I Used Paper Art To Create The Characters Of Popular TV Shows (31 Pics)

I spent the last few weeks paying homage to one of my favorite shows of all time. I used a combination of paper cutting, foiling, and laser cutting to make all the pieces. I’m pretty proud of how they’ve turned out so far!
Also, check out my previous post where I recreated Encanto characters using paper art!
More info: Instagram
First up Leslie in her OG office!
Then we have Mona Lisa and Jean-Ralphio in one of my favorite television moments ever
Treat yo’ self!
Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole
Cones of Dunshire!
And my opus – Ron Swanson
And here’s a Lil’ Sebastian magnet for good measure!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us