127 Before And After Photos Of Rescued Pets That Might Immediately Send You To The Shelter

When a few students stumbled upon a stray cat, he was in terrible shape — suffering from severe scabies, ear mites, and fungal infections. But after a full year of love and proper medical care, his matted mess turned into a pristine, snow-white coat. The biggest shock of all? Once he finally healed, his rescuers discovered the cat, whom they named Yuzu, had striking blue eyes hiding beneath all that grime.
Yuzu’s story is far from an exception. Countless animals saved from rough streets and overcrowded shelters go from scared and scruffy to happy and fluffy once they find a loving home.
To show you just how powerful a second chance can be, Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most dramatic before-and-after transformations of pets.
They’re definitive proof of why you should adopt, and not shop.
#1 Now She Has A Completely Different Life And I’m So Happy
Image source: Tiny Paws, Big Love
#2 Here’s A Comparison From A Few Years Ago!
Our rescue samoyed was the same, she had a very bad skin infection when she was found but now her nice fluffy coat has grown back and she looks a lot bigger.
Image source: Tofuffalo
#3 My Boy Yuzu Was A Stray Found By A Friend Of Mine With The Worst Case Of Scabies We’ve Ever Seen (We’re All Vet Students)
He’s also had ear mites, fungal infections, stud tail, & recurrent ear and eye infections one after the other. One year and lots of treatments later and he’s perfectly healthy!
Image source: anonymous
When you adopt, you are literally giving an animal a second chance at life.
Many rescue pets come from tough backgrounds — they were left behind, mistreated, or forced to survive on the streets. When you bring them into a loving home, you give them a safe space to heal and thrive.
For example, Brodie was brought into the shelter after his mom attacked him. Now, he’s a qualified therapy dog for people with disabilities.
#4 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart, Before And After Adoption
Image source: NormalPaladin
#5 Before And After Adoption
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Brodie Was Brought Into The Shelter After His Mom Attacked Him. Now He’s A Qualified Therapy Dog For People With Disabilities
Image source: super_monero
There is an even heavier reality most people don’t realize — adoption directly prevents shelter euthanasia.
Shelters face heartbreaking limits on their physical space, staff, and budgets. Some pets are euthanized due to severe, untreatable illnesses or dangerous aggression, but the vast majority are put down simply because no one could care for them.
According to data from Shelter Animals Count, more than 359,000 dogs were euthanized in 2023. About 330,000 cats were euthanized during the same period.
“When one shelter animal is adopted or fostered, it creates space for another animal in need, igniting a ripple effect throughout shelters nationwide. This is the rescue effect,” says Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
#7 Phoenix Was Rescued From The Streets And Was Covered In Hot Tar
Little over a month later, he looks amazing, he loves humans and is ready to enter a loving home
Image source: arvindred1
#8 I Adopted Him Like This In May 4th’22. So I Am Guessing This Is His Birthweek
Happy birthday to my precious, name’s Cutu (Parents named him. Derived from Cute) Irony is, they told me not to keep any pets now he is their favorite as well
Image source: _kozak1337
#9 Biscuit: Best Thing I Ever Got From A Whataburger
He lived on the Texas streets for 2-3 years and survived the big freeze. So happy my son wanted Whataburger that night at 1 am & I am so happy I said I would take him. Biscuit is the most spoiled now
Image source: Downtown_Ad_1131
When you choose to adopt, you also actively starve a cruel, multi-billion-dollar industry.
According to recent data, over 2 million puppies are sold from puppy mills in the US every year. An estimated 250,000 breeding dogs spend their entire lives locked in cramped wire cages.
According to ASPCA, commercial facilities repeatedly face hundreds of federal animal welfare violations. They leave dogs to suffer from untreated injuries, illness, and lack of basic vet care.
Mothers are bred continuously until their bodies break down, and puppies are ripped away from them too early. This results in severe long-term anxiety, fear, and health issues in the dogs as they grow older.
#10 The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now
Image source: xxDisturbed
#11 Leon
All he knew was to hide from humans, to run away from everyone and everything, and once he was at the Bulgarian shelter, he was so scared he didn’t even come out from behind his little hut to eat. I can’t believe how far he’s came in the two years since we found each other
Image source: ANONYMOUS
#12 This Is Barley! My Son And I Found Her By The Road
She had been abandoned. So thin… covered in fleas. The last photo was 3 months after we found her. She’s simply the sweetest little cat ever
Image source: davyhaygallant
Buying an animal online or from a pet store often funds the cycle of cruelty without you knowing. Backyard breeders and mills have learned to hide behind glossy websites.
