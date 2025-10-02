“What Is This, A Tomato For Ants?”: 114 Times Mother Nature Decided To Play A Joke On Gardeners (New Pics)

Many of us are used to the convenience of picking up fresh fruit and vegetables at the store or strolling through a farmer’s market. Bright red tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, golden carrots—they’re always there when we need them. What we don’t often stop to think about, though, is the effort it takes to get them to our tables.
Gardening may be rewarding, yet it’s rarely simple. You can pour your heart into planting seeds, tending to the soil, and praying for the best, only to find that Mother Nature had other plans.
That’s exactly what you’ll find on the subreddit Mighty Harvest. It’s where gardeners share results that didn’t quite turn out the way they hoped. But instead of being disappointing, the crops are often so tiny and endearing that they make people smile, while still reminding us of how much work goes into the food we enjoy.
Scroll down for some of the funniest examples.
#1 Dinner Is Served! Baked Potato Anyone?
Image source: WeekendWarior
#2 What Is This, A Tomato For Ants?
Image source: jewelophile
#3 These Watermelons Are Enough To Keep Me Full For Days
Image source: Historical_Nail_6169
#4 I’m Not Sure How It Will Fit In A Pickle Jar
Image source: Gold-retrere7501
#5 Gonna Have Lemonade For Days
Image source: zavierchick
#6 The Carrot To Rule Them All
Image source: BeeVonLichtenstein
#7 My Mulberry Cutting Is Trying So Hard
Image source: BeachBrad
#8 The Perfect Potato
Image source: squirrely_gig
#9 I Thought My Chamomile Harvest Might Belong Here
Image source: bangedyourmoms
#10 Who Wants Strawberry Shortcake?
Image source: Happilyme16
#11 Bout To Go Into Business Jarring My Own Sauce
Image source: Opbombshellivy
#12 We Eating Good Tonight. My First Carrots Ever
Image source: agitatedTesties69
#13 My Cucumber Harvest, The Salad Is Ready 🤣
Image source: aster0lakis
#14 Seen On Facebook. The Tiny Leaves
Image source: ihopehellhasinternet
#15 I’m So Excited To Make Some Salsa
Image source: space-sage
#16 Behold! The Harvest Was Bountiful!
Image source: Sharp_Positive
#17 First Watermelon Of The Summer
Image source: baked_booktender
#18 Behold, My Pumpkin Harvest
Image source: crongaloid
#19 Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Be Able To Eat All This!
Image source: Razzazzal94
#20 Should I Make Salsa Or Marinara With My Tomato Bounty? 🤭
Image source: No_Outside_7069
#21 I Think It Might Hit Five Alarms On The Chilli I’m Cooking For Dinner Tonight With This Beast
Image source: Big_Nebula_5122
#22 Grandma Wanted Me To Tell You She’s Making Stew Tonight!
Image source: squigglyquigley
#23 Our Potato Harvest This Year Will Feed The Whole Neighborhood!
Image source: XavierRenegadeStoner
#24 Found This Rather Cheeky Tomato Today
Image source: pictur3scrazy
#25 My Corn Grew Just One Good Kernel
Image source: Psychological-Duck13
#26 Mighty Pepper, Plantain For Scale
Image source: WorldlyContext1
#27 Am I Running A Miniature Garden?
Image source: mdowdy03
#28 Better Get A Movie Ready, We’re Making Popcorn!
Image source: CautiousEmergency367
#29 These Potatoes Will Keep Me Fed Until Next Years’ Harvest
Image source: xambreh
#30 Baked Potatoes Anyone?
Image source: Young-LT
#31 Gallons Of Lime Juice To Be Made
Image source: ShareMinimum1482
#32 There Shall Be Wine For All Of You!
Image source: SylvanianCuties
#33 Imagine The Stuffed Peppers I Could Whip Up With These Bad Bois
Image source: Minute-Confection444
#34 Everything Reminds Me Of Him
Image source: natterz_
#35 “My Mom Grew Braided Carrots”
Image source: Critical_Ad_8455
#36 Planted Some Peas About 2 Months Ago And One (1) Pea Emerged
Image source: Elisabetta454
#37 Today’s Yellow Cherry Tomato Harvest
Image source: SomethingAwkwardTWC
#38 Eating Like Kings Tonight W This Wolf Peach
Image source: radiantflux209
#39 Might Have To Start A Salsa Business
Image source: BloafOfLead
#40 First Mango Of The Season
Image source: eggnerd420
#41 I’ve Finally Done It, I’ve Grown Broccoli
Image source: facets-and-rainbows
#42 Today’s Harvest Was Hardcore
Image source: Ok_Mirror_1376
#43 What Can I Do If I Have Too Much Pineapple To Spare?
Image source: sensei_sensitive
#44 Can’t Wait To Make Wine From This Year’s Harvest
Image source: CianGal13
#45 Don’t Mistake This Mighty Pepper For A Pomegranate Seed!
