Artist Creates Philosophical Comics That Might Make You Look At Life Slightly Differently (30 New Pics)

We’re used to comics that entertain, make us laugh, and offer a brief escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. However, some comic artists go beyond humor, weaving deeper themes into their work. Erik, the artist behind the “Bonus Context” project, is one of them. While his strips often carry humor, they also deliver more philosophical messages. If you remember our previous post about his work, great! If not, you still have a chance to catch up and explore his earlier creations.
Erik’s comics primarily feature animals discussing their place in the world and other thought-provoking topics. Human characters also make appearances in some strips. To learn more about his series, we invite you to scroll down and check out his latest pieces, along with our interview with the artist himself.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | bonuscontext.com | ko-fi.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
