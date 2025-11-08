“Not Today, Satan”: 52 Times Scammers Got A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

“Hey, man! How’s it going? I miss you! Just wanted to let you in on a new investment opportunity that you’re gonna love. All you have to do is wire me $5,000, and you’ll be a millionaire by the end of the year!”
We’re all familiar with those incessant spam calls and text messages. No matter how many numbers you block, someone will still manage to slip through the cracks and annoy you. So when all else has failed, some people decide that they would rather sink to a scammer’s level than turn the other cheek. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations people have ever had with scammers. Some choose to troll them, while others go the route of making them extremely uncomfortable. Either way, the result is always a hilarious conversation! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the comebacks that you’re going to keep in your back pocket.
#1 I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment
Image source: The-OG-cheese
#2 My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client” And Send The Codes On The Back To Somebody Named Danny
I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.
Image source: Folkin_Giant
#3 Is This Some Sort Of Scam? Or Am I Just A Jerk?
Image source: BodybuilderOld2839
#4 It’s Become My Favorite Thing To Do
Image source: RichardCinAZ
#5 I Love Messing With The AI Scammers. I Get So Many Of These. I Just Keep Playing With Scenarios. Some Reply, Some Don’t
Image source: Rain7Nites83
#6 How To Handle Wrong Number Scams
Image source: Efinden
#7 Never Heard Of It
Image source: kirya1120
#8 I Think I Finally Found One But I Might Have Scared Them Off
Image source: Ricepudding1044
#9 Sigh
Image source: BornSatisfaction95
#10 Shtewpidest Scam In History
Image source: RoundTradition9634
#11 New Guy On The Job
Image source: MadeByTheCommunity
#12 They Accidentally Sent Their Scam Instructions
And then still decided to go through with it… no more responses though after calling them out.
Image source: Naive-Historian-2110
#13 Nigerian Scammer
Image source: Dakr1177
#14 Your Turn Y’all, What Should I Say Next
Image source: YoitSkoit
#15 Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little
Image source: W0lfhatK1d
#16 Was Hoping To Meet My Next Dinner Guest…
Maybe next time…
Image source: Resident_Tree1428
#17 Why Can’t I Ask For Money?
Apparently if you ask for money right away they don’t know what to do.
Image source: Fantastic-Mirror3172
#18 Well This Is A Real One
Image source: senditloud
#19 Is That A Problem?
Image source: Due_Log5121
#20 Lisa Didn’t Want Help After All
My first text spambot…
Image source: stabby_chick
#21 Sometimes My Tourette’s Kicks In Via Text Too
I hate when someone try’s to scam me.
Image source: incogtco
#22 I Find It Best To Just Nip The Whole Conversation In The Bud…
I get about 20-30 scam calls a day along with 2-4 “oops, wrong number, how silly of me” texts. I find that any reference to the police just gets the job done faster.
Image source: Fraternal_Mango
#23 Handed The Phone To My 11 Yo. Was Not Disappointed
I usually ignore but he was laughing so hard it was beyond worth it.
Image source: lindseylou3900
#24 Is This A Scam? How Does It Play Out?
Image source: SubRedTed
#25 My Reply To A Job Offer
Image source: null_input
#26 Trying To Buy A Table Off Marketplace.. At Least He Was Honest
Image source: missshona
#27 Anyone Else Sick Of These Sad Scam Attempts?
It’s clearly a Philippines country code and the link is a clear giveaway. For those questioning these, they are always scams. I went through a fast pass lane on accident years back and ended up getting a letter to pay the fine. I never received a text or call. Just report as junk and block these. Stay safe out there.
Image source: ohdarlingamber
#28 But Applebee’s
Image source: herbertmilton
#29 I Guess She Didn’t Like My Picture
So disappointing that the scammer stopped responding to me after this, I was ready to keep playing ball.
