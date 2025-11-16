I Used Paper Art To Create The Characters Of Popular TV Shows (31 Pics)

by

I spent the last few weeks paying homage to one of my favorite shows of all time. I used a combination of paper cutting, foiling, and laser cutting to make all the pieces. I’m pretty proud of how they’ve turned out so far!

Also, check out my previous post where I recreated Encanto characters using paper art!

More info: Instagram

First up Leslie in her OG office!

Then we have Mona Lisa and Jean-Ralphio in one of my favorite television moments ever

Treat yo’ self!

Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole

Cones of Dunshire!

And my opus – Ron Swanson

And here’s a Lil’ Sebastian magnet for good measure!

I Used Paper Art To Create The Characters Of Popular TV Shows (31 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
