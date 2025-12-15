People Call Out MAGA Hypocrisy As Rob Reiner’s Slaying Compared To Charlie Kirk

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found lifeless at their home on Sunday (December 14). Their bodies showed signs of fatal stab wounds.
The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a homicide investigation. Reports indicate that their son, Nick, is being questioned in connection with the crime. No arrests have been made.
Reiner was known for directing This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men.
He first became famous for his role as Mike on the sitcom All in the Family.
Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
In addition to his film work, he was also actively engaged in politics. He campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election and donated $10,000 to Correct the Record, a political action committee supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
After news of the tragedy spread, several social media users who opposed Reiner’s political views began leaving harsh comments about the late director, appearing to celebrate his passing.
Image credits: foxla
Amid the highly polarized political climate in the US, some also drew comparisons to the reactions seen following the assassination of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.
“Shall we on the left start a page listing all the Maga m*rons who encore violence & celebrate the d*ath of Rob Reiner, like they did when Charlie Kirk was k*lled?? Should we help them lose their jobs??” one user asked on X.
The message was posted in response to another user, who wrote, “I don’t want the high road, I want a road and world free of all leftists. Rest in p*ss, Rob Reiner. You’re in hell where you belong.”
Image credits: daviddunn177
Image credits: MrAzuzAli
In September, at least eight companies and organizations across the United States reportedly fired their employees over controversial comments made following Kirk’s assassination.
For instance, MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd after he suggested that Kirk’s assassination was “unfortunate” but inevitable and described the late activist as “one of the most divisive” public figures in the country.
Following the tragedy, people began comparing reactions to the crimes against Reiner and Charlie Kirk
Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image credits: JLM000
Image credits: NecroFlaps
Amid the reports that Reiner and his wife were stabbed by their own son, another hateful message claimed that “history has proven that the crazy liberal mob will turn on those who led it.”
The user claimed that the Reiners “shunned conservative beliefs and supported liberal ones, for example, the belief that young liberals are being brainwashed especially in colleges to become assassins and nut jobs just like the assassin of Charlie Kirk” and asked, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if his own kid became one of those brainwashed and ended up k*lling him and his wife?”
Reiner was a Democrat and had donated thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign
Image credits: Vidor
“How MAGA can mentally forge a path from Rob Reiner to Charlie Kirk just to get a tweet off is insane to me lol,” a separate user concluded.
“I loathed Rob Reiner and his criticism of President Trump. But he still was a human that did not deserve this fate,” read another comment, with the user adding that their fellow Republicans should not “rejoice” over the tragedy.
Some detractors took it even further, posting conspiracy theories linking Reiner to Kirk and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore from Surprise
“Rob Reiner wanted Donald Trump to release the Epstein files. So did Charlie Kirk,” one person wrote, suggesting that someone whose reputation could be ruined by the release of the “Epstein files” was responsible for Reiner’s passing.
A separate conspiracy theorist went in the opposite direction, falsely claiming that the filmmaker appeared in the documents from Epstein’s estate released by US lawmakers and was “a regular visitor to Epstein Island.”
Image credits: Unclefm99
Despite his political differences with Kirk, the Democratic activist had condemned the assassination of the right-wing leader during an interview with Piers Morgan.
Reiner said his first reaction upon learning the news was “horror,” adding that the tragedy was “beyond belief.”
“That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. It’s not acceptable. It’s not a solution to solving problems,” Reiner said.
Reiner directed beloved films like Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally
Image credits: 60minutes
He also referenced Erika Kirk’s speech in which she forgave her husband’s assassin, calling her message “beautiful.”
On Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to the Reiners’ Brentwood home to provide medical aid. Upon arrival, responders found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, later confirmed to be the famous couple.
The Reiners met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also had another daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to his first wife, Penny Marshall.
Image credits: foxla
Nick, whom reports have identified as one of the suspects in the investigation, spoke publicly in 2014 about his years-long struggle with substance dependency.
His history of dependency later became the basis for the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which was directed by his father.
In a statement, the Screen Actors Guild mourned Rob Reiner’s loss and described him as “one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television.”
“Celebrating the m*rder of anyone is disgraceful,” one X user commented
Image credits: RealIggyLibre
Image credits: tsjwaffle
Image credits: MoanaJSurfrider
Image credits: WFPBLifer
Image credits: smashbrolink
Image credits: DrClownPhD
Image credits: Tatum58
Image credits: TheDesertForge
Image credits: JanitorJack2
Image credits: PoliticalMav
Image credits: KevinScot64
Image credits: WendyHo36441135
Image credits: kelleyiub01
Image credits: tailwind53
Image credits: DwaynesWorld9
Follow Us