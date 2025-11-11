Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old

by

Brave little Tatum stands fearless below the mighty Brahman bulls. Although they could crush her quite easily, they stand so protectively next to her.

I wanted to capture this connection in photographs between the little farm girl and these magnificent animals. How there is so much mutual respect and innocence between them. And not to worry, mom and dad were in the wings to whisk her out the way if the bulls got a fright! I’m a Dubai-based portrait photographer, and loved this session so much, that I look forward to photographing many more sessions of children with animals.

More info: nightscalesphotography.com

Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old
Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old
Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old
Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old
Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old
Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Will Marvel Handle The Defenders Going Forward?
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2021
Green Frontier
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Green Frontier
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2019
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood’s Enabling of Ezra Miller’s Behavior: A Deeper Look
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2022
Italian Artist Creates 50 Surreal Collages That Feel Like Dreams
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
An Amazing Gallery of Mythical Dragons by Artist Arvelis
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2017
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 30-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.