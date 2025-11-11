This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

by

Olivia Muus, a designer and marketer based in Denmark, has created a series of fun and light-hearted photo manipulations of old portrait paintings in art museums that make it look as if their subjects are taking selfies. Her series is the perfect marriage of historical paintings and everyone’s favorite modern reinterpretation of the portrait – the selfie.

Anyone can create these funny selfies with old paintings, so we’d love to see you guys try! Before doing so, however, make sure that you’re allowed to take pictures and that you don’t use your camera’s flash.

Below, you’ll find some of Olivia Muus’ comments about her work that she sent to Bored Panda!

More info: Cargocollective | Instagram (h/t: magicwatermelon)

This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

What inspired me for the Museum of Selfies series was a visit to the National Gallery of Denmark together with a friend,” Olivia Muus told Bored Panda.

This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

I took a picture of oil painting, just for fun, and liked to see how this simple thing could completely change the character of a person.

This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

I think it’s interesting how we get a whole new perception of people as soon as there is a smartphone in front of their face.

This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Judge Judy Says Her $47 Million Salary Wouldn’t Be Questioned If She Were A Man
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
We Put Together 8 Spooky Color Palettes For The Perfect Halloween Interior Design Inspiration
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Death and Other Details Cast: Who Stars in the Murder Mystery Series
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2024
Quentin Tarantino’s Ten Movie Plan Is Unnecessary
3 min read
May, 12, 2025
Sibling Doesn’t Want Their Brother’s GF At Christmas After Seeing How She Behaved On Thanksgiving
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.