I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

by

I was inspired by the simplicity of the twitter logo, which was actually created out of 13 circles. I decided to challenge myself and see what other animals I could create as well.

I thought to myself, “Only 13 circles? I doubt most of the animals will even be recognizable…” but surprisingly, I was pretty happy with what turned out. Sometimes I was even happy before I hit 13 circles, and I would “cheat” a little by adding the remaining circles on a sharp corner to simply round it out a little, instead of being forced to change the shape of the animal. But hey. :)

I’ve sold a few prints. Contact me if you’re interested as well!

More info: dorotapankowska.com

Elephant | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Cat | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Dog | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Fox | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Whale | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Frog | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Giraffe | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Toucan | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Walrus | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Owl | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Mouse | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Rabbit | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Monkey | 13 circles

I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bones: 4.18 The Doctor in the Den
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2009
Will Benedict Wong Star in Strange Academy?
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2023
I Recreated Star Wars’ Tatooine In The Desert With My Children
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s One Lesson Life Taught You The Hard Way, But You’re Grateful For Now?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Behind Her Eyes Ending Explained: Unpacking the Twist Ending
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2023
Woman Wants To Quit Babysitting For In-Laws, It Turns Out To Be Harder Than Expected
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.