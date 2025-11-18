30 Petty And Insignificant Reasons People Turned Down Being In A Relationship With Someone

In today’s day and age, dating has almost become like a game. People have so many options at their fingertips that they (sometimes) come up with the silliest reasons to skip over a potential match. Who knows, maybe they have an excellent rationale behind doing so, or maybe not.
We put this list together with all the possible petty grounds why folks have rejected their dating prospects. It’s up to you to decide what reasons totally make sense, what’s really absurd, and how many of these you also do!
#1
He scolded his dog for doing normal dog things. Instant turn off.
#2
Not sure if this is petty but, if you dislike animals. Immediate red flag. I don’t care if you look like Megan Fox lol.
#3
Doesn’t say please or thank you to servers or anyone in a customer-service role. I feel the need to say please and thanks on their behalf and that’s a job I just can’t take on for life :-D.
#4
Terrible texting/grammar.
If I receive this:
“Heyyy BB Wuts gud? U tryna hang out tonight??!!?”
I’m no longer interested and not replying.
#5
I once received a topless picture from a guy I dated at the time. Below the picture he typed “this is called pure strength and force, kitty”. I don’t know what’s worse, the way he flexed his muscles (was very cringy), the message he sent or the fact he called me kitty.
It’s even worse in my first language.
#6
I won’t date them if they don’t use their turn signals… If you can’t communicate on the road you can’t communicate irl.
#7
When they’re glued to their phone 24/7…. I’m aware we’re in the age of smartphones but if they can’t ever just live fully in the moment once in a while or are on their phone every time we’re having a conversation it turns me away.
#8
When they use the phrase “ I seen it”.
#9
I went on a breakfast date with man one time. He spread ketchup across his entire plate and then chopped all the food into one big pile. Pancakes were involved. In that moment, I knew I could never see him again.
#10
Not me, but the pettiest thing I’ve seen people do is not date someone with an Android when they use an iPhone. They see that green text and it’s immediately an issue for them. That’s about as petty as you can get.
#11
Certain peoples voices and the way they sound can irritate the hell out of me.
#12
If a guy has a big truck, but doesn’t really need one, it’s a no for me. If he needs one for work purposes or he has to haul something that’s ok.
#13
Someone that takes FOREVER to get ready to go literally anywhere. I once dated a girl and it literally took her 40 minutes to get ready to walk the dog for 15 minutes with me (mind you this was not a phobia and for the record she didn’t wear any makeup nor did she wear anything special that might explain the sloth 🦥 pace) just basically talking my ears off and spending an eternity tying her shoelaces. It even left me with a small existential crisis wondering if I would even be cut out for children, but choosing a life like this with an adult… I have way too little patience for that sorry 😅.
#14
I swipe left on every duckface photo. Also, instagram cat filters.
#15
Doesn’t smell right. I don’t mean lack of hygiene, just, if I don’t like their natural scent, it’s not going to work long term. (I’m not sure this is actually petty, though.)
Gets mad when driving. Adult emotional regulation is a must, and I don’t want to be the spectator some someone’s temper.
#16
Sports people.
Not people who go out & play things, just people who watch sports and that’s their whole “personality”. Same with the gymbros.
#17
This girl was beautiful, driven, intelligent; we got along well. She was perfect, except that she would snap her fingers whenever someone would say something she liked. Every conversation, peppered with snaps. She’d do it instead of applauding at concerts too.
Eventually, I realized that this couldn’t be my life.
#18
Honestly, if they breathe or eat/swallow too loud I can’t handle it. It’s petty, I know. But I can’t do the rest of my life listening to someone breathe like a 70 year old man asleep on a chair, or chew/swallow like a cow.
#19
I asked them how they were doing, and they said #blessed.
#20
They chew w their mouth open.
#21
He was from Italy, we live in eastern Canada. Completed the last 4ish years of school together.
We started talking a few years after we both graduated and all he could talk about was his Italian heritage but not like in an interesting way. More like I would ask him what’s up and he would say “making pasta, ya know why?” And the answer is because he’s Italian.
But this would happen every single day.
So he was just too Italian for me I guess.
#22
I went on a first date with a guy to a coffee shop. I got there before him and was sitting at a table waiting. He walked up, and instead of approaching and saying “Excuse me, are you [my name]?” he very loudly yelled “[MY NAME]?!?!” and everyone around turned and looked at him while I Homered back into the bushes. It was over then and there. I think he thought he was being like manly and dominant or something but I’m a private/introverted person and that made my skin CRAWL.
#23
Ear wax that I can see when I’m standing next to you.
#24
When I was dating, I hated loud talkers. The world doesn’t need to know about your ingrown toenail, James.
#25
Oh god, my time to shine. ✨ I was dating this sweet sweet boy, and he was like “I do an amazing Beavis impression” (from Beavis and Butthead) and he was right, he did! He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis. Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite. After that I was done.
I felt guilty about it and told him it was my grandmother’s fault.
Edit: since this has gotten a lot more traction than I thought 😮💨 If you’re about 50 years old and this sounds familiar, just know that I am very sorry.
#26
He actually called my dog ugly!
#27
How they conduct themselves at the store when they have issues, or on the road.
Nothing cuter than someone who has a meltdown capable of causing physical harm or death over a trivial inconvenience. Lol.
#28
I don’t date people who aren’t active readers.
#29
Getting around in a noisy vehicle. I just assume the selfishness will spread into other areas.
#30
I once had a girl interested in me. She was very attractive, athletic body and all that jazz. Problem was, she had the exact same name as my best friend (guy). Couldn’t do it.
