42 Comics By ‘Cyelatm’ That Feel Uncomfortably Relatable

Today, we’re excited to spotlight the creative world of Juniper Abernathy. Through comics and illustrations, the artist behind the ‘Cyelatm’ series blends humor, emotion, and sharp observation to capture moments that feel both relatable and quietly profound. With a simple yet expressive style, their work explores everyday experiences, personal reflections, and the small quirks of life that often go unnoticed.
More info: Instagram | cyelatm.tumblr.com | cyelatm-archive.tumblr.com | patreon.com
Bored Panda reached out to the artist behind the series to learn more about how their comics came to life and what inspires them. Reflecting on their beginnings, the cartoonist shared that they started making comics in middle school, around the age of 13. “I had been reading comics like Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and The Simpsons from a very young age,” they explained, adding that discovering webcomics such as Penny Arcade, Dinosaur Comics, and Achewood was a turning point. “That’s when I realized I could make my own comics and potentially share them online one day.”
At the time, comics became an important way to communicate. “I used to draw comics on the back of my schoolwork during class, and my classmates found them really funny,” the artist said. Since verbal humor didn’t always come easily, drawing became a more natural form of expression. When their work started receiving positive feedback on online forums – places known for being especially critical – it helped build confidence. “That’s when I began to think I might actually have a talent for it.”
When it comes to ideas, the artist explained that the most successful ones often come from real life. “Most of the ideas that have resonated the most with people come from real-life interactions, especially conversations with my partner Liz or with friends,” they shared. “There’s something about the energy of real human interaction that sparks ideas I can’t seem to generate on my own.” Still, imagination plays its role. At times, the characters feel like they exist somewhere else entirely: “It feels like the characters exist on a separate plane inside my head, where I can observe them living their lives and draw inspiration from that.”
The cartoonist also acknowledged that not all inspiration comes from light moments. “There were periods when my comics were a way of expressing deep mental anguish,” they admitted. Looking back can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but honesty has always been important. “I like to think I’ve always kept things honest and personal, even when it wasn’t pretty.”
The minimalist style the comics are known for wasn’t entirely planned from the start. “It wasn’t a fully conscious choice at first,” the cartoonist explained. “The minimalist style developed naturally as a practical and emotional necessity.” Simpler drawings made it easier to focus on timing, expression, and ideas, and over time that simplicity became intentional. “I realized that this simplicity actually helped the humor and emotions come through more clearly.”
As for favorite characters, the artist doesn’t have just one. “I don’t really have a single favorite character,” they said. What matters more is exploring emotions and situations that feel genuine. “Some comics lean more toward absurd humor, while others are more personal or introspective, and I enjoy moving between those tones depending on what feels right at the time.”
