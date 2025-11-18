Monochrome Photography Awards 2023: 40 Images Captured By Talented Photographers From Around The World

The winners of the 2023 Monochrome Photography Awards have been announced! This time, the title of Monochrome Photographer of the Year went to Érico Hiller for his captivating shot of an acid attack survivor, Geeta.
The Monochrome Photography Awards is an international competition that celebrates black and white photography. It recognizes and honors photographers who demonstrate exceptional skills and creativity in the field of monochrome imagery. Scroll down to view the winning images in categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fashion/Beauty, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature, Nude, Photojournalism, Photomanipulation, Portrait, Street, and Wildlife.
More info: monoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 3rd Place In The Nature Category: “Love Language” By Fenqiang Liu, United States
“On a serene spring morning in Central Florida in 2020, a majestic Great Egret gracefully returned to its nest, where its young baby egret had patiently waited. I was privileged to observe and document the profound and tender bond between parents and offspring through my camera lens.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#2 3rd Place In The Wildlife Category: “Baby Back” By Baiju Patil, India
“This photo was taken at Daruji National Park Karnataka India. This photo was taken while the mother was walking down the rock, but the cub was not ready to get off her back. When she was coming down, she literally cried like a baby and quickly climbed onto her mother’s back.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#3 1st Place In The Street Category: “Snowfall” By Beata Zawrzel, Poland
“A boy plays in the snow after sudden and intense snowfall following rather mild first month of winter. Kraków, Poland on February 3, 2023.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#4 2nd Place In The Wildlife Category: “Untitled” By Andre Estevez, United States
“I shot this humpback whale lunge feeding in Monterey bay, California the humpback lunge fed way to close from the boat and I was only able to get close details of the mouth.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#5 1st Place In The Wildlife Category: “Our Kingdom” By James Lewin, Kenya
“Lions have been momentous symbols to humankind for thousands of years. Their bravery, strength, courage, loyalty, and close family bonds have inspired millions of people in their day-to-day lives. My aim in Ndutu this year was to create a group portrait that would resonate with and connect us to this most iconic mammal and highlight their noble qualities.
For a worthy portrait to materialise, I needed the subject, location, composition, light, background, and sky to come together simultaneously, which, of course, is totally out of my control. These few and far-between split seconds have become what I search long and hard for. There is simply no better feeling than when it all pays off.
I am especially drawn to how the proud noble gaze of the lion represents the stability and leadership that dominant males bring to a pride and how the intent stare of the lioness reminds us of their loyalty to the pride and powerful hunting capabilities. It brings a subtle balance to the frame, highlighting the inspiring qualities of such a famous and highly regarded species.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#6 2nd Place In The Street Category: “Bubble Fun” By Tebani Slade, Spain
“I came across this bubble thrower on my walk home one afternoon. For the small change they make from donations, they bring so much joy to children who jump and dance to pop the bubbles as they float into the air. It’s a magical feeling.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#7 1st Place In The Nude Category: “Monolith” By Lukasz Spychala, Poland
“Man seems to us to be a stable, uniform whole, hard as a rock, just like the title monolith. We forget, however, that, like rocks, we are often formed by erosion. We can get used to bad experiences, accept that they have become an inseparable part of ourselves and turn them into a strong side of our personality.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#8 Monochrome Discovery Of The Year 2023: “My Kingdom” By Simon Biddie, United Kingdom
