Various ‘Life Truths’ Gen X’ers Were Told As Kids Turned Out To Be Utter Nonsense, Like These 30

The modern world is incredibly fast, not only because today we can literally get to anywhere in the world in a day, or even less. Not only because of the speed at which we consume content, moving from two-hour movies through ten-minute YouTube videos to minute-long TikTok shorts. The speed of the modern world also lies in how quickly knowledge becomes obsolete.
Indeed, experience is becoming outdated, and what a couple of decades ago was considered unshakable worldly wisdom is now perceived as a funny absurdity. And, for example, Gen X’ers in various viral online threads like this recall examples of such outdated and baseless things from their childhood with humor and nostalgia.
#1
You won’t always walk around with a calculator in your pocket.
Image source: aging_genxer, Polina Tankilevitch
#2
I had to unlearn everything i was taught about the age of exploration, and american history in general.
We had a serious problem with making heroes out of powerful, and very flawed, individuals while minimizing the experiences and suffering of others
Image source: anon, Markus Winkler
#3
Just go to college and you’ll get a good job, your major doesn’t matter.
Image source: valentinegirl81, Andrea Piacquadio
#4
Technology would give us so much free time in the future, that we’d only have to work 5 – 10 hours a week. And, we’d be able to do it from home, and employers would be on board with it.
That one still hurts.
Image source: Exotic_Zucchini, ThisIsEngineering
#5
Trickle down economics is a good thing and not at all a way to consolidate wealth to the top.
Image source: One_Clown_Short, Mathieu Stern
#6
Plastic bags will save the earth because we won’t have to kill as many trees to make brown paper bags to carry groceries.
Image source: i-touched-morrissey, Anna Shvets
#7
Eggs are bad for you. No, wait, they are good for you…hang on, are they bad again?
Image source: KnightArrogant, Erol Ahmed
#8
Don’t sit too close to the TV or you’ll go blind! Then computers came and we would have to spend 8+ hours at work with a screen 5 inches from our eyes.
Image source: xantub, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#9
Not on fire as much as I thought I would be. So much “stop, drop, roll” growing up.
Also, DONT GET IN A STRANGERS CAR!”
Currently sitting in an Uber.
Image source: -Economist-, Muallim Nur
#10
The food pyramid is a healthy way to eat.
Image source: cobra2814, publicdomainvectors
#11
Eating fat makes you fat.
Image source: Ok_Funny8572, Michelle @Shelly Captures
#12
The American Dream is achievable to anyone who wants it hard enough.
Image source: Fukshit47, Josh Johnson
#13
The human species evolved in a linear way. Neanderthals came before modern humans, and before that was one proto-human species after another, one at a time, as far back as turtles. Before that in deep time it’s turtles all the way down.
Now we know of at least six human species coexisting all around Africa and Asia and Europe for a really long time, and sharing genes among them.
Image source: SmellyBaconland, Johannes Plenio
#14
I took my son to a dinosaur exhibit, literally everything I learned about Dinosaurs is now wrong, including names of dinosaurs.
Image source: urstillatroll, Mike Bird
#15
Turns out I never got AIDS from a toilet seat GRANDMA.
Image source: SkeeevyNicks, dirtyboxface
#16
Slightly foolish, but true lol
That quicksand would be a real life problem
Image source: TwoforFlinching613, nshepheard
#17
I’m a HS teacher and use Lies my Teacher told me by James Loewen as a reference for American history.
Image source: KristenNicoleSpice, LexScope
#18
Columbus discovered America
Image source: Martholomeow, Pixabay
#19
Memorizing geography. How many of those countries do not exist anymore? All of Yugoslavia, many countries in Africa, Burma, anyone?
Our time would have been better spent understanding the history of these areas, and not arbitrary lines set up by colonizers who didn’t have an ounce of sense.
Image source: therealgookachu, Tima Miroshnichenko
#20
Ulcers are caused by stress
The amount of sugar in the daily recommended diet
A world where everyone is able to communicate with everyone else will be a paradise of kindness and peace
Concussions are no big deal
Image source: johnbr, Sora Shimazaki
#21
Fat is bad, sugar isn’t that bad.
Image source: contactdeparture, Suzy Hazelwood
#22
The tongue has a map of different taste buds that taste different things
Image source: umKatorMissKath, Godisable Jacob
#23
You have to wait a 1/2 hour after eating before you go back swimming or you’d get cramps
Image source: ispongeyou, Guduru Ajay bhargav
#24
The metric system will be phased in by Junior High. I remember thinking how much sense it makes.
Image source: HotShark97, Ono Kosuki
#25
If I swallow gum it will take seven years to digest
Image source: roninthe31, nerd cinema
#26
That the only global history you need to know is western history. All other countries’ history isn’t important
Image source: Happierbutwiser
#27
Dinosaurs walked with their tails dragging on the ground
The Civil War was fought over “States Rights”
We’d be living on the moon with permanent bases by now
Image source: ultimate_ed, Cup of Couple
#28
My top five:
1. Shaming fast food workers was classist nonsense.
2. No need for memorization of maps. We have the GPS and Google now.
3. Weed is not as evil as they made it out to be. Turns out the devil’s lettuce will be legal even in Florida gas stations (for medical purposes only, but hey, it’s progress)
4. Boyz 2 Men were more talented than we realized. Just listen to “it’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” and tell me you don’t need a hug.
5. Snackwells, Crystal Light, and Snapple were never actually “healthy.”
Image source: Coyote_Roadrunna, Kampus Production
#29
Non stick pans are safe.
Image source: Kiwizoo, Daria Obymaha
#30
Almost all Americans are committed to democracy.
Image source: rushmc1, Dyana Wing So
