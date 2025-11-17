“I Took It All”: Dad Reappears In Child’s Life 13 Years Later, Gets Double-Crossed In Revenge

Family reunions are supposed to patch things up or, at least, give people the opportunity to talk their hearts out and get closure. But when Reddit user Ok_Opening_5704 got a message from their dad, the man who had abandoned them years ago had ulterior motives.
He tried to use his child for a money scheme, designed to lure away some cash from his brother (the Redditor’s uncle). However, Ok_Opening_5704 realized that their dad arranged the meeting for personal gain and decided to outsmart him. Continue scrolling to read their post on r/pettyrevenge and learn how they did it.
This person received an unexpected message from their father, who abandoned them several years ago
The man said he wanted to help financially, but it became obvious that he was just using them for his own personal gain
It must’ve been really hard for the original poser (OP) to grow up
When a parent or primary caregiver has an alcohol use problem, children in the home can experience a wide range of cognitive, behavioral, psychosocial, and emotional consequences. Many are regularly exposed to chaos, uncertainty, disorganization, emotional and/or physical neglect, instability, arguments, marital problems, and more.
As a result, these kids may experience or exhibit anxiety, depression, antisocial behavior, relationship difficulties, behavioral issues, and other problems. In fact, they’re 4 times more likely than other children to develop an alcohol use disorder (AUD) themselves.
Children whose parents misuse alcohol or other substances can suffer from a wide range of negative academic and cognitive effects. They can include:
When parents misuse alcohol, it can negatively impact a child’s emotional and behavioral functioning as well as their ability to cope and adjust to social situations. Research shows that children of parents with AUDs can have an increased risk for various mental, emotional, behavioral, and social conditions, including:
Fathers are of vital importance to their children
According to a UNICEF report on the well-being of children in economically advanced nations, children in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. rank extremely low in regard to social and emotional well-being.
Many theories have been put forward to explain the poor state these nations’ children: most notably child poverty, race, and social class. But a factor that has been largely ignored, particularly among child and family policymakers, is the prevalence and devastating effects of fathers’ absence in children’s lives.
Researchers have found that children whose fathers are disengaged from their lives have a lot of challenges:
The list goes on. Growing up, Ok_Opening_5704 has really had the odds stacked against them. It’s no surprise they wanted nothing to do with their father after the man suddenly reappeared in their life.
It’s OK to cut off toxic family members
A 2015 survey of students in northeastern universities published in the Journal of Psychology and Behavioral Science showed that about 17% had experienced estrangement from an immediate family member. In another study of moms between 65 and 75 years old, researchers found about 11% were estranged from at least one adult child.
Toxic behavior can be abusive, demeaning, hurtful, and even exploitative. “Behaviors in these categories are missing an essential ingredient—regard for the emotional experience and well-being of another person,” Andrew Roffman, LCSW, director of the Family Studies Program and clinical assistant professor in the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, said. “Toxicity of this behavior is amplified in families as family life is, ideally, the context where one wants and needs to feel safest, securest, and most cared for and accepted.”
Dr. Roffman thinks it’s important to decide what kind of relationship you want to maintain with people who make your life miserable. “You will always have a relationship whether it is active or not. Family relationships continue on an emotional level whether we are actively in contact or not,”Dr. Roffman explained. “You may opt to have a much more limited relationship, to see them less frequently or in circumstances that don’t require much interaction.”
But of course, toxic situations need to be handled on a case-by-case basis. And I guess nobody can judge Ok_Opening_5704 for how they handled this meeting with their father.
As the story went viral, its author provided people with more context
And had a chat with some of the people who commented on it
Most congratulated the original poster (OP) for keeping a clear head throughout the ordeal