To protect yourself from supporting these cruel operations, you need to know what to watch out for.
According to animal welfare organizations, suspicious sellers often insist on meeting at a gas station or offering direct home delivery. They do this specifically so you never see the grim environment where the animals live.
#13 When I First Saw Her Sela Was A Sick, Underweight, Flea Infested Stray The Local Pound Picked Up. Today We Celebrated Her 1 Year Adoption Day, Matching Party Hats And All!
Image source: GrilledBeesSandwich
#14 Some Wonderful Soul Found This Little Guy On The Street Cuddled Up In A Plastic Container
3 years later, he is the happiest, sweetest, most playful, curious cat. Love him so much and thank you wonderful soul, whomever you are
Image source: fictionnation
#15 Kira Was Founded Almost Passed Of Starvation In A Farm With Cows. She Was Healthy In One Week And We Kept Her
Image source: saludete
Another huge warning sign of corporate breeding is a missing mother. Legitimate breeders encourage you to watch the mother interact naturally with her litter. If the seller hides her or makes excuses, walk away.
Trustworthy rescuers also ask tough questions and require an application to protect the animal. If a seller cares only about instant cash and asks zero questions, you are most likely dealing with a factory operation.
#16 Before vs. After Adoption
Don’t be afraid to adopt adult cats! Henry was shy for weeks but a enclosed bed, regular schedule, and treat bribes have converted him into a snuggle bug!
Image source: kmmyellow
#17 These Are Frank’s Before And After Adoption Pics :)
Image source: mayaxs
#18 Before And After Her Adoption. She’s Really Come Out Of Her Shell
Image source: xokaytuhlin
One self-serving reason to adopt an animal is to protect your wallet.
Buying a pet from a store or breeder usually comes with a massive price tag. Shelters charge a much lower upfront fee, and that price almost always covers the essentials. Services like spaying, neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping are usually included.
Adopting a mixed-breed pet also saves you money down the road. Purebred animals often inherit genetic health issues that can lead to endless, expensive vet visits. Mutts tend to be hardier and healthier overall.
#19 Before And After Adoption. Meet Dixie
Image source: JohnnyLaw16
#20 “We’re Just Going To Foster Him,” – My Mother, In May Of 2015
Image source: Jombo65
What you pay in adoption fees usually goes right back into saving lives.
Instead of lining a breeder’s pockets, your money helps shelter workers feed, house, and treat the next animal that walks through the door. It also helps fund rescue missions in your local community.
Basically, it supports the greater good.
#21 My Midnight’s Transformation
Image source: chickinkyiv
#22 Ellie Was My Horrible Ex Boyfriends Dog
I took her when I left. I used to call her Eeyore because she was so sad all the time. It took a while, but we got our spirits back. Top left: 11/15/15, bottom left: 4/7/16, top right: 3/23/17, bottom right: today
Image source: Niffer13
Even if your home is already full or you aren’t ready to bring a pet home, you still hold immense power. You can share this list to inspire a friend, sign up to foster for a single weekend, volunteer or donate a bag of food to a local rescue.
Adopting won’t fix the stray crisis overnight, but it definitely moves us toward a kinder world.
#23 This Is My Koda Bear The Day Before He Got Adopted And A Few Months After!
Image source: mwisni
#24 Ozzy The Island Doggo
Image source: triankletattoo
#25 Adopted Him 5 Months Ago. Never Expected This Fluffy Transformation, But It’s Glorious
Image source: letloveintime
#26 A Korean Family Rescued This Golden From A Breeding Facility. Went From 15 Lbs To A Healthy 60 Lbs
Image source: vo_xv
#27 Olivia
Image source: romanagr
#28 Rescued A Skeleton And Ended Up With This Sweet Girl Who Is Always Smiling
Image source: [deleted]
#29 My Foster Dog’s 2 Month Glow Up
Image source: caitiesfosterfam
#30 Lilly’s Transformation – Almost A Year Apart
Image source: a7madib
#31 I Was Told This Group Will Love Fergus. These Pictures Were Taken 3.5 Months Apart. The Top Is The Day I Got Him, The Bottom Is Now
Image source: Vitnerd
#32 This Is What Rescue Means
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#33 Before And After Of Crusty Boi™️
Image source: vafyalorki
#34 Sweet Feral Kitty Bucky Was Found With Missing Fur And Was Losing Lots Of Weight. Four Months Later, She Has Officially Taken Over My Bed!!