“Male California sea lions are distinct from female sea lions; they are larger in size, have thick necks and possess a protruding, grey sagittal crest. During mating season the dominant males become territorial and protect their harem, which can be up to 30 females. This male bursts through a shoal of sardines, with his harem seen behind him. At Los Islotes, in the Espiritu Santo National Park, Mexico, the California sea lion has been protected under Mexican law since 1994. As part of the Islas del Golfo de California Flora and Fauna Protection Area (APFF-IGC), the area is a no-take zone enforced by La Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP), which positively impacts predators’ food sources such as sardine shoals. Espiritu Santo Island is a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2005 and was declared a National Marine Park in 2007. Thanks to these efforts, the sea lion colony at Los Islotes has expanded and is estimated at 400 – 800 individuals, making it now one of the most stable colonies in the area. While restricting direct human activity has hugely benefited the California sea lion population in Espiritu Santo.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#9 3rd Place In The Photojournalism Category: “Rapa Das Bestas” By Hans-Maximo Musielik, Mexico
“The entire body of work was taken along 4-5 months between April and August of 2022 in different parts of the Val Miñor region in Galicia, Spain. This photo in particular was taken at the Torroña “curro” in Pontevedra on June 5th, 2022. The “Rapa das Bestas” or “shaving of the beasts” is a Galician tradition that takes place every summer on different dates and places mostly along the Galician southern rural mountainous areas. Basically the horses are rounded up and locals in a comunal effort, drive them to the “curros” which are mostly stonewalled rodeo-like structures, where their manes and tails are shaved, dewormed and mandatory microchips are implanted on the newly born foals. After all these processes they are let go to roam freely for another full year. I wanted to document the entire process in different locations where different catching technics were applied. The picture shows just a part of “curro” where horses have been rounded up. For obvious reasons I immediately identified the white horse from the rest of the herd and snapped a couple of pictures.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#10 2nd Place In The Nature Category: “The Leader” By Xavier Ortega, Spain
“Camargue horses running through the marsh.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#11 1st Place In The Architecture Category: “Future Past” By Mario Tarantino, Spain
“This photo was taken at the Taal Monument located in Paarl, South Africa. The brutalist architecture of the monument is typical of the 70’s. The monument commemorates Afrikaans being declared an official language of South Africa separate from Dutch.
The silhouetted person (who is my father) is demonstrating scale, creating a mood and story as well as contributing to making the image surreal.
In both the composition and post processing of the image I wished to convey an outer worldly feel. A place of importance, a central meeting point or perhaps a place of worship. In searching to further develop surreality, the processing of the images has been done in black and white.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#12 1st Place In The Nature Category: “Winter Story” By Bin Zhang, China
“This is Inner Mongolia, China. The filming location is located in Ulan Butong Grassland. A horse stands in the early morning snowstorm, waiting for its owner.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#13 1st Place In The Photojournalism Category: “Mud Ball Wrestling” By Nguyen Dang Giang, Vietnam
“Mud ball wrestling.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#14 1st Place In The Landscapes Category: “Dust-Laden Hooves: Saga Of The Volcanic Riders” By Mahendra Bakle, India
“The Tenggerese people, known as ‘The Horsemen of Bromo’ in Indonesia, embody a captivating cultural legacy in the stunning landscape surrounding Mount Bromo. Their vibrant customs and role as horseback guides create an immersive experience for visitors exploring the volcanic terrains. These horsemen, with their traditional attire and deep-rooted rituals, offer travelers not just a ride but an encounter with the rich heritage of the region.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#15 1st Place In The Fine Art Category: “We Are Part Of Nature” By Markéta Novak Leupoldová, Czech Republic
“Sometimes we tend to forget that we are an integral part of nature.
In my photographs, I create compositions where I blend man with nature. This creates a unified image where man and nature merge into one motif.
