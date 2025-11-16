Philosophy Books To Read For Some Deep Thoughts

#1 Sophie’s World: A Novel About The History Of Philosophy By Jostein Gaarder
#2 Zen And The Art Of Motorcycle Maintenance By Robert M. Pirsig
#3 A History Of Western Philosophy By Bertrand Russell
#4 Man’s Search For Meaning By Viktor E. Frankl
#5 The Story Of Philosophy By Will Durant
#6 Meditations By Marcus Aurelius
#7 Great Dialogues Of Plato By Plato
#8 Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics By Aristotle
#9 The Essential Epicurus By Epicurus And Eugene M. O’Connor
#10 Critique Of Pure Reason By Immanuel Kant
#11 The Complete Essays By Michel De Montaigne
#12 Beyond Good And Evil By Friedrich Nietzsche
#13 The Prince By Niccolò Machiavelli
#14 Meditations On First Philosophy By Rene Descartes
#15 Being And Nothingness By Jean-Paul Sartre
#16 The Myth Of Sisyphus By Albert Camus
#17 A Treatise Of Human Nature By David Hume
#18 Tao Te Ching By Lao Tzu
#19 The Art Of War By Sun Tzu
#20 The Analects By Confucius
#21 Letters From A Stoic By Lucius Annaeus Seneca
#22 Thus Spoke Zarathustra By Friedrich Nietzsche
#23 The Second Sex By Simone De Beauvoir
#24 The Stranger By Albert Camus
#25 What Does It All Mean? By Thomas Nagel
#26 Nature And Selected Essays By Ralph Waldo Emerson
#27 Simulacra And Simulation By Jean Baudrillard
#28 A Vindication Of The Rights Of Woman By Mary Wollstonecraft
#29 Ethics By Benedict de Spinoza
#30 On The Genealogy Of Morals By Friedrich Nietzsche
#31 Reasons And Persons
#32 The Republic Of Plato By Allan Bloom And Adam Kirsch
#33 The Daodejing By Laozi
#34 The Platform Sutra: The Zen Teaching Of Hui-Neng
#35 The Last Days Of Socrates By Plato
#36 Discourses And Selected Writings By Epictetus
#37 On The Nature Of Things By Lucretius
#38 On The Shortness Of Life By Lucius Annaeus Seneca
#39 The Obstacle Is The Way By Ryan Holiday
#40 The Symposium By Plato
#41 Fragments By Heraclitus
#42 A Little History Of Philosophy By Nigel Warburton
#43 Confessions By Saint Augustine
#44 The Problems Of Philosophy By Bertrand Russell
#45 The Daily Stoic By Ryan Holiday And Stephen Hanselman
#46 Justice: What’s The Right Thing To Do? By Michael J. Sandel
#47 The Gay Science By Friedrich Nietzsche
#48 Ego Is The Enemy By Ryan Holiday
#49 At The Existentialist Café By Sarah Bakewell
#50 Think: A Compelling Introduction To Philosophy By Simon Blackburn
