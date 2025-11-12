I Create Wet Pictures To Dip The Viewer In A Sort Of Oneiric Reality (Part 2)

“The rain washes memories off the sidewalk of life”.
Raindrops, like in a blues song, fall with a repetitive but fascinating rhythm, awakening, as they were called in XVII century, the “blue demons”: a suffused sensation of melancholia. Raindrop Blues Project tries to dip the viewer in a sort of oneiric reality, where the rain seems to fall on everyone, creating evocative images where every element – the street, the sky, the characters, the viewer – is involved in a romantic and, in the same time, melancholic feeling.
As Bob Marley said, when it rains some “feel” the rain, others just get wet.
More info: alessiotrerotoli.it
