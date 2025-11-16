Philosophy Books To Read For Some Deep Thoughts

#1 Sophie’s World: A Novel About The History Of Philosophy By Jostein Gaarder

#2 Zen And The Art Of Motorcycle Maintenance By Robert M. Pirsig

#3 A History Of Western Philosophy By Bertrand Russell

#4 Man’s Search For Meaning By Viktor E. Frankl

#5 The Story Of Philosophy By Will Durant

#6 Meditations By Marcus Aurelius

#7 Great Dialogues Of Plato By Plato

#8 Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics By Aristotle

#9 The Essential Epicurus By Epicurus And Eugene M. O’Connor

#10 Critique Of Pure Reason By Immanuel Kant

#11 The Complete Essays By Michel De Montaigne

#12 Beyond Good And Evil By Friedrich Nietzsche

#13 The Prince By Niccolò Machiavelli

#14 Meditations On First Philosophy By Rene Descartes

#15 Being And Nothingness By Jean-Paul Sartre

#16 The Myth Of Sisyphus By Albert Camus

#17 A Treatise Of Human Nature By David Hume

#18 Tao Te Ching By Lao Tzu

#19 The Art Of War By Sun Tzu

#20 The Analects By Confucius

#21 Letters From A Stoic By Lucius Annaeus Seneca

#22 Thus Spoke Zarathustra By Friedrich Nietzsche

#23 The Second Sex By Simone De Beauvoir

#24 The Stranger By Albert Camus

#25 What Does It All Mean? By Thomas Nagel

#26 Nature And Selected Essays By Ralph Waldo Emerson

#27 Simulacra And Simulation By Jean Baudrillard

#28 A Vindication Of The Rights Of Woman By Mary Wollstonecraft

#29 Ethics By Benedict de Spinoza

#30 On The Genealogy Of Morals By Friedrich Nietzsche

#31 Reasons And Persons

#32 The Republic Of Plato By Allan Bloom And Adam Kirsch

#33 The Daodejing By Laozi

#34 The Platform Sutra: The Zen Teaching Of Hui-Neng

#35 The Last Days Of Socrates By Plato

#36 Discourses And Selected Writings By Epictetus

#37 On The Nature Of Things By Lucretius

#38 On The Shortness Of Life By Lucius Annaeus Seneca

#39 The Obstacle Is The Way By Ryan Holiday

#40 The Symposium By Plato

#41 Fragments By Heraclitus

#42 A Little History Of Philosophy By Nigel Warburton

#43 Confessions By Saint Augustine

#44 The Problems Of Philosophy By Bertrand Russell

#45 The Daily Stoic By Ryan Holiday And Stephen Hanselman

#46 Justice: What’s The Right Thing To Do? By Michael J. Sandel

#47 The Gay Science By Friedrich Nietzsche

#48 Ego Is The Enemy By Ryan Holiday

#49 At The Existentialist Café By Sarah Bakewell

#50 Think: A Compelling Introduction To Philosophy By Simon Blackburn

Patrick Penrose
