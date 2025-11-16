27 Paper Art Creations Based On Harry Potter Characters Done By Me

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films, I decided to make a series of paper creations. Each piece represents a letter of the alphabet!

I’ve been making paper art for about eight years now and I finally decided to tackle Harry Potter. It’s always been a series that I’ve loved, grown up with, and hold dear to my heart but I knew it would be a challenge. In making this series, I was able to grow creatively, use new techniques and supplies that I’ve never used before, and pay homage to a magical world that defined my childhood. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | twitter.com

#1 Minerva Mcgonagall

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#2 Hermione Granger

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#3 Severus Snape

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#4 Invisibility Cloak

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#5 Luna Lovegood

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#6 Rubeus Hagrid

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#7 Expecto Patronum

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#8 Yule Ball

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#9 Bellatrix Lestrange

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#10 Umbridge

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#11 Albus Dumbledore

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#12 James And Lily Potter

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#13 Private Drive

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#14 Voldemort

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#15 Gilderoy Lockhart

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#16 Quirrell

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#17 Neville Longbottom

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#18 Trelawney

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#19 Whomping Willow

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#20 And Some Potter Puppet Pals For Good Measure

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#21 Fat Lady

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#22 Knight Bus

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#23 Zonko’s Joke Shop

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#24 Xenophilius Lovegood

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#25 Draco Malfoy

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#26 Champions

Image source: FromPentoPaper

#27 Oliver Wood

Image source: FromPentoPaper

Patrick Penrose
