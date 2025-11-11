People Are Posting Proof That Pets Can See Pokèmon Go And The Evidence Is More Than Convincing

Pokemon Go was released in Japan last Friday and it seems not only humans are enjoying the latest global obsession.
Trainers all over the country noticed their pets acting a bit peculiar. Soon after, they started posting their suspicions on Twitter. These photos depict what appears to be a connection between household animals and various Pokemon, expressed mostly through eye contact.
Who knows, maybe it’s not only ghosts that cats see?
#1 Looks Like My Cat Is Catching Pokemons
Image source: masaiai6
#2 Good Spot
Image source: F0506K
#3 Brother From Another Mother?
Image source: plmn_1226
#4 I Tried To Get Him To Battle The Pidgey, But He Gave Me This Look
Image source: ThirtyandNerdy
#5 My Cat Is A Hunter
Image source: haruo0414
#6 Momo Also Can See The Pokemon
Image source: shiba_momota
#7 Yummi!
Image source: hinata_mz
#8 Should I Catch It?
Image source: hiziriyuki0810
#9 This Pokemon Has The Courage To Appear So Close
Image source: tabasa_uran
#10 I’m Hunting Them
Image source: tabasa_uran
#11 My Dog Somehow Escaped From This Pokemon
Image source: mikiodesuga1
#12 My Parrot Definitelly Sees It
Image source: harruha
#13 Well Hello There
Image source: hashimoto_shogo
#14 I See You!
Image source: haruo0414
#15 At First I Thought He Was A Carrot…
Image source: Sarah-Jane Bird
#16 Kuma
#17 Apparently My Cat Can See The Pokemon
Image source: basketball12251
#18 Well, Hello There
#19 Catch Me If You Can
#20 Hey, Believe It Or Not Cats Can See Them
Image source: kyoryu_kuramo
#21 My Genius Dog Is Catching Pokemons Too
Image source: s_ldh_18243
#22 My Cat Found This Bellsprout In The Park
#23 Just Right In Front Of It’s Face
Image source: vitaminkzs
#24 Sorting Out Our Rattata Infestation…
#25 Gotta Catch Them All
Image source: nagizaru7
#26 Looks Like Lunch.
#27 I Think My Cat Can See Them Too
Image source: kyoryu_kuramo
#28 Good Job!
Image source: triumph_shumpei
#29 That Akward Look On Dog´s Face
Image source: okrluuuuuv
#30 Spotted!
Image source: blue_Hydrangea_
#31 No Seriously, Get Off Me!
#32 ‘rat’ And Cat .
#33 Come Here!
Image source: FURASTAR
#34 Cat Almost Looks Scared Of The Giant Pidgy
#35 My Parrot Apparently Has A Superpower To See The Pokemons
Image source: EmiwwwEmi
#36 He Didn’t Like The Wheedle On His Tail
#37 Fivo Found His First Pokémon ;)
#38 Weedle Infestation
#39 There’s A Zubat In My Kitchen!
#40 Found A New Friend
#41 He Can Smell Them From A Mile
#42 Oggy And Rattata
#43 Gonna Have You For Dinner, Pidgey
#44 I Am The One True Meowth!
#45 Wait Your Turn!
Image source: frankiebooface
#46 Pokemon Hunting On Horse
#47 Whisper Doesn’t Like To Share His Space.
#48 Sandshrew Is Obviously Standing A Little Too Close For Comfort.
#49 Even My Dog Can Find A Pidgey
#50 Pokemon Go Making Dog Walking Enjoyable
Image source: MimiGlamourTS
#51 Even Rabbits Play Pokemon Go
Image source: shokoxxx730
#52 Not Impressed
Image source: akotanu
#53 Puppy Against Krabby
#54 Hello Eevee
#55 Pidgeotto Annoying My Horse
#56 “that Are Not Dog”
#57 How Many Collies Does It Take To Catch A Pidgey?
#58 You Again?
Image source: tama020202
#59 My Kid Can’t See Him But My Dog Can ????
#60 What Is That Thing Doing Here!!
#61 That’s One Fat Psyduck, Mum, Can I Eat It?
#62 Hi Pidgey Let’s Be Friends Like Snoopy And Woodstock!
#63 Gotta Catch It….
#64 Wow, Even Pikachu
Image source: Trista Sydloski-Tesch
#65 Daryl The Zubat Hunter Before Hunt
#66 She’s Ready To Fight That Pidgeotto
#67 Pidgey Hunter
#68 Poupée Wants A Little Flaming Brother
#69 Lou Is Trying To Catch Zubat…
#70 He Calls Help :d
#71 Battle With Rattata
#72 Not Thrilled
#73 Monster And Rattata.
