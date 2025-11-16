My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity

by

I was born in a family where creativity is inherent in everyone like breathing. All the time there was a struggle with myself for the idea: do I still need my contribution to creativity or is it very different from others. Sometimes painting is easy, sometimes it’s a protracted struggle for years. When it seems that the end is still far away.

Everyone in my family has a different style and creative dialogue. Different senses of space. Superimposed life experience experienced, read books, travel.

I am very critical of my paintings.

How can an artist talk about their real reflections, and experiences, is it necessary to adapt to the experience of the viewer? This is a provocative question. I was always truthful, without compromises. I draw exactly what is relevant to me today, I have my own special message to the world.

I have many stories about when my paintings disappeared and had to be looked for.

Do you think a compromise in creativity and concessions to the viewer is possible or the artist is always truthful in reflections?

My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity
My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity
My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity
My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity
My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Is The Worst Thing You Have Ever Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Survivor Season 39
Meet the Cast of Survivor Season 39
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2019
People Are Cringing At These 30 Posts About Gender Reveal Parties
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Your Unusual Pet
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Anti Critic’s ‘Ish List: 2009-2010 Midseason Edition Pt. 1
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2009
Destination Fear
Is The Show Destination Fear Fake?
3 min read
May, 2, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.