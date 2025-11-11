Gentle Giants Tower Over 2 Year Old

Brave little Tatum stands fearless below the mighty Brahman bulls. Although they could crush her quite easily, they stand so protectively next to her.
I wanted to capture this connection in photographs between the little farm girl and these magnificent animals. How there is so much mutual respect and innocence between them. And not to worry, mom and dad were in the wings to whisk her out the way if the bulls got a fright! I’m a Dubai-based portrait photographer, and loved this session so much, that I look forward to photographing many more sessions of children with animals.
More info: nightscalesphotography.com
