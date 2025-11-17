I Made A Series Of Paper Art Featuring Encanto Characters (21 Pics)

I Love making paper pieces and I Love Encanto.
It was a challenge to capture the detail, whimsy, and uniqueness of all the characters, but I was determined. I told myself if I was going to make it, I was going to go all out. Two weeks later it’s finally done!
The completed scene
Art has always been a part of my life. I loved creating caricatures of my friends, doodling whatever ridiculous idea that popped into my head, and experimenting with new techniques and styles. But prior to my life of being a full-time artist, I was lots of other things. I was an honor student nerd in high school, I majored in English in college, and then for the next 12 years, I was a middle school history teacher. However, in 2021, my life took a turn that ultimately allowed me to step away from being an educator and explore paper art and design full-time. While I have no formal training in art, graphic illustration, or business (which have all proven to be more challenging than I had expected), I have enjoyed making new things and making new connections every day.
Abuela Alma
So she was actually the easiest to make. Her dress design I was able to just draw on instead of cutting.
One thing I enjoy the most about being an artist is the opportunity to expand my skill set with characters who require more complex design elements. Encanto, being a series that involved magic, incredibly intricate designed outfits, and each character having a unique and expressive personality, this group was going to be tricky. To overcome some of these challenges, I did a lot of experimenting with other tools, like using vellum for translucent elements like the rain with Pepa, plastic with nail polish to make a glittering effect with Isabelle, and using adhesive vinyl for the details in the dresses, especially with Mirabel. This project also let me practice with additional detail elements like creating expressive animals for Luisa, Antonio, and Bruno and floral elements for Julieta. While each of these characters took anywhere from 4-8 hours, each character had its own distinct look and personality, and it was a genuine joy creating each one.
Camilo Madrigal
He was a little more challenging. His chameleons weren’t too bad, but I decided with him to start doing more texturing with his hair.
While I have created many many fan art pieces over the years, I have enjoyed making pieces from the show Bob’s Burgers the most. Not only is the show itself so endearing, hilarious, and just fun, but it also provides a multitude of material. From the different outfits each character wears, as well as the adventures each episode explores, it always has new elements I could make.
Luisa Madrigal
Her dress was pretty easy too. I love the design of it. Also, the donkey!
When I create little paper pieces, each time, they are a labor of true love. There are times when the details I include are so small, I’m sure they may go unnoticed and may only be appreciated by me, but when they are seen, the joy people get when they look at all the parts makes everything worth it.
Dolores Madrigal
This is when it starts getting harder. Her dress had quite a bit more intricate designs and her pose had to be super-specific. Plus she’s adorable.
I am always up for new challenges, new series to create, and new suggestions. I hope people can reach out and let me know what project I should do next!
Felix and Pepa Madrigal
And then the real challenges began. Her dress wasn’t too hard but her pose had to be super specific too. Also, Felix’s outfit was a new challenge! I learned how to thread super thin pieces of paper.
Also, I used colored plastic sheets cut super thin for the rain!
Julieta and Agustin Madrigal
This one was actually really fun to make, but also super tricky. I wanted to convey the love and chemistry between them. I also wanted to go all out on Juileta’s dress. The teeny flowers in her pocket were especially fun.
Bruno Madrigal
I like the rats the most.
Antonio Madrigal
Image credits: FromPentoPaper
When I designed this one I thought it wouldn’t be too hard – his outfit wasn’t too complicated. Then I decided to add animals. And lots of curls to his hair. And cut out all the spots, what was I thinking.
Isabela Madrigal
Ok, this one is my favorite one. I got to use all kinds of materials which is always my favorite. I colored vellum for her dress layers and cut clear plastic sheets for the swirl of the flowers. I also used glitter nail polish because… glitter.
And last but not least, Mirabel Madrigal
This one was the hardest. Her dress was so amazing and I really wanted to do it justice. All the designs and symbols were cut with vinyl and I love it.
Bonus – Casita
