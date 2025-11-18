50 Outlandish Escapades Of Pets Who Somewhat Succeeded In Stealing Their Owner’s Food (New Pics)

No matter how well-fed our furry friends are, there’s something irresistible about the sight (or smell) of food that isn’t theirs. Whether it’s a sneaky swipe from the counter or a bold grab from your plate, pets have a way of turning into tiny bandits when they think no one’s watching.
But as it turns out, they’re not as slick as they think! We’ve gathered a collection of hilarious moments where these four-legged thieves were caught in the act, with guilt written all over their adorable faces.
Check out the pics below and don’t miss our chat with pet behavior consultant Erica Peachey, who explains why animals resort to stealing food and what we can do about it!
#1 Cracked The Case On The Missing Bagel
Image source: my_life_with_dogs
#2 My Rat Fou Fou Is Trying To Steal My Cinnamon Roll
Image source: morganmakana
#3 It’s His Now
Image source: fluffyberrie
#4 Evidence Of Guilt “On The Face”
Image source: HousingOriginal5114
#5 I Want To Apologize To Our Neighbors Who Are Missing A Rack Of Ribs. Our Dog Escaped Through The Fence And Came Back An Hour Later With This
Image source: Peter Sparkie Lyons
#6 Meet Gody
Image source: candythecorgi_official, candythecorgi_official
#7 Egg Thief
Image source: bbykaat
#8 “Is This Cake Batter?!” Dunks Entire Head In
Image source: reddit.com
#9 The Side Eye. I Wouldn’t Have Suspected Anything Had Happened If I Hadn’t Seen The Noodle Hanging From His Face
Image source: bigbrinaxo
#10 “Human, I’ve Done Things, Waffle Things”
Image source: MiaMiaPP
#11 I Caught A Papaya Thief
Image source: Malagasy ve ianao
#12 Be Aware Of This Cheese Cheddar Robber. His Last Sighting Was In Glasgow, Central Scotland. He’s Been Stealing Cheesy Cheddars Out Of The Pockets. Keep Your Cheesy Cheddars In A Safe Place
Image source: ellainchainss
#13 Who Did It? Own Up
Image source: floristboi
#14 He Stole A Pancake
Image source: chokymilkboy
#15 Pizza Thief
Image source: lizzlenizzlemizzle
#16 Cute Little Thief
Image source: PearlyBoy
#17 Everyone, This Is Kiki, The Dog, Trying To Steal Pizza From Me
Image source: M-a-r-v_v
#18 Someone Got Into The Spaghetti Bolognese
Image source: Heisen-Bro
#19 The Grocery Thief
Image source: kpwcb-
#20 Steal A Bite Of Grandma’s Chinese Cabbage
Image source: kinghacker20
#21 No Trick Is Too Dirty When It Comes To Cake
Image source: Zunicero
#22 My Husband Caught Our Cat Stealing Our Son’s Chicken Nugget
Image source: forever_flowers
#23 I Came Home To This Little Bastard Bloated Because He Ate 3/4 Of A Costco Pizza By Knocking It Off The Counter
Image source: burritosliced
#24 Caught My Cat Eating My Soup While I Was On The Phone. It’s Been More Than 10 Years That I Have To Pay Attention To Him Every Time I Eat. He Never Gives Up. I Love Him
Image source: Daveebob
#25 Do You Think He’s Guilty?
Image source: dry_soup
#26 He Stole The Baguette From The Table
Image source: staffford3
#27 Left The Pot Of Spaghetti Alone For A Few Minutes And Caught Him Red-Handed
Image source: medi0cre_scientist
#28 Momo Decided To Un-Decorate The Gingerbread House
Image source: djliquidice
#29 Cheeseburger Thief Caught Red-Handed
Image source: aframe9999
#30 Caught Red-Handed
Image source: lulu6_16
#31 I Turned Away For 2 Seconds And We Found Him With His Face Dipped In Our Nacho Cheese
Image source: tistheendoftheworld
#32 The Crime, The Criminal, And The Evidence
Image source: luckycoinantiques
#33 Why Is He Like This? Yes, He Knows He’s Not Allowed On The Counters. He Just Doesn’t Care. Corn Is Life
Image source: shann2122
#34 My Dog Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Today. I Thought She Attacked Our Other Dog Outside And Had Blood All Over Her Face. Then I Saw A Seed And Realized She Got Into The Tomatoes
Image source: dgroove8, dgroove8
#35 Putting His Entire Foot In My Coffee To Lick My Bowl Clean. He Could Have Just Gone A Few Inches To His Right
Image source: QuiGonGiveItToYa
#36 Potato Bandit Strikes Again
Image source: campyhome
#37 This Sweet Tooth Stole A Vein Worm And Was Caught
Image source: gichek
#38 Uncle Rico Found A New Way To Tell Me To Feed Him. He Takes Food From The Kitchen Counter And Leaves It Next To Me In Bed While I Sleep
Image source: Mr_Ws_History
#39 I Can’t Even Make Dinner In Peace
Image source: chelos94
#40 Freaking Kevin
Image source: bigfatstupidrat
#41 Not So Sneakily Licking Sushi
Image source: quantum_tunneler
#42 He’s Like, “Chill Guys, I’m Keto”
Image source: hot
#43 My Cat Is Ridiculous. Insanely Food-Motivated. I Just Fed Him. He Eats Every 6 Hours Because He Acts Like He’s Being Tortured If It’s Any Longer
Image source: MUM2RKG
#44 This Is Maddie. She May Be Blind, But It Didn’t Stop Her From Finding The Cake I Baked For My Dad’s 75th Birthday And Helping Herself To A Surprisingly Restrained Bite
Image source: ermarie73
#45 Making My Son Cry Because She Stole His Sucker. The Look In Those Eyes Is Pure Evil
Image source: Underrated_buzzard
#46 She Stole My Nutter Butter
Image source: ThePopcornCeiling
#47 “Mom, I Stole For You This Sausage From The Kitchen”
Image source: cloris97
#48 His Name Is Cowboy And He’s Actually The Most Precious Boy
Image source: Catholic_Guilt_
#49 Always Looking For Opportunities To Steal
Image source: bbykaat
#50 It Stole The Cheese
Image source: Maximum-Better