With this work I strengthen the current theme of man and nature.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#16 3rd Place In The Fashion/Beauty Category: “A Girl With Tin Foil” By Xiayu(Renee) Li, United States
“I was inspired to create a captivating photo series featuring a beautiful girl adorned with tin foil, as I found the combination to be intriguing. To enhance the dramatic effect, I crafted tin foil decorations specifically for the girl, transforming her appearance into a mesmerizing and striking portrayal.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#17 3rd Place In The Architecture Category: “Nabatea” By Nigel Malone, Australia
“The name of this image comes from the Nabateans – an ancient culture you might be more familiar with for their Architecture sculpted in stone at Petra in Jordan. They also travelled to what is now the remote deserts of Arabia, where this photograph was taken. For this image shot on film, I used a vintage rangefinder camera. I wanted a similar feel as the historic black and white images from the time of the discovery of the great pyramids, the time of Howard Carter – that can only come from vintage lenses.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#18 3rd Place In The Abstract Category: “Oyster Mushroom 6” By Dale M Reid, Canada
“Initially, the oyster mushroom captured my imagination and I have since added other wild varieties as subject material. My creative vision uses their bizarre and varied shape, alien textures, and intricate detail combined with composition and lighting to present crisp images with a dose of abstraction. Abstraction makes them unique and opens them to multiple interpretations depending on the viewer’s imagination to use their personal memories and life experiences to build content.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#19 Monochrome Photographer Of The Year 2023 And 1st Place In The Portrait Category: “An Acid Attack Survivor (Portrait At The Taj Mahal)” By Érico Hiller , Brazil
“An Acid Attack Survivor (Portrait at the Taj Mahal). In my work for my new book about women, I was in Agra, India, and I was able to meet countless women like Geeta, in the photo, who posed for me, a timeless and disturbing portrait, which shows a trace of the violence and intolerance of our time.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#20 3rd Place In The Nude Category: “Sunday Morning In Paris” By Julien Sunye, Netherlands
“Paris, France, 2021.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#21 2nd Place In The Landscapes Category: “Mt.fuji” By Kantapat Phutthamkul, Thailand
“I took this photo during my trip in Japan. Mountain Fuji is the most iconic here.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#22 2nd Place In The Fashion/Beauty Category: “Miss Mod” By Chelsea Marrin, United States
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#23 2nd Place In The Portrait Category: “Back To You” By Giandomenico Veneziani, Italy
“I’m on a mission.
My world is dying, everything around me loses life force.
Everything fades away and the battle for survival is turning into hatred and pain.
I travel in search of a solution. I have no destination, there is no point of arrival. I move around trying to capture the essence of rebirth.
There is a gap in front of me, I think it’s a door: through it… suddenly a wave submerges me. I am about to drown and I know that I have to swim hard to emerge from these strange and rushing waters. I close my eyes and when I open them again I find myself floating on a body of water.
I don’t know where I am, this new world is different from mine.
I’m tired, but with the little strength I have left I try to emerge from this sea. I think my journey cannot end with a surrender. My only purpose is to be able to save my fellow men, my mind is pervaded only by this goal.
I wander through unknown and hostile lands. The heat suffocates me and that big star on the horizon burns my skin. I’m about to give up. My appearance has changed, my shape is no longer the same. I know it’s still me, even if I have a hard time recognizing myself.
At one point, bordering on desperation, I notice something: a light calls me insistently, it scares me, but at the same time it fascinates me.
Slowly I approach.
The voice of the light becomes more and more intense. My body shakes.
Here she is!
That light takes possession of me, it enters by tearing my skin. No pain. I can perceive serenity and harmony. My body has new energy. It pervades me, it flows.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#24 1st Place In The Photomanipulation Category: “Yin” By Bella Von Einsiedel, Germany
“Part of my series ‘YIN & YANG’.
A series that shows the connection between human beings, nature and the balance of the universe. The bright side and the dark side of life, which belong together and therefore cannot be viewed separately. What would Yin be without Yang? Would we appreciate the light without knowing the darkness? It’s always darkest before the dawn.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#25 2nd Place In The Conceptual Category: “Horror Movies Story” By Hardi Budi, Indonesia
“Have you ever seen a horror movie? What’s your reaction when you watch a scary scene? This picture series is a Metaphor, tells about how people reacts when they watching a Horror Movie. The photoshoot was taken in an old theatre in Jakarta.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#26 1st Place In The Conceptual Category: “Jesters Gender Game” By Austn Fischer, United Kingdom
“Jesters Gender Game, a celebration of historical queer artists’ fearless exploration of gender performance. This photographic project draws inspiration from visionaries like Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, who challenged gender norms through provocative self-portraits. This project embodies the concept of “gender performance” by Judith Butler, illuminating the idea that gender is a socially constructed performance shaped by cultural expectations.
