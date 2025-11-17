Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Seen At A Wedding? (Closed)

WARNING: May contain triggers!
#1
Best man gets a tad bit squiffy, challenges the bride’s little cousin to a race on the bouncy castle, trips and ends up with his trousers split almost entirely in half.
#2
The FOB walked her down the aisle while holding an AK-47
#3
The bride had to prompt the groom during his vows. Him ‘I love you because you’re kind and, um …’
Her ‘… and smart and beautiful’
Him ‘Yeah’
Attendants ‘groan’
The marriage lasted 3 months
#4
I went to a real redneck wedding back in the 80’s I Louisiana. They had Cheez Wiz on ritz crackers at the reception.
#5
I photographed a wedding with a 22 person bridal party. They had two ceremonies because one was mormon and half the guests couldn’t attend so they had a second one outdoors for the bride’s family that was not mormon. Clearly no thought had been given to the second ceremony, the mormons were very late coming from their ceremony and the bride’s family was mad. Mom was already wasted and got her daughter’s attention by standing in front of my camera. Bride complained about the mormons, the institution and her “awful” dress the entire day. Absolute hot mess that ended with a 22 person bridal party human pyramid. And then they complained about most of their wedding vendors the following Christmas eve on Yelp. Like, all their reviews for their wedding in MAY… they posted them on the following Christmas eve. 12 reviews, only one was good. For context, I was a photographer for 10 years and had over 40 reviews on yelp. ALL of them were 5 stars save these people. I used to pull up their review during potential client meetings to demonstrate to them about how crazy weddings can get and why you should keep your wedding plans… modest ;).
#6
My dad, drunk, dancing a polka in cowboy boots made of blue suede, on a table.
if you mean a wedding and not a reception, then the minister using the word “divorce” 11 times in the sermon at my BFF’s first wedding. I think he kinda doomed it.
#7
I attended an all-nude wedding. It was in a beautiful forest in Western New York State. I took many pictures.
#8
In a fun and fabulous way to “destroy the gown,” people were invited to play dodge ball with the wedding party. Lots of yelling, laughing, rolling around, and expensive clothes getting torn. My wife skipped it, I drew from my dodge ball expertise as a kid, and promptly got pegged in the face! The next day it took me several hours to figure out why my back and shoulder were so incredibly sore.
#9
The Southern Baptist Minister explained that she was connected to God and the church through her new husband and she was subservient to him. Weird.
#10
The groom’s brothers gave speeches in which they explained their brother how awful marriage is and that he didn’t know what he was getting into, full of misogynistc quotes. In front of their wives.
#11
this isn’t uncommon but uh my sister got married on the queen mary and my dad threw up next to the haunted piano the night before …
#12
Someone tripping on her dress and falling down a flight of around 30 steps. It’s not funny weird, but it’s not usual.
#13
Me getting locked in the bathroom and not being able to get out at my Aunt’s wedding reception when I was 7.
#14
it was a child friendly wedding and all of the kids were running around the lake behind the house, it was awesome
#15
Septic tank being pumped out at an outdoor reception at a residence. The tank couldn’t handle that many people.
#16
Yo estaba invitado a una boda. Iba a recoger a unas amigas y en la puerta de su edificio había una señora vestida muy elegante. Pensamos que también iba a la boda y le preguntamos. Resulta que era la madre de la novia (que vivía en el mismo edificio). Todos habían salido para la iglesia y se habían olvidado de ella. Así que la llevamos en nuestro coche. Podría haber perdido la boda de su hija, si mis amigas no hubieran vivido en el mismo edificio. La iglesia estaba bastante lejos.
#17
Donkey piñata with a veil. Thing was solid! The bride’s finally godfather smashed it with his cane
Follow Us