerski
#2 Amazing 3D Graffiti
Image source: sivribiber
#3 This Kind Of Graffiti
Image source: Phlogistoned, odeith.com
#4 Vile
Image source: boriswong, vile_graffiti
#5 Creative Graffiti
Image source: bmbrs.921
#6 Disturbingly Realistic Graffiti
Image source: etymologynerd, odeith.com
#7 Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson Toronto, CA
Image source: ThePeoplesLannister
#8 Did Someone Say Cookie
Image source: boriswong
#9 Drippy
Image source: boriswong, BOOGIE
#10 Don’t Know Who Or Where, But I Like It
Image source: Bierrr, Milane Ramsi
#11 Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: miniPanther
#12 Blesea
Image source: Bierrr
#13 Abandoned DDR Hospital Near Berlin, Germany
Image source: yoschii97, tobo.berlin
#14 Lit Piece By Vile
Image source: vile_graffiti
#15 Chek
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#16 Rever
Image source: Flick__This, REVER
#17 Nexer
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#18 Cheers
Image source: sony_m78
#19 Discovered This Masterpiece In The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: aaronyekce
#20 Aches Paints And Blends So Clean That It Looks Like A Graphic Design Piece
Image source: MattJ_33, achesdub
#21 Paws, ATX
Image source: Stamoshatesmidgets
#22 Creative Graffiti
Image source: adriabatet
#23 I Will Travel Across The Land Infecting Far And Wide, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Image source: SpliffDragon
#24 A Wall Full Of Anime Graffiti I Spotted On A Street In Port Louis. Glad To Know There’s Enough Otakus In Mauritius!
Image source: PhantomR9
#25 Somewhere Along The Train Tracks In The Netherlands
Image source: Soyus
#26 Vandals On A Dutch Train
Image source: beeman_nl
#27 No Brain No Ego Jellyfish, Me For Scale
Image source: LucyButAsAFriend
#28 Eyes On The Wall
Image source: theseyer
#29 MF Doom Graffiti Spotted In Belfast, Ireland
Image source: Krabby-paddy
#30 Simpsons Wall
Image source: liljacksonj
#31 Mega
Image source: Phlogistoned
#32 Fuego
Image source: Flick__This
#33 Kezam
Image source: Flick__This
#34 Hit Up A Legal Wall Today For Some Spray Practice
Image source: plobster
#35 Haunt The Streets!
Image source: offic_carmichael
#36 Interesting Graffiti
Image source: i_talk_to_the_wind
#37 Spotted On A Bike Ride Yesterday In U.K.
Image source: Chris_358
#38 Creative Graffiti
Image source: walls_magdeburg
#39 Person Graffiti
Image source: jeancharles.romero
#40 Human = Garbage (Socal)
Image source: lilcrime69
#41 The Dopest Doom Wall I’ve Seen So Far. It’s Pretty Fresh. I Took This Pic About 3 Days After It Went Up, Denver
Image source: RUSTY_LEMONADE
#42 Found This While Trucking
Image source: Mr_Meow_Meows
#43 The Simpsons Graffiti
Image source: italian_bread0
#44 One Of The Illest Graffiti Writers I Know, Rime Of MSK/KCW From Perth Amboy, NJ
Image source: BornGodbody
#45 Saten TKO
Image source: danorobles
#46 First Wall I’ve Painted Since Becoming A Mum
Image source: candiebandit
#47 Nottingham
Image source: Deep-Imagination-334
#48 Graffiti
Image source: semorthemadone
#49 Painted This Fella On A Legal Wall Today
Image source: plobster
#50 1UP in Lisbon
Image source: chicagoose3
#51 Colina Del Sol, San Diego
Image source: young_edgar17th
#52 Creative Graffiti
Image source: graffitiartpicsbyme
#53 Putting Them Up In Jamaica Queens
Image source: marksman96
#54 Lern X Witso X Smetz… Texas
Image source: blood_n_gold
#55 Noach Always Brings The Heat
Image source: Kiorrone
#56 Creative Graffiti
Image source: point_and_shoot25
#57 Nordio NMG
Image source: Blinkebasti83
#58 Cybin, Stpaul MN
Image source: Frankthetank8
#59 Raw Wall Graffiti
Image source: MENDSone
#60 What You Think About Big Bombs?
Image source: caroldragonfly
#61 Masek
Image source: MaSeKoNe
#62 Spot Under The Railroad Tracks, Las Vegas NV
Image source: Jove702
#63 Oakland Art Is Elite
Image source: cribvby
#64 Graffiti On A Train In Warsaw, Poland
Image source: DesiredDistress
#65 Graffiti On Car
Image source: graffs.de.paris
#66 Most
Image source: Kiorrone
#67 Went Exploring And Found This
Image source: Sink-Strong
#68 Creative Graffiti
Image source: graffity_mon_amour
#69 Fikor Swer
Image source: Flick__This
#70 Krasy (Lisbon, Portugal)
Image source: BC4235
#71 Interesting Graffiti On Train
Image source: graffiti_spotter_austria
#72 Tusune In Philly
Image source: starboardbaby
Follow Us