Image source: sandwichpepe
#35 Kai Mana Had His Jaw Stepped On And Would Be Put Down
I worked full time and couldn’t commit to taking care of him. But my bf took him to get surgery, and fed him kitten formula through a syringe. He brought him to his construction job, and woke up every two hours for feedings. He’s happy today
Image source: bobert_the_wise
#36 Hardy Was Brought To The Alley Cat Rescue Inc. After Someone Found Him Wandering Around
Undoubtedly, Hardy had seen lots of suffering in his short life. He had been neglected and hurt for weeks and was also badly wounded. A few months later, Hardy was finally healthy. Today, Hardy is doing great. He lives with a loving couple who are both vets
Image source: Alley Cat Rescue Inc
#37 I Had To Fight My Wife To Not Leave Him At The Shelter
She was concerned he’d either cost us a ton of money in vet bills or die soon since he was so sickly, turns out he just needed food and kisses
Image source: cu_alt
#38 2 Years Ago Today I Walked Into A Petsmart And Met A Cat Named Sonny Who No One Would Adopt
He was 13 years old, covered in fleas, underweight, and had a mouth full of rotten teeth that had to be removed. He came home with me that night and it was the best decision I’ve ever made
Image source: VerrattiShmurda
#39 The Shelter Named Him “Cupido” Because He Had Been Shot Through And Through With An Arrow. He Also Had A Respiratory Infection Because He’s Felv Positive. Now He’s Fat And Happy
Image source: Vintageblues
#40 Albus Was Found Abandoned And Starving On The Streets Of Cairo. The Strays Wouldn’t Let Him Eat. He’s Now Spoilt Rotten And Incredibly Affectionate
Image source: kfpost
#41 These Two Cat Brothers Were Rescued From The Street And They Are As Inseparable Today As They Were The Day I Found Them
Image source: ad0460
#42 The Difference A Year Adopted Makes
Image source: sarahnourie
#43 Before And After Adoption
I want to highlight the importance of adopting and how it can save life by telling a short story about my cat. We adopted our cat from an animal rescue organization in Romania. They found her in very poor condition, and shortly after, she was diagnosed with FELV. They thought she didn’t have much time left, so they wanted to find a family that would love her in her final moments. When she came to us, she was so sick that we took her to the vet on the second day, thinking she wouldn’t survive. But, on the contrary, she lived with us for the next four years and became a huge part of my life. She became unrecognizable, gained weight, and even her eyes seemed brighter. Not only did we heal her with our love, but she also healed me. Two months ago, unfortunately, my angel passed away due to her illness. Although I struggle with her d**th, I can still look back and say that one small decision changed both of our lives. I’m so thankful to have had her as a friend by my side. Don’t be discouraged by such diseases. Animals like these actually need our love the most.
Image source: cigkoftes
#44 Day 1 vs. Day 30 After Adoption
Image source: Glazuur
#45 Before And After Adoption. This Is Hansel Now. He’s A Happy, Trouble Making Boy Who No Longer Has To Deal With Disgusting And Horrible Owners
Image source: gDisasters
#46 Before And After Adoption!
Image source: AngriestLittleBeaver
#47 Before & After Of My Adopted Pup
Image source: norightbrain
#48 Melvin: Found In A Trash Heap In June 2012
He spent his first night in his forever home sleeping on me. Six years later, it’s still his favorite place to be
Image source: snerdie
#49 One Month Ago, I Found This Baby In The Wheel Of My Forklift At Work. Now She Lives At Home With Me. Meet Emmy (6 Weeks vs. 10 Weeks)
Image source: anonymous
#50 This Is Benben. Before/After
Image source: BenBenCatCat
#51 Our Sweet Cousteau! From A Scrawny Street Kitty In New Orleans To A Prince Living In Paris
Image source: Sn0wb0und
#52 Before And After Fostering. Roadrunner On The Day I Got Him From The Shelter, And On The Day He Went To His New Home
Image source: sydhasmybike
#53 10 Year Old Girl Neglected By Previous Owners. Took A While To Come Out Of Her Shell, She’s The Sweetest Old Gal
Image source: BurntAshBowl
#54 Kodiak’s Before And After
Image source: agiek
#55 Adopted This Little Dude While On Vacation In Mexico
The litter was found in the jungle in terrible shape but were nursed back to health by the local animal rescue foundation. Here he is today healthy, happy and adapting well to his new life as a Canadian!
