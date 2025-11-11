This Woman Made Old Museum Paintings Take Selfies

Olivia Muus, a designer and marketer based in Denmark, has created a series of fun and light-hearted photo manipulations of old portrait paintings in art museums that make it look as if their subjects are taking selfies. Her series is the perfect marriage of historical paintings and everyone’s favorite modern reinterpretation of the portrait – the selfie.
Anyone can create these funny selfies with old paintings, so we’d love to see you guys try! Before doing so, however, make sure that you’re allowed to take pictures and that you don’t use your camera’s flash.
Below, you’ll find some of Olivia Muus’ comments about her work that she sent to Bored Panda!
More info: Cargocollective | Instagram (h/t: magicwatermelon)
“What inspired me for the Museum of Selfies series was a visit to the National Gallery of Denmark together with a friend,” Olivia Muus told Bored Panda.
“I took a picture of oil painting, just for fun, and liked to see how this simple thing could completely change the character of a person.“
“I think it’s interesting how we get a whole new perception of people as soon as there is a smartphone in front of their face.“
