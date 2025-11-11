A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn’t Say No To Her

by

When this good guy saw a scared kitten clinging to a truck near his office, he just couldn’t leave her like that. Turns out, “the mama kitty ran off… and ditched the kitten. No other kittens could be found,” – redditor JustAnotherGoodGuy explained.

Immediately after finding the kitty, the man sent the picture to his wife asking “can I bring it home?” His wife’s reaction? “Who could say no to that face?” – she said.

The first thing they did was take her to the vet. “That’s how we found she’s a she. Got shots, the whole new kitten package.  She was only 4-5 weeks old when found.”

“[Axel] has made herself right at home with our 19 year old cat and 2 year old dog. She’s safe, sound, warm, and… loved,” – the couple explained.

“The mama kitty ran off and… ditched the kitten”

A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn&#8217;t Say No To Her

“My husband sent this picture and said “can I bring it home?””

A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn&#8217;t Say No To Her

“Who could say no to that face?”

A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn&#8217;t Say No To Her

The couple took it to the vet and “that’s how [they] found she’s a she”

A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn&#8217;t Say No To Her

“[Axel] has made herself right at home with our 19 year old cat and 2 year old dog. She’s safe, sound, warm, and… loved”

A Guy Found A Scared Kitten Under A Truck And Just Couldn&#8217;t Say No To Her