Image source: [deleted]
#56 Violet Was An Easter Present To A Young Child Who Lost Interest. She Was Kept In Tiny Wire Cage In Their Basement And Forgotten About
Now She Lives Cage-Free And Sleeps In Bed With Me Every Night
Image source: violetbasil
#57 From “Take Me Home” To “Never Let Me Go”. We Adore Our Little Dude
Image source: abby_h
#58 6 Months After Being Rescued From A Horrible Home, Meet Maverick
Image source: raynnnnn
#59 This Is Jake. We Adopted Him In January And He Is A Senior. All It Took Was Some Love (And Many Belly Rubs) And I’m Happy To Say He’s Finally Living The Life He Always Deserved
Image source: hotmunch
#60 When We Met Her In The Shelter My Daughter Immediately Started Whispering In Her Ear “Your Okay, We’ll Take You Home And Keep You Safe, We Love You Already”
Image source: Rennegader
#61 After 4 Years In The Street, Annie Found Her Home With My Parents. First Day vs. 1 Week Later
Image source: Echo_hello_world
#62 Fed Junk Food And Never Given Any Exercise Her Whole Life
Shiloh Couldn’t Walk More Than 10 Meters Before Having To Stop And Rest. 3 Months Later, She’s Lost 30 Pounds And Can Walk Over 1 Km Without Stopping!
Image source: mikerich15
#63 This Is Edgar Before And After Getting Adopted. (My First Shelter Pup, Steve, Is In The Back There.)
Image source: [deleted]
#64 Found This ~7 Month Old Kitty Hanging Around My Shop May 31st
Super friendly with everyone. Covered in grime, dirt, oil, etc. Decided to bring him home and let him live the life he deserves since he’s a good dude
Image source: Particular_Wasabi663
#65 She Was Found Underneath The Hood Of A Truck With A Limp Paw. 7 Months Later She Still Naps Like This
Image source: mpowers0050
#66 Penny The Night We Got Her. Someone Turned Her Into My Precinct After She Was Abandoned In Sub Freezing Temps. Penny Today Being Smiley About Her New Home
Image source: foxbrb
#67 Before And After Cat Adoption, Fed Him For 4 Months Outside Then Captured Him. Most Likely Left Behind In My Apartment Complex By Previous Owners. He’s Awesome
Image source: gnostic_cat
#68 Found Homeless In 120 Deg Heat, Gave Birth To 5 Kittens Within 2 Hours Of Us Taking Her In…and Now She’s Our Princess!
Image source: Zzzbow
#69 My Next-Door Neighbors Abandoned Their Dog And Got A New Puppy
She Was In The Shelter For A Full Month Before I Realized What Happened. This Is Missy In The Shelter, And When She Realized She’s Never Going Back
Image source: pkabch6969
#70 Ride From The Shelter vs. Ride For Fun
Image source: omnipotens_satanas
#71 One Year Ago, Jake Was Found Underneath A Car, Alone And Half Frozen. He Was 4 Weeks Old And His Mom Was Gone. Now He’s The Biggest Kitty With The Most Personality That I’ve Ever Met
Image source: [deleted]
#72 The Day I Brought Him vs. Two Years Later. What Difference!
Image source: jackrabbitseo
#73 My Foster Went From Just 3lbs With Multiple Infections Being Syringe Fed To Over 7lbs In Just A Month!