#74 Just Chillin’ With Rattata
#75 Dog Can See Pokemon
#76 Omg! They’re On My Way!
#77 He Can Really See The Poke’s.
#78 Willow Came Running Over And Tried To Eat It!!
#79 Ispired By Magikarp…
#80 Pretty Sure She Sees The Spearow
#81 Pot Hunter
#82 Kisses For My New Friend #dougalthesproodle
#83 Here Koffing, Koffing
#84 Gasping At Gastly
#85 Jenner Stopped What He Was Doing To Watch Butterfree.
#86 “uhh, Mom? Can I Keep Him?”
#87 Eeveening Stroll
#88 Not Sure Which One To Try And Catch. Rattata Or Melo?
#89 This Is His First Pokemon
#90 He’s Hitching A Ride
#91 I Think Eevee Wanted To Battle My Pup!
#92 October Is Not Impressed
#93 Hey I Like Your Ears!
#94 My Cat Is Not A Great Hunter…
#95 What….is.. It….
#96 It Brings Good Poke-Juju I Promise!
Image source: Trista Sydloski-Tesch
#97 What The Meow Is That!?
#98 Gotta Catch Em All
#99 My Collie Can Too!
#100 Leon, I Choose You!
#101 Chatting To Venonat
#102 Gotta Catch That Mouse ????????
#103 Cliffy! I Choose You!
#104 My Dog Made A New Friend!
#105 Uh? Mom? Something Is Following Me.
#106 Can I Have It Mom?
#107 Pup Protecting His Mama From A Wild Growlithe !
#108 Huxley’s First Pokémon!
#109 Stand Off
#110 Little Blondie Sniffs Out A Pokemon! #alwaysadopt
#111 There
#112 Bilbo Used, Be Useless! It’s Not Very Effective
#113 Guinea Rattata
#114 Stay Very Still….
#115 Purrfect Catch
#116 Why So Alarmed….
#117 My Dog Boglárka Is About To Catch Rattata
#118 Stare Down
#119 Whats That Caterpie Doing Back There?
#120 Boris Meeting Pokemon
#121 Belle Is Such A Sound Sleeper
#122 But My Other Cat Was A Little More Skeptical
#123 Messi And …
#124 A Kookaburra Looking At An Eevie At The Tropical Butterfly House, Near Sheffield
#125 Lemurs Running Away From A Zubat At The Tropical Butterfly House, Near Sheffield
#126 Rachel Wants To Eat It.
#127 Pidgey Snack Attack!
#128 He Has Never Been A Fan Of A Pidgey!
#129 Traumato!! Not Impressed At All …
#130 A Proper Introduction
#131 Really??!
#132 What The Hell Is That Thing?
#133 Team Work – Gotta Fight’em All
#134 My Charlie Isn’t Phased By Much…
#135 This Spearow Killed My Dog. ????
#136 “mom, Can We Keep Him?”
#137 “why Did You Bring This In Our House? I’m Not Upset, Just Disappointed.”
#138 #sniffing Pokemons
#139 Lol
#140 Im Gonna Catch You Rat ????????
#141 Finally Putting His English Pointer Half To Good Use.
#142 Excuse Me!
#143 Byron Capturing An Ekans…
#144 Run!!!! A Rhyhorn Is Behind You!!????
#145 Colonel Mustard
#146 My Kitten Needed A Sniff…
#147 But My Other Cat Was A Little More Skeptical
#148 Get It Mum!
#149 American Akita
#150 My Fish Has A New Friend!
#151 My Dog Channeling His Inner Pidgey ????????
#152 My Dog Channeling His Inner Pidgey
#153 Buddy And Stevey Lol
#154 It’s Just Another Rattata, Let’s Move Along.
#155 Cats Find Pokémon Delicious
#156 I Will Be The Greatest
#157 Pony Meets Ponyta
#158 Charlie Spots A Meowth
#159 It Won’t Get My Food..
#160 It’s Two Against One We Got This..
#161 Java Is Catching Pokémon Like A Pro
#162 When That Creepy Guy At The Bar Won’t Leave You Alone.
#163 Koi Vs. Spearow
#164 Buddy Likes His Poke Friends
#165 Breakfast Maybe?
#166 What Is That?
#167 “not Another Pidgey!”
#168 When Your Dog And Your Pokémon Stand Off Before Battle..
#169 @lady_lunabelle Is A Pokemon Master
#170 When Did We Get Another Dog?
#171 ????????????
#172 Trying To Help Me Catch Cubone!
#173 Summers Not Bothered
#174 Juno Pikachu Wanna Be
#175 Roxychu Cp6500 ????????????
#176 It Was A Epic Fight But Pidgey Won!
Image source: Facebook
#177 My Cat Doesn’t Give A F*** About Hunting
Follow Us