Through a vibrant tapestry of clothing, makeup, and body language, participants in Jesters Gender Game craft intricate narratives of identity and liberation. The photographs playfully reveal how clothing influences societal perceptions, determining individual personas. It encourages viewers to reflect on their assumptions and embrace the richness of human expression.
A fusion of history, gender theories, and humor, “Jesters Gender Game” invites us to celebrate the beauty of diversity and embrace our authentic selves.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#27 3rd Place In The Landscapes Category: “Aphairesi – Study 14” By René Algesheimer, Switzerland
“The Greek word for abstraction is αφαίρεση (aphairesi), which means “removal” or “withdrawal”. This term is often used in the context of philosophy to refer to the process of abstracting or separating an idea or concept from its concrete or sensory representations. In art, abstraction can also refer to the process of reducing a form or image to its essential geometric or formal elements, which can then be rearranged and recombined to create a new visual language.
The project follows Clement Greenberg’s idea of abstract expressionism. As a mathematician, through this project, I hope to challenge viewers to see the world in a new way, to appreciate the beauty and complexity of geometric forms, and to consider the ways in which the language of geometry can be used to express a wide range of emotions and experiences.
Death Valley, 2020”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#28 2nd Place In The Fine Art Category: “Peace” By Małgorzata Fober, Poland
“The photograph “Peace” was created for the needs of the author’s calendar entitled “Everything in our hands”. This is one of the 13 photographs that make up the series of photographs depicting animals rescued by me. Each animal is shown in the company of human hands, people, people who visited my home at that time.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#29 1st Place In The Abstract Category: “Poetry Of Silence Xxvi-7” By Roland Blum, Liechtenstein
“Poetry of Silence is an ongoing body of aerial desert photography created in the Namib Desert. This photograph was created in the southern Namib near the rugged Atlantic coast, where these constantly changing abstract patterns and structures are being shaped by the elements.
The picture was taken from about 1500 meters over the ground flying with a helicopter.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#30 3rd Place In The Photomanipulation Category: “Marvellini Vogue” By Collective Foto Marvellini, Italy
“Concept
Last works of the italian collective Foto Marvellini deal with the phenomenon of ‘Fashion’, easily demonstrating how this is only apparently a superfluous feature of any civilization. In fact, it’s the “modus” that affirms aesthetic and cultural style, at a particular historical moment and in a defined geographical area, in order to adopt elements of internal cohesion within a group of distinction with respect to others. Denying with photographic evidence the chronologies of the past styles, inevitably, leads one to question the entire civilisation and mentality of the women and men of that period. Because even unconsciously, we know that Fashion is influenced by external factors such as, for example, technology and economics (which have an impact on the way it evolves over time) and by historical and political events (sometimes simply related to the availability and use of materials).
Technique
Digital processing from originals photos on glass by C.M. Bell (a Washington portrait photographer, little known but very prolific in the second half of the 19th century) granted by the US Library of Congress. Digital restoration, postproduction, insertion of contemporary elements with studio shooting and computer-generated textiles. Darkroom prints on Bergger Wart-Tone baryta paper with silver salts in limited edition of 5, each one mounted in antique frames with anti-reflection glass (max. sheet size cm. 50X60).”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#31 2nd Place In The Photomanipulation Category: “The Skull” By Alexander Sviridov, Canada
“The human skull made out of female models, offering a unique perspective on beauty and mortality.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#32 1st Place In The Fashion/Beauty Category: “A Chinese Minority Girl” By Xiayu(Renee) Li, United States
“I took this picture of a Chinese minority girl who is living in the US. It’s important to learn and appreciation for the beauty of cultural diversity, especially those that may not receive as much attention or recognition as others. By understanding and respecting diverse cultures, we can promote greater understanding and empathy among people from different backgrounds.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#33 2nd Place In The Abstract Category: “White Lava” By Hilda Champion, United States
“Flower submersed in water and milk.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#34 3rd Place In The Portrait Category: “Smoking Man” By Ien Yamasaki, Thailand
“Portrait of smoking old man take a break from transportation and watch over Chinese shrine near Chaophraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. Transportation via river is common in Bangkok and can be tiresome work during hot summer day.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#35 2nd Place In The Photojournalism Category: “Jugglers” By Natalia Gorshkova
“This story about people who fallen into a difficult life situation. People who don’t give up and find opportunity for a full life. Surgeries, rehabilitation, depression and despair led them to the search for another ways and other meaning for life in new circumstances.