Image source: e_paradoxa
#74 On Our Way Home From The Shelter vs. 8 Weeks Later
Image source: sjquinta
#75 Barkley, Rescued From The Streets Of Puerto Rico And Loved Back To Health
Image source: TechFocused
#76 Got Him From Someone Who Was Neglecting Him. He Didn’t Even Have The Energy To Stand (Top Left) Now Felix Is A Very Happy Boy And Loves To Run Around
Image source: houseofthesettingsun
#77 Roxx After 4 Weeks Of Care
Image source: CuracaoLife
#78 From Eating Paper In The Middle Of An Intersection To The Most Handsome Dog I’ve Ever Met: Meet Pierce
Image source: furrybollocks
#79 Today Is Lemonhead’s Two-Year Adoption Anniversary
He Showed Up Under A Car In Our Driveway After A Blizzard With Severe Malnutrition And A Host Of Other Issues. Today He’s Twice As Big, Healthy As Ever And A Happy, Diva Pomeranian
Image source: snoopl39
#80 My Boy May Be The One Who Actually Looks Happier In His Before Picture
Image source: The_One_TrueMorty
#81 No One Wanted To Adopt Him Because Of His Cropped Ears And “Scary” Looking Face
He Had Stopped Eating At The Pound And Was Severely Underweight. Now Bronco Is Healthy, Always Smiling, And Loved By Everyone He Meets
Image source: briscoleg
#82 This Is Moss. She Ran In Front Of My Car On The Highway One Month Ago. Lots Of Love, Care And Play Later, She Has Stolen Our Hearts
Image source: boilerine
#83 355 Days Between Left And Right
Image source: crstcrst
#84 George Was Dumped In The Streets Of My City In November. This Is Him Today. The Sweetest Boy
Image source: UniquePreparation4
#85 Found Her 9 Years Ago In An Empty Parking Lot In The Middle Of The Night Meowing For Food
Image source: Sibby123
#86 Adopted My Girl From Ending Shelter
Top Left Is Her First Car Ride With Me. Took Her To The Vet The Next Day And Found Out She Was Pregnant With Eight Pups. She Had The Puppies And I Kept The Brown One. Now He Is Bigger Than His Mama And They Love Each Other
Image source: ELhypnotoad
#87 From Starving Street Pup To Happy And Healthy. Meet Scrappy!
Image source: Pigglepoo
#88 A Year Ago I Adopted This Shaved Boi, Now He’s A Happy Fluffer Boi
Image source: Meewol
#89 I Found Her 4years Ago, Covered In Blisters, No Hair And Starved…who Knew She’d Be The Love Of My Life. She’s The Greatest
Image source: Bananalexa22
#90 Found This Little Lady Crying In A Parking Lot With Fleas And A Badly Broken Leg. Here She Is 3 Months And 2 Surgeries Later
Image source: skele_jeans
#91 Metalle Was Found Abandoned In A Park 3 Years Ago
I adopted her after I got a call from the local shelter. Left: her first day with me, a bit terrified. Right: happy pupper! We take long walks around the town every day. She’s the most affectionate dog I’ve ever met/had. Very lucky to have her!
Image source: metalle
#92 Bringing Sophie Home Two Years Ago vs. Now – A Trouble Making Boat Dog
Image source: pieceofshib
#93 A Kitten Showed Up On My Doorstep In July, A Week After My 17 Year Old Tabby Passed Away. Teddy’s A Big Fluffy Boy Now!!
Image source: katkathryn
#94 The First Day I Met Zoey At The Shelter And A Year Later
Image source: YUMADLOL
#95 Found Him Under A House Covered In Fleas, Malnourished, Without A Mom. One Year Later He’s A Happy Healthy Little Guy
Image source: idk56177
#96 The Shelter Said He Was A Chihuahua. It Turns Out That We’d Adopted The Skeleton Of An American Staffordshire Terrier! Meet Hal, Our Resident Couch Potato
Image source: SomeGuyJim
#97 Found Him Outside My Office Building, Starved Almost To D**th By His Previous Owner Who Grew Bored Of Him And Kicked Him Out
Almost Three Years Later, I Can’t Imagine Life Without Him. Meet Luca
Image source: Nozomis_Honkers
#98 2 Weeks Before When He Was Picked Up By Animal Control After Having A Horrible Owner, And A Whole Year Later As My Best Friend
Image source: cmac2238
#99 The Night We Found Him On The Street, vs. 1 Week After Adoption. Reddit, Meet Pablo!
