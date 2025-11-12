Artist Creates An Incredible Picture That Looks Like A Painting And It’s Messing With Our Minds

From the first sight it might look like it’s just a really cool illustration, straight from the manga, but in reality, this is an artistic picture by a Japanese artist Shinga.
The artist painted real plastic cars in the style of a Japanese sports manga series Initial D and photographed them in a motion portraying way.
Shinga’s creation was liked on twitter more than 50k times in 5 days and it’ clear why. What do you think about this style? Let us know in the comment section down below.
More info: twitter.com
