50 Times Grandparents Did Such Funny Things, It Had To Be Shared Online

When I was in middle school, I decided that I never want to have kids, but that I do want to be a grandparent. I just looked up to my grandmothers so much that I wanted to be just like them one day (minus the whole “raising children” chapter). Many years later, I’m still lucky to have my grandmothers around for warm hugs, great conversation, and to get the best strawberry jam the world has ever tasted.
But as it turns out, lots of people have the best grandparents in the world. So below, you’ll find some hilarious and wholesome photos of grandmas and grandpas that might cause you to start smiling uncontrollably. Keep reading to find conversations with DeeDee Moore of More Than Grand and Donne Davis of GaGa Sisterhood, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you how lucky we are to have grandparents!
#1 My Friend Had A Medieval Themed Wedding And Her Grandpa Showed Up Like This
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Grandmas Are Sometimes Our Best Friends
Image source: Silent_Assasin14
#3 My Husband’s Grandma. The Resemblance Is Uncanny
Image source: TheOtherOncomingStorm
#4 Found On A Grandma’s Camera After A New Year’s Cruise
Image source: yes_no_yes_yes_yes
#5 My Grandma Got Bit By A Pelican On The Pier And Then Began To Scold It
Image source: Schnarf_Shnarf
#6 Ending The “My Dad Will Beat-Up Your Dad Arguments”? – Nope! Presenting My Grandpa On His 89th Birthday
Image source: brunneous
#7 My Grandma Thinks This Might Be Her Last Year, So This Is The Photo We Took At Christmas Dinner. (We Are Not Religious)
Image source: devanteswiing
#8 Princess Leia And R2d2 (My Grandpa’s Costume)
Image source: moonicourt
#9 Me_irl
Image source: Rational_Rick
#10 ATM Security. Level: Grandma
Image source: mitoyonting
#11 So It Was My Grandma’s 69th Birthday, I Thought You Might Enjoy The Cake She Made
Image source: MorDeCaza
#12 I Left My Pajamas At Home But My Grandma Said She Had Something I Could Wear And Then She Brought Back This
Image source: andrewlowe
#13 Grandma Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo Dicaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband’s Face. The 80+ Year Old’s Version Of Photoshop
Image source: JoshPatson
#14 My Best Friend’s Grandma (83 Years Old) Made Herself A Profile In Facebook Today. This Is Her Profile Picture
Image source: Goldierenee
#15 When Grandpa Discovered Facebook
#16 When Your Grandpa Is Way Cooler Than You’ll Ever Be
Image source: Eliana0514
#17 Getting My Grandma A Camera Phone Was The Best Decision I Ever Made. The Cat Might Disagree
Image source: Ska_Jones
#18 Came Back From Work And Found Out Grandma Patched Up My Distressed Jeans. I Can’t Stop Laughing, Lol
Image source: tymumt_082124
#19 My Grandma Bought Me A New Shirt Today. I’m 34
Image source: CaptainSnatchbuckler
#20 My Grandma Was Crowned “Princess Of Springhurst Pines” Tonight For Valentine’s
Image source: jennthemermaid
#21 Thought It’d Be Funny To Catch My Granddad Sleeping On Vacation- Till I Made The Same Mistake. Touché, Pop
Image source: cdsparks
#22 My Grandparents Were Waiting For Each Other At The Mall
Image source: bigred1987
#23 Grandma’s Butter Dish
Image source: esteigs99
#24 My Grandmas 20 Year Old Cactus, She Named It Dolly Parton
Image source: tooned
#25 Grandpa Does Not Want To Be In Painting Class
Image source: stephenlloyd_dot_net
#26 Grandma Overshares
Image source: blowbird
#27 My Grandma With Alzheimer’s At My Wedding; She Asked – “Where’s The Body?”
Image source: ImTheMistake
#28 My Grandpa Thought You Guys Would Enjoy His Outfit For The Night
Image source: Dkm2
#29 I Recently Moved To Colorado, My Grandmother Smoked Pot Legally For The First Time. She Has Been Listening To A Dubstep Frank Sinatra Song On Repeat For An Hour And A Half
Image source: ketchuppacket
#30 I See Your Grandfather, And Raise You My Grandpa
Image source: James_Tiberius
#31 My Italian Grandma Came In Town. This Is Her Suitcase
Image source: 20dollarchill
#32 My Friend’s Grandma Is Cooler Than Most
Image source: FlavorAIDs
#33 Grandpa Is Enjoying The Retirement Home
Image source: TheSaintBernard
#34 My Granny Knitted A Sombrero For My Hamster!
Image source: Purple_PickleCat
#35 My Dad Farted While Taking A Picture Of My Grandmother
Image source: ManicPixieDreamSteph
#36 Not Only Is My Grandma 67 And Drive A Corvette….. But She Rocks This Sticker
Image source: Thee_Nick
#37 So My Grandpa Saw Wilting Plants At Wal-Mart,and Started Watering Them (He Is Not A Employe)
Image source: FORTHELULZ_
#38 When My Grandpa Found Out About Photoshop We Started Getting Quality Photos Like This
Image source: BrianaAmour
#39 Fair Enough, Grandpa Pete
Image source: the_vole
#40 Has Anyone Seen Cindy?
Image source: imgur.com
#41 My Grandmother Pins Cat Hair To Trees So Birds Can Make Luxury Nests. So Damn Thoughtful
Image source: imgur.com
#42 Grandma Showed Up To Christmas Wearing The Same Thing As Me…it Was Awkward
Image source: Kdos
#43 We Took My Grandma To Hawaii For The First Time
Image source: ratedhero
#44 My Grandpa Told Me He Got My Dad A Birthday “Gift Certificate”, He Was So Pleased With Himself
Image source: MichaellaJane
#45 My Grandma Has A Spatula She Uses To Move Around Completed Sections Of Her Puzzle
Image source: ConnorMcSpadden
#46 My Grandma Thought This Was A Cross So She Hung It Up. I Decided Not To Correct Her
Image source: The_Man_Named______
#47 My Friend’s Grandma Commented On Her Status
Image source: CarlNicklin
#48 My Grandpa Watched Tdkr, Sent Me This
Image source: Nickatina11
#49 She’s Obviously Not Her Grandma’s Favorite
Image source: StormSwampert
#50 This Has To Be My Favorite Picture Of My Grandpa.. Well And Technically My Grandma Too
Image source: I_like_meth
