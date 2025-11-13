I Found A Chilling Path That Looked Like A Trail To Mordor (20 Pics)

Strolling near the banks of Donau river near Vác (Hungary) on a foggy morning I found a dark and hidden wooden path which was used a long time ago. Although we say: “never leave the road you know,” I was always curious so I began walking cautiously.
Soon the surroundings turned dark and the fog got thicker. It was completely silent and the only sound I could hear was the squeaking of putrid wooden slats.
But I knew something (or someone) was watching me from behind the dead trees of a swamp, and soon I was creeped out by a kind of terrifying chill inside me. Yet I kept going, wondering where could this path take me, when suddenly…