Image source: RoadiePiglet
#30 Got This Text Today, Had To Share My Response
Image source: Zetnas
#31 Kindly Hit Her With That UNO Reverse Card
Image source: coreythebuckeye
#32 So Annoying And Honestly, Disrespectful
Image source: KellyFromMcDanks
#33 “I’m Not A Scam Anymore.” Is A New One
Image source: Arialene
#34 I Was Bored And Didn’t Expect It To End So Quickly
Image source: Reddbeardndragoness
#35 These Scams Are Getting Out Of Hand…
Image source: -_cable_-
#36 This One Gave Up Immediately. They Usually Have A Little Fight In Em
Image source: ishootvideo
#37 Angel Bautista Messaged Me Through Facebook And My Nephew Seems To Think Its A Scam
I am not sure and would hate to leave Mr Bautista high and dry if I can help him. Does this seem like a scam someone would come up with? I don’t know. It sounds like what he would say.
Image source: Affectionate_Sky9090
#38 Nice Try Buckaroo
Image source: MikeHoncho8008
#39 Random Number Sent Me Apple Cash. This Is Totally A Scam, Right?
I called the Apple Cash support line and they said I’d be fine if I sent it back even if the funding source charged it back, but previous Reddit posts say that’s not true. What should I do? If it was a genuine mistake, I don’t want to keep it, but it seems scammy to send cash to a number you’ve never messaged before and isn’t in your contacts.
Image source: Lower_Fox2389
#40 I Can’t With These Scams
Image source: Crimson0504
#41 No
Image source: EbonPetal
#42 Messing With Scammers Is So Funny
Image source: blenderedcth
#43 Tiffany
Image source: _eepy_weirdo_
#44 You Guys Ever Do The Reverse Scam?
The ol’ Facebook friend impersonator. I used to just make things up, “Oh hey! How’s Jerry doing? Was his rhinoplasty successful? I know he had some complications with the last one.”
Image source: christador
#45 $30 Cash App Scam From TikTok
So I got a message from a random on TikTok that they wanted to give me a “Random Cashapp Blessing”. Alarm bells were immediately going off but I decided to see where this went for a couple reasons.
I was on the shitter and could use the entertainment
The ONE in a million chance that it’s real I could use the extra cash.
So they asked me “If I send you $5000 now, what will you use it for, be honest”
I made up some BS story about it being my wife’s birthday and her car broke down and we didn’t have the cash to fix it. So we were sharing a vehicle, but her car needed a bearing replacement or something, and with the money we could replace or fix her car.
They seemed happy with that answer and wanted to move to signal/iMessage/telegram.
Red flag #2, I had already given them my cashapp tag but they wanted to “Add me up and process my payment”
So we switched to signal and continued. They asked for my cashapp tag again and I sent it and they confirmed that it was indeed me.
They then sent me a photo of a pending transaction for 5k with my name on it. Then told I just needed to send them $30 to complete my payment.
Red flag #3 anyone that wants to be a philanthropist isn’t going to ask you for money to “unlock” the funds, strike 3 you’re out…
They then proceeded to send me photo after photo of “completed” transactions. I told them that it was kinda scammy but if they send me $1 I will know they are real and not a scam. So after some back and forth and a lot of really bad English I finally put me foot down and said “I will not be sending in ANY money until they send me $1 1st”
They then did it, they sent me $1! I was shocked, I never thought they would fall for it. I then told them to get scammed scammer, and that reddit will love this. What should I spend my $1 on?
TLDR I scammed a scammer out of $1 and couldn’t be happier.
Image source: TatsumasaJutsu
#46 I Think I Scared Him. Link Sends Him To Micheal Jordan Saying, “Stop It, Get Some Help” And Give Me His Ip
Image source: Cuntwaffle92
#47 Can’t Scam Me If You Think I’m A Scammer Too
I saved a picture a scammer sent me one time, and I’ve been using/sending it to other text scammers… never heard from any of them ever again.
Image source: GokaiDecade
#48 I Think I Broke Their Brain
Image source: psxndc
#49 I Love Messing With Scammers
Image source: kwawakari
#50 Still Waiting On An Answer…
Are people still falling for this?
Image source: WiggityWiggitySnack
#51 Why Is It Always From Annie To Lisa?
Image source: Sad_Limit2978
#52 My First Scambait. I Kinda Wish It Kept Going
Image source: reddit.com
