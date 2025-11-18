Hey Pandas, What Does ‘True Happiness’ Mean To You? (Closed)

Invite introspection on the concept of happiness and its attainability in one’s life. Do you think it’s achievable?
#1
True happiness is to choose to altruistically offer help, support, affection, and love to vulnerable people who are unable to pay you back.
And to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you have done your best, and that you have done the right thing.
#2
Getting up in the morning and just feeling okay. The world isn’t in shambles, my family isn’t fighting… just… okay.
#3
For me it’s just being content, and I’m mostly there. My wife and I are doing pretty well, after 35 years of working on it. Our children and grandchildren are close by, and everyone gets along with no significant conflicts. We’re all relatively healthy. I plan to retire in about four years, and in the meantime I enjoy my job.
There are negatives, if I look for them, but after living for 62 years I’ve come to the conclusion that for many people, their happiness comes down to one simple thing. Everyone has good things and bad things going on in their life. Your happiness largely depends on which of those you focus your energy on.
#4
To me, at this very moment, true happiness would mean being able to do what I truly want, career-wise. I’m not at all unhappy (and actually quite fortunate) with where I am right now, it’s just that my dream job only revealed itself to me a year or two ago and it’s in a creative field, so I really have to work hard to even have a tiny chance of it taking off in any way. If it some day does and generates enough money to live on and do the things I like, then that’d be true happiness.
In a general sense: true happiness is health, stability and love, none of which is attainable at will I suppose. However, you can make a conscious effort to make it the best it can be. A part of it is luck.
#5
Loving and being loved.
May seem simple or foolish, but that is true happiness to me
#6
For me it is just spending the day doing things that you enjoy from your job to your hobbies. And not feeling like there are other “better” things to do. For example I spend a lot of my free time on the beach or in the water and I allow myself to do that because it makes me feel happy and complete.
#7
Fulfilling connection. Oneness with the Earth around you, a symbiotic relationship with nature, a community of people you feel that you are a part of, and the peace and security to enjoy, and even revel in, all of the above.
#8
I t to think that finally after 5 long years of low self esteem, finally choosing to be happy with myself for me, not for other people
#9
when my precious granddaughter looks up at me, smiling, and saying “Nanny, I love you!”
#10
being content with your life in general
#11
being happy with whatever place i am in life.
no worries, great friends, fun stuff to do, no stress, work-life balance, liking my job in general, acceptance for the bad stuff that happened and acceptance for the bad stuff that will come. because thats how life goes. life doesn’t have all ups or all downs. and its just acceptance with that and dwelling on the good stuff is my definition of true happiness.
#12
Curling up with a good book, either all wrapped up inside when it’s cold or sitting outside and enjoying a beautiful sunny day. At least for me it is.
#13
Being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with how people feel in theirs.
#14
My family, any animals, sweets(especially bread halwa)and FOOD
#15
That i don’t have to act i like this stuff
i can just be mt strange self
(for insant fnaf)
#16
Reaching a point where, as long as you don’t do harm, you can do what you want. And, most of all, not care if someone else has an issue with it. Nacho, kid. Nacho bid’ness.
Follow Us