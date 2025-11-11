I Made 13 Animals Out Of 13 Perfect Circles

I was inspired by the simplicity of the twitter logo, which was actually created out of 13 circles. I decided to challenge myself and see what other animals I could create as well.
I thought to myself, “Only 13 circles? I doubt most of the animals will even be recognizable…” but surprisingly, I was pretty happy with what turned out. Sometimes I was even happy before I hit 13 circles, and I would “cheat” a little by adding the remaining circles on a sharp corner to simply round it out a little, instead of being forced to change the shape of the animal. But hey. :)
I’ve sold a few prints. Contact me if you’re interested as well!
More info: dorotapankowska.com
Elephant | 13 circles
Cat | 13 circles
Dog | 13 circles
Fox | 13 circles
Whale | 13 circles
Frog | 13 circles
Giraffe | 13 circles
Toucan | 13 circles
Walrus | 13 circles
Owl | 13 circles
Mouse | 13 circles
Rabbit | 13 circles
Monkey | 13 circles