The top of the self-sacrificing desire to conquer the tragic situation for them becomes a playing in basketball. For people who braving itself and who coming to the sports ground to fight and win it’s a kind of challenge to fate.
As a photographer I’m aimed to find such visual solution which tells the audience what stands behind those victories. I sought not to show the inferiority, but how much strength, patience and infinite possibilities lurk within each of us.
The main idea is to show healthy people and people with traumas that our body is just an outer shell which doesn’t mean anything to what we really are.
It shouldn’t have any influence on the quality of life and impose restrictions on our lifestyle.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#36 3rd Place In The Street Category: “17 And A Half Monks” By Marcelo Silva
“About 4 million tourists pass through the enigmatic galleries and streets of Angkor Wat each year, stopping just long enough to take a selfie before continuing their frenetic pursuit of the next attraction the Kingdom of Cambodia can offer them.
Far removed from this madness are the monks who, although they seem to emerge from the very bowels of the temples, are in fact also tourists passing through Angkor. Unlike the hundreds of loud and hurried foreigners who pass them brusquely by (thus protagonizing a rare, live time lapse), the monks silently occupy every alley until they establish a connection without which, it seems, they can advance no further. In this way, slowly, they blend into the carvings on the walls, doors and hollows until they become part of the landscape and [seem to] disappear into the largest religious structure ever built.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#37 3rd Place In The Conceptual Category: “Aphonic” By Chandler Williams, United States
“This image is called Aphonic, meaning silent or without a voice.
I’m connected with all my pieces on an emotional level and this one in particular is deeper than the other ones. This is my first piece that I have conceptualized and it really comes from a deep personal part of who I am and who I want to become.
Aphonic is based around the idea of showing the beauty of mother nature while highlighting the problems plastic and trash have created and how we are slowly destroying our environment.
I chose to work with designer Candi Gordon, a recent SCAD graduate, whose focus in the fashion industry is sustainability. When we first collaborated I knew that she was the right designer for this project. As you can see, the Aphonic custom dresses are the result of unbelievable hands-on tailoring. The dresses are made out of recycled plastics, fishing string, hook leaders, and other items.
The idea was to show the beauty of the model without being too obvious with loose plastic and other trash. We wanted the plastics to be subtle, just like environmental concerns can sometimes be, while on a beautiful model and we achieved it.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#38 2nd Place In The Architecture Category: “National Theatre Luminosity Ballet” By Thomas Maguire, United Kingdom
“Image taken of the famous Brutalist National Theatre in London. A ballet of luminosity which makes the structure all the more beautiful and appreciated.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#39 2nd Place In The Nude Category: “Struggle/Rise #4” By Brian Cann, Germany
“From a story exploring the mental health consequences of assault and harassment.”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
#40 3rd Place In The Fine Art Category: “Untitled” By Jaroslav Šimandl, Czech Republic
“I create as much as possible in reality, only minor corrections with photoshop. I’m looking for new perspectives on hidden connections. Some inspiration: graphics, architecture, renaissance, music…”
Image source: Monochrome Photography Awards
Follow Us