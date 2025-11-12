Photographer Captured Secret Lives Of Street Cats In Latvia

There are a lot of cats living on the street all over the world. And, one of the European country, Latvia is not an exception. One of the local cat care non-profit organization decided to show the world street cats who deserve our love, care and attention.

Karina, photographer from Riga, made a special Valentines Day collection of photos of street cats from Riga and Jurmala. The main purpose is to show that the care people give to animals at home should not be extended to the cats living at the streets, even if people can’t pet them. Each has a personality and each has a story to tell.

“I started this project because I know what a difference a photo can make in telling a story – and how persuasive photography can be to inspire people to take action,” says Karina. “There are a lot of animals that need help.”

They are just like the cats living at home, and they deserve the same respect and compassion.

More info: catcarecommunity.com

