Hey Pandas, What Confuses You The Most?

Music theory. I’ve been playing trumpet for three years, and never bothered to learn any of it, and now I have zero clue what on earth is going on when it’s mentioned. What on earth is a circle of fourths? Why are there keys? What the hell is going on with a Concert F being a G? What is happening-
That our noses run and our feet smell.
Me and other people, also science that I don’t understand
People’s thought processes. I like to understand people and the way they think and I’m pretty empathetic, which makes it easier to understand people’s thoughts, but some people are just so confusing and frustrating.
How to they make clothing. I know how the materials gets harvested, but how does it get into the shirt base- if that makes sense.
And why is baloney spelt like baloney. Who decided this?!
Politics-the greed of it, the unfairness of it, and how to fix such a huge poisonous mess. And I mean all groups.
Also greed in general. Right now a huge medical company is all over the media because their employees are striking for more staff, better pay and no cheap outsourcing. The pt to caregiver ratio is awful! But hey, some top guy gave himself a 2 mill raise making his salary SIXTY-SEVEN MILLION! How nice for him. I wonder what exactly his job is to “deserve” that much.
Sea of stars. CONTAINS SPOLIERS!!!
The archivist tells the story of the game after it happened, like a story. It was in the past. When we come to the door we can’t open, kindhearted Garl suggests knocking. Then we cut back to the Archives, and the archivist says, “They couldn’t open the door, and eventually, the Dweller became a World Eater, and the team could not stop it. Their world, and very lives, were ended. And the question remains… what may happen if they had opened the door?” Then we hear a knocking, and THE TEAM STEPS IN. THE TEAM WHOSE LIVES HAVE ALREADY COME AND GONE BC THEIR STORIES AND BEING TOLD RIGHT NOW. SO THE PAST MERGED INTO THE PRESENT. This is a true time paradox.
Rideshare. We spend literal decades being told “don’t get into a car with a stranger”, and here we are paying to do it. What the actual ????
My classmates. I lose brain cells all the time.
Non english speaker here:
The politicly correct english terms for colour of skin. I of course will use african-american and caucasian, but to me neither makes sense. The first implies they are not 100% american, which I find to belittle their citizen-status? And why would one call a say english person with dark skin african-american, it makes no sense. Also an egyptian-born american could not call themself african-american, though it would be correct.
Caucasus is a specific region in the world and absolutely not where most people have ancestors, so just why?
Black and White are nothing but colours, neither is “good” or “bad”, they are colours, completely neutral, yet that would be racist? Even “people of colour” I find weird, like, every single person in the world is of some colour?
Again, I will refer to people the way they want to (and if the terms I once learned are outdated please tell me!!!), I don’t want to offend anyone, also I’m sure there is a reason for those terms (if someone knows, please leave a comment!). Personally I’d find a simple “black, white, brown,…” accurate and less insulting. Also, if a german person refers to someone saying “weiß” or “schwarz ” (white or black) they likely mean no harm but just don’t know any better.
Why people care so much about their sex and gender when it’s all bull and nobody cares
