I Create Wet Pictures To Dip The Viewer In A Sort Of Oneiric Reality (New Pics)

“The rain washes memories off the sidewalk of life”.
Raindrops, like in a blues song, fall with a repetitive but fascinating rhythm, awakening, as they were called in XVII century, the “blue demons”: a suffused sensation of melancholia. Raindrop Blues Project tries to dip the viewer in a sort of oneiric reality, where the rain seems to fall on everyone, creating evocative images where every element – the street, the sky, the characters, the viewer – is involved in a romantic and, in the same time, melancholic feeling.
As Bob Marley said, when it rains some “feel” the rain, others just get wet.
If you are interested here you can find Part 1 and also Part 2.
Instagram
#1 Blue Velvet
#2 Fade Out
#3 Merry Go Round
#4 Summer Rain
#5 Blinded By The Light
#6 Red Sun
#7 Green
#8 Crestfallen
#9 A Light That Never Comes
#10 Cry Me A River
#11 Out Of The Past
#12 She’s A Rainbow
#13 The Shining
#14 Station To Station
#15 Dark Souls
#16 Through The Looking Glass
#17 Forno
#18 Solitary Man
#19 Purple Rain
#20 Flowers
#21 Don’t Stop Me Now
#22 Red Pants
#23 Nievski
#24 Dark Side
#25 Garbatella
#26 Colors
#27 Termini
#28 Give Me Shelter
#29 Policlinico
#30 Leicester Square
