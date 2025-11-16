27 Paper Art Creations Based On Harry Potter Characters Done By Me

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, I decided to make a series of paper creations. Each piece represents a letter of the alphabet!
I’ve been making paper art for about eight years now and I finally decided to tackle Harry Potter. It’s always been a series that I’ve loved, grown up with, and hold dear to my heart but I knew it would be a challenge. In making this series, I was able to grow creatively, use new techniques and supplies that I’ve never used before, and pay homage to a magical world that defined my childhood. Enjoy!
Check out my other paper art here and here.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | twitter.com
#1 Minerva Mcgonagall
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#2 Hermione Granger
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#3 Severus Snape
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#4 Invisibility Cloak
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#5 Luna Lovegood
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#6 Rubeus Hagrid
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#7 Expecto Patronum
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#8 Yule Ball
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#9 Bellatrix Lestrange
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#10 Umbridge
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#11 Albus Dumbledore
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#12 James And Lily Potter
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#13 Private Drive
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#14 Voldemort
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#15 Gilderoy Lockhart
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#16 Quirrell
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#17 Neville Longbottom
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#18 Trelawney
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#19 Whomping Willow
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#20 And Some Potter Puppet Pals For Good Measure
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#21 Fat Lady
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#22 Knight Bus
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#23 Zonko’s Joke Shop
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#24 Xenophilius Lovegood
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#25 Draco Malfoy
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#26 Champions
Image source: FromPentoPaper
#27 Oliver Wood
Image source: FromPentoPaper
Follow Us