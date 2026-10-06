50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

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Somewhere out there, a man with a shaggy gray beard is walking a shaggy gray terrier, and neither of them has noticed. Everyone else has. Pets looking suspiciously like their owners has been a reliable joke for decades, and it turns out scientists have been checking whether the joke is true.

At least for dogs, the answer is yes, and it’s a little embarrassing. In 2025, researchers at Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology reviewed 15 studies and found that people tend to choose dogs that look like them, right down to body weight and the length of their hair or ears. Give it a few years, and personalities start to line up too. Lead researcher Yana Bender compares it to the way we choose a partner, which is either romantic or slightly alarming, depending on your dog. Cats, true to form, have been harder to pin down. Still, a UK study of more than 3,000 cat owners found that more neurotic owners were more likely to have anxious cats, while conscientious owners tended to have calmer, friendlier ones. Whether the cats would admit to any of this is another matter.

The 50 pairs below include dogs, cats, and a few other animals that clearly refused to be left out of the research. Some share a haircut, some share a facial expression, and some share an energy no study has a name for yet. Scroll through and tell us which pair made you look twice.

#1

“To me, they are twins.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: haytonnparper

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

#2

“My hubby and pup Sage years back. They really favored each other here.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: nillyfoshilly

#3

“Just a couple blonde-haired, blue-eyed mammals out here doing our thing!”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: rogueblueeyes

#4

“It’s in the neck.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: masterofpuppies

#5

“This is my stepsons dog and I feel we look a lot alike.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: leahmcgeah

#6

“No DNA test needed.. she’s looks like me… Def mine.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: djericho

#7

“She’s the dog in the copy cat.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: caitlinistall

#8

“Me and my forever companion, Marcus Garvey. He’s a rescue from Mexico, and our birthdays are on the same day.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: allen_henderson_photog

#9

“Green-eyed girlies.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: amyykeller

#10

“Love this beast.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: lydgabean62

#11

“Same smile.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: mshellsmith

#12

“Back before my hair decided to stop being curly.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: sarahmg584

#13

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: kellyu

#14

“My infant child and me.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: thekllee

#15

“This is my favorite photo of my boy Archi and me. That was taken 5 years ago, a year after I adopted him.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: doctordoomboscq

#16

“Practically brothers.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: robjoo1

#17

“We’re a whole family of gingers.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: marissamariee97

#18

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: still_the_mama75

#19

“We make the same faces.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: g_benjamin1962

#20

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: 0lilith.rising0

#21

“Me and my bud, Artur.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: marcjordana

#22

“My husband and his soul pup, our dearly departed Pinky Tuscadero, were total twins.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: andi2all

#23

“Our morning face.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: jazzyraynyc

#24

“Me and my stinky.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: itbejennnnnna

#25

“Me and my Beyoncé.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: rhymeswitdope15

#26

“Me and my biological daughter.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: sassofthebluegrass

#27

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: ursa.and.orion

#28

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: newjourneysforme

#29

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: _sjbrown_

#30

“Miso, my dog, twinning with how I feel all the time in 2026.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: lbbluebird

#31

“Long legs girls.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: alessiapiva5

#32

“Different hair color but we kind of look alike.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: jtafghans

#33

“I love this phenomenon too! Me and Lennox!”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: sheanah

#34

“Like two peas in a pod.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: argos_to_the_rescue

#35

“Me and my twin.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: jaelamador

#36

“Matching hair colours, matching short snout.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: furiousdee

#37

“Locked out.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: tony_barton_

#38

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: iamironred

#39

“I ain’t coming, if he ain’t coming.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: shetlandtoni

#40

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: lisa_and_pearl

#41

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: keeganpatches

#42

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: _violetskiez

#43

“Just the eyeroll….”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: lsgunnet

#44

“My girl Paisley.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: alimarieriva

#45

“My husband and our baby have the same black hair and red beard .”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: lexie_elyse

#46

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: da.big.furiendly.giants

#47

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: jenchap22

#48

“We don’t look alike, but Natasha Thickums is my world.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: kinetic_witchery

#49

“I feel like we look just alike.”

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: s0phi3._.15

#50

50 Times Pets Looked So Much Like Their Owners, We Had To Look Twice

Image source: honidews

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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