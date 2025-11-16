My Paintings: A Step Towards Self-Expression In Creativity

I was born in a family where creativity is inherent in everyone like breathing. All the time there was a struggle with myself for the idea: do I still need my contribution to creativity or is it very different from others. Sometimes painting is easy, sometimes it’s a protracted struggle for years. When it seems that the end is still far away.
Everyone in my family has a different style and creative dialogue. Different senses of space. Superimposed life experience experienced, read books, travel.
I am very critical of my paintings.
How can an artist talk about their real reflections, and experiences, is it necessary to adapt to the experience of the viewer? This is a provocative question. I was always truthful, without compromises. I draw exactly what is relevant to me today, I have my own special message to the world.
I have many stories about when my paintings disappeared and had to be looked for.
Do you think a compromise in creativity and concessions to the viewer is possible or the artist is always truthful in reflections?
Follow Us