30 People Share “American Things” They’d Never Heard About Until They Visited The States

* employers firing people on the spot
* having a limited number of days for sick leave
* unpaid maternity / sickness leave
* “tipping culture”.
People getting bankrupted because of medical emergencies.
Advertising medications on TV.
Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.
Open carry firearms. Like, I get it, I have a gun licence and go to the gun range and have a good time. But like, folks walking around openly with huge-a*s guns as though they’re Walmart Mercenaries is seriously f****d.
Having Kids say the pledge of Allegiance in School.
Last time my Country had something like that…..well lets just say it didnt end wel for anyone involved.
Displaying prices without taxes. It threw me off when I first went to buy a bottle of coke a day after I arrived.
Homeowners Association.
Getting into University by being good at sports. I was chatting to an American guy online and he told me he went to college on a “Lacrosse Scholarship”. I’m like, seriously? You got to go to college for being good at f*****g lacrosse?
Medical debt.
Not sure if it’s been said. Americans with disabilities act is amazing. Wheel chair ramps everywhere and ease of access.
Tipping culture.
Overwork culture. Why would someone choose to work 80 hours a week? I get it, double the money, but what are you going to do with the money if you have just enough free time left to sleep and you die at 65?
Of course someone doesn’t have a choice and needs extra hours or multiple jobs, but from afar I still see an undeniable cultural push to a life dedicated to working, with those who choose something else regarded as lesser parts of the society.
Career too. It feels like you *must* always strive to be something more, no peace, no rest, no point where you can be happy where you are.
Neighbourhoods without grocery stores.
As a Dutchy, driving a car and turning right on a red light. That messed with my head. If you do that here you are gonna hit at least 5 cyclists.
Being worried about calling an ambulance. Or just medical bills in general. I cant imagine not being able to afford getting cancer treatment if needed for example.
Just how one-sided the employer/employee relationship is there.
As the neighbours from the North, having a milkshake that’s worth your entire calorie intake for the day sounds insane.
Where I from you need to put an euro in a shopping cart in order to use it, when you you return it, it gives back the coin. I think this doesn’t happen in the US right?
Also that they take your credit card to pay in the restaurant, in Europe you always have the card with you when you pay.
Feet, yards, gallons, etc.
Drive thru banks and pharmacies. My partner is American and was astonished that I thought that was so weird. We simply do not have enough space for that sort of thing in the UK.
My German friend visited us in college. First party he goes “THEY DO EXIST!!” and held up our pack of red solo cups. Haha.
The tax system – having to do a return every year (ours is done for us unless you run your own business or are a contractor). Also having to pay tax when you live overseas.
People caring about college sports.
Like people will actually show up to watch without being related to or friends with anyone playing?
There are actual stadiums with cheerleaders and marching bands?
Academic scholarships for being good at a sport?
Student athletes being handed passing grades even if they fail so that they can keep playing?
The only remotely comparable thing I can think of is my country is the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race.
Edit: I’m going to say this now even though its too late and I already slept while the American were awake and started replying. I don’t think the hype and love of college/high school sports is inherently *bad* (except the grades thing). Its just something uniquely American and therefore my answer for the question posed by this post.
This thing were the kitchen sink has teeth.
Houses with small fences and little to no extra security
As a Latin american, our houses have either big gates and fences with spikes or concrete walls with barbed wire on top in order to stop burglars from entering. You can say it was quite a shock to me when I first visited the US and saw suburbs filled with houses with cars parked on the street and small wooden fences that anyone could jump over.
Freshman sophomore junior senior… Have to translate this in my head every time.
Long commutes.
Here in the Netherlands a lot of companies only hire within a 30 minute radius, maybe an hour if they really need you.
I once applied to a job around 100 minutes away and was rejected purely because of travel time. If the travel time was a problem for me I wouldn’t’ve applied.
Free drink refills.
Homecoming, Sadie Hawkins, Winter Formal, Prom…
We have none of this, the closest thing is the graduation itself.
So, I only heard this like a year ago. But apparently it seems that most of American men are circumcised. Which sounds bizarre to me.
