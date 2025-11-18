Hey Pandas, Now That School Has Started, What’s Your Least Favorite Part? (Closed)

by

Pretty simple: what don’t you like about the new school year? It could be anything, from classes to restrictions to homework.

#1

Personally, I hate that they blocked a bunch of new sites. Scratch? Blocked. Eaglercraft (basically the same as Minecraft, but it runs on almost anything)? How dare you think about that harmless site! doyoufeartheeyesofthefarshore.co (which is just a Tunic-related website that shows a looping video of a shadow boy with no sound — actually pretty calming)? THE NERVE OF YOU TO CLICK THAT— the restrictions this year are crazy!

#2

My math teacher assignes homework on fridays

#3

Waking up at 5 a.m. That and taking chem and advanced algebra :(

#4

Mondays.

Patrick Penrose
