Meet Thor, The Cat With A Heart-Shaped Mark Who Just Won Brazil’s Most Beautiful Cat Title

Today, we’d like to share the story of Thor, a six-year-old rescue cat from Lagoa Santa, Brazil, who recently won the title of the country’s most beautiful cat. What makes him so special? A perfect white heart-shaped mark on his chest – and a personality that has won over thousands of hearts online.
Thor isn’t a purebred or a fancy show cat. He’s just an ordinary rescue with an extraordinary story. His owner, Fabiana Brugnara, says the heart on his chest isn’t a coincidence. “He’s the translation of love in the form of a cat,” she shared with Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram
Meet Thor, the rescue cat with a heart on his chest, who won Brazil’s most beautiful cat title
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
We got in touch with Fabiana, who shared the story of how Thor came into her family and ended up in the contest: “He was adopted when he was just 35 days old. We were looking to adopt a kitten for my daughter, and that’s when Thor came into our lives. I was the one who had the idea to sign him up for the contest because I’ve always thought Thor had an exotic kind of beauty.”
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Thor was adopted when he was only 35 days old, chosen as a kitten for Fabiana’s daughter
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Talking about the cat’s personality and charm, she added: “He’s always been like that–unique, charming, and incredibly photogenic.”
From the start, he was photogenic, charming, and full of personality
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Fabiana thought he might be perfect for a contest, so she signed him up – and he stole the show
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Reflecting on the moment Thor won the title of the most beautiful cat in Brazil, Fabiana said: “My whole family and I were absolutely thrilled with his victory, especially because he isn’t a pet influencer with a large following.”
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Lastly, Fabiana shared a little about her furry family: “I’m a proud mom to four pets: Thor, 6 years old; Jade, 4; Amora, 2; and our little dog Bela, who’s 8. I manage their daily care and deeply love all of our animals – especially Thor. We share an incredibly strong bond that’s hard to describe. Only those who have this kind of connection with their pet will truly understand what I mean.”
Competing against thousands of cats from across Brazil, Thor stood out not just for his looks but for what he represents: the beauty of everyday pets who give love without needing a pedigree
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Thor isn’t the only pet in the Brugnara household
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Fabiana’s pets – Thor, Jade, Amora, and their dog Bela – share a lively, loving home together
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
The bond between Thor and his owner is special: “Only those who have this kind of connection with their pet will truly understand”
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Thor’s win is more than just a title; it’s also a reminder that the most beautiful things in life aren’t always fancy or perfect–sometimes they’re simple, full of love, and straight from the heart
Image credits: meu.gato.thor_
Follow Us