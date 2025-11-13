I Create Wet Pictures To Dip The Viewer In A Sort Of Oneiric Reality (New Pics)

“The rain washes memories off the sidewalk of life”.

Raindrops, like in a blues song, fall with a repetitive but fascinating rhythm, awakening, as they were called in XVII century, the “blue demons”: a suffused sensation of melancholia. Raindrop Blues Project tries to dip the viewer in a sort of oneiric reality, where the rain seems to fall on everyone, creating evocative images where every element – the street, the sky, the characters, the viewer – is involved in a romantic and, in the same time, melancholic feeling.

As Bob Marley said, when it rains some “feel” the rain, others just get wet.

#1 Blue Velvet

#2 Fade Out

#3 Merry Go Round

#4 Summer Rain

#5 Blinded By The Light

#6 Red Sun

#7 Green

#8 Crestfallen

#9 A Light That Never Comes

#10 Cry Me A River

#11 Out Of The Past

#12 She’s A Rainbow

#13 The Shining

#14 Station To Station

#15 Dark Souls

#16 Through The Looking Glass

#17 Forno

#18 Solitary Man

#19 Purple Rain

#20 Flowers

#21 Don’t Stop Me Now

#22 Red Pants

#23 Nievski

#24 Dark Side

#25 Garbatella

#26 Colors

#27 Termini

#28 Give Me Shelter

#29 Policlinico

#30 Leicester Square

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