Image source: imostlyobserve
#100 Two Months Ago A Box Full Of Severely Malnourished Kittens Was Left At The Vets, Unfortunately Only One Of Them Was Still Alive But She Was Only Just Hanging On
With A Ton Of Hard Work And Love, Little Ciri Is Now A Perfectly Healthy Kitten Who Loves To Play And Explore
Image source: reece_93
#101 Meet Buddy, The 6 Year Old Lab Mix. We’ve Had Him For A Little Under 2 Weeks And He Is Already The King Of The House (And My Lap)
Image source: 4O4notfound
#102 Bear With Severe Mange Found Wandering In A California Neighborhood Gets Medical Help And A New Home
Image source: m0rris0n_hotel
#103 Before And After 6 Months Of Love. His Cold Body Just Needed A Warm Home
Image source: Colsmi2012
#104 From Prison Pup To Pup Of Honor
Image source: merlotandmutts
#105 From Timid And Hurt To The World’s Biggest Cuddle-Bug. Here’s Miggy After Only 3 Months
Image source: teentytinty
#106 My Dog Wynter – From Living In The Streets To Relaxing In My Backyard
Image source: Coolmorecooties
#107 Happy One Year Adoption Day To Philip! I’m So Proud Of How Far He’s Come!
Image source: finbettafish
#108 How It Started, How It Is Going
Image source: Snoo34578
#109 Five Months Ago, My Mom Adopted Two Neglected Kittens Who Were Suffering From Ringworm. Look At Them Now!
Image source: Mermaid_Mama323
#110 Can’t Believe This Ding Dong Was In The Shelter For Over 6 Months! We’ve Had Him For Almost 2 Years Now And Cannot Imagine Life Without Him
Image source: bugxface
#111 Ripley At ~6 Months In Iran & Again At ~1 Year In Her Forever Home In The United States
Image source: besidethebed
#112 My Cousin Saw This 20lb Senior Cat Available For Adoption. After A Year Of Love, Dieting, And Proper Veterinary Care, Roger Has Lost 5+ Pounds. He’s Still A Big Boy But He’s Happy And Active
Image source: SinfulGiGi
#113 In October, I Adopted A 15-Year-Old, Blind Dog Named Pearl
I went to a senior rescue & I planned on adopting a 10 or 11 year old dog, but they knew they had a sucker, so they paired me with the oldest, most special needs dog, & I found a soulmate!
Image source: judgeacoverbythebook
#114 The Difference One Month Has Had On Hank’s Transformation Is Almost Unbelievable. Such A Trooper He Has Been
Image source: PixelatedStitch
#115 Spent 2 Years In A Garage With 30 Other Dogs. Never Saw The Sun, Coat So Matted We Had To Shave Him. Now Camden Chases Bugs And Barks At The Mailman
Image source: ArtoftheFinesse
#116 After About A Year And A Half After Showing Up On Our Porch, Snowball Has Improved Immeasurably. She’s My Perfect Angel
Image source: wchanne
#117 My Babygirl, Found Her Alone Starving In A Drain
Image source: thomyo
#118 From Petrified To Awesome…my Foster Dog, Pax, Is Ready For A New Home
Image source: mjd_1
#119 One Year, 30lbs, And Lots Of Memories Later!
Image source: brandonmaloney5150
#120 16 Year Old Popcorn Had Never Had A Home When We Found Him. He’s 17 And A Half Now And Living His Best Life!
Image source: barbiekitsune
#121 This Is My Little Lily!
Found Her Abandoned On Highway 64 Right Outside Of The Grand Canyon In Arizona. Most Of Her Teeth Were Broken, She Was Incredibly Malnourished, And She Had Cactus/Scabs All Over Her Tiny Body. After Lots Of Love (And Food), She Is The Happiest Girl Now
Image source: simplyimpassable
#122 My Best Friend, A German Shepherd Mix. Adopted After Being Saved From A Puppy Mill. Most Of His Siblings Succumbed To Parvo, But He Pulled Through. I Present To You, Rocky
Image source: JackUSA
#123 Found A Little Armadillo Pup Seven Years Ago. Here He Is Today!
Image source: slowc0ast
#124 Rescue Arab, She’s 24 And Was Starved By Her Owners. July 12 To Now Progress Picture!
Image source: Behatted-Llama
#125 It’s Amazing What A Week Can Do With A Little Love (And Lots Of Bugs)
Image source: trwwyco
#126 Found Kitten In A Box Outside Shelter. Months Later Here Is Penny! Our Chubby Sweet Baby
Image source: lakingsgrl
#127 My Sweet Lady Spent 380 Days In A Shelter Before I Adopted Her!
Image source: mild-rose
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