Image source: AnitaShimmy
#46 I’m Opening A Farm Stand, Guys
Image source: beeswaxfarts
#47 I’ll Be Feeding My Family Through The Winter
Image source: cwbmnr
#48 Tonight, We Feast!
Image source: Rhyara
#49 Are These Peppers And Tomatoes For Ants???!
Image source: PepperRanger
#50 I Am Hoping That All My Potatoes Will Be Of Great Quality Like The First
Image source: dev_shires
#51 Eating Good Tonight
Image source: PurposeFuzzy6205
#52 Our Bountiful Corn
Image source: juliageek
#53 I Will Singlehandedly Introduced Gooseberry Preserves To America
Image source: blessings-of-rathma
#54 The Famine Is Over!
Image source: Alice_404
#55 I Think I’m Going To Need To Slice This Tomato Up And Save Some For Later
Image source: Rude-Abrocoma-4031
#56 Should I Make A Pie?
Image source: farfranmag
#57 Our First Year Gardening And This Is How It Turned Out (Banana For Scale)
Image source: PrincessLunaCat
#58 They Are Really Coming In Now
Image source: fangelo2
#59 Going To Be Full After This
Image source: Inevitable-pearl
#60 Is There A Such Thing As A Carrot King
Image source: Paramoriaa
#61 Behold The Mighty Egg My Chickens Laid!
Image source: LightlySalty
#62 I Don’t Like To Brag But I Grew A Hill Of Beans
Image source: dreamingirl7
#63 When Do You Know Its Time To Harvest A Watermelon
Image source: Grouchy_Force8402
#64 A Fine Harvest Of Carrot And Wheat
Image source: BriarVine
#65 This Will Feed Me For Days
Image source: eskallation
#66 Who Else Loves Green Beans And Steak?
Image source: oneofakind24
#67 Someone Told Me To Post My Cantaloupe Here
Image source: bulmeurt
#68 An Absolute Abundance Of Lavender
Image source: Numiraaaah
#69 We Will Feast For Months!
Image source: PlentyIndividual3168
#70 Cucumber Salad For Days
Image source: SpicyBanditSauce
#71 I Don’t Know How We’re Going To Fit All Of The Preserves In Our Pantry!
Image source: destinylacer
#72 Who Wants To Come Over For Some Salad? I Have Plenty To Share!
Image source: neurogeneticist
#73 Yes I’m Going To Eat Them😆
Image source: Human-Trainer-9
#74 Anyone For Some Nice Corn On The Cob?
Image source: Nimindir
#75 Beans To Feed A Whole Batallion
Image source: BlauerHausdrache
#76 Glad My Gardening Habit Can Support My Family
Image source: ruubato
#77 My Very First Mighty Mulberry Harvest! Maybe I Should Share Some With My Neighbor’s 🤔
Image source: Open_Rate9959
#78 Never Buying Canned Pineapple Again
Image source: Own_Produce_2221
#79 My First Onion Ever!
Image source: EpikRain
#80 Think I’ll Be Opening A Booth At The Farmers Market Now! So Much To Go Around! 🥕
Image source: MysticPlantMaMa
#81 I Shouldn’t Have Eaten It All In One Sitting
Image source: Jackattack111888
#82 Three Whole Kernels?! Tonight We Feast !
Image source: Abyttleplants
#83 I’ll Be Able To See In The Dark With This Many Carrots, Right?
Image source: brackishangelic
#84 My Mom’s Friend Grew This Squash
Image source: shatterly
#85 Many Village Saved By 10s Of Lentil
Image source: EldridgeAnxiety
#86 Told My Husband To Retire Since I’m Singlehandedly Harvesting So Much
Image source: Own_Produce_2221
#87 Gunna Be The Best Jack-O’-Lantern Ever
Image source: SpicyBanditSauce
#88 My Only “Big Rainbow” Tomato This Year. They Can Get Up To 2 Pounds Each!
Image source: Sally-MacLennane
#89 We’ll Be Speaking Of This Bountiful Harvest For Years
Image source: adhawkeye
#90 I Grew Tater Tots
Image source: rolandtowen
#91 Better Start Jarring My Heirloom Tomato Haul For The Winter
Image source: Jackattack111888
#92 A Raspberry Harvest Meant For Generations Of Song
Image source: Aedeagus_rotundata
#93 At What Point Should I Give Up?
Image source: ThoseTwo203
#94 Let’s Gooooo
Image source: Hopeful__Historian
#95 An Entire Bowl Of Blueberries. Can’t Decide Whether To Bake A Pie Or Make Jam, Maybe Both 🤔
Image source: ohhelloaleks
#96 The Village Will Have Food For Minutes!!
Image source: Adorable_Papayaaa
#97 My First Cuke Harvest
Image source: selahbean
#98 My Husband And I Have Waited All Summer For This Bad Boy
It was the single fruit our vine produced.
Image source: Nefriti
#99 First Year Garden
Image source: Thin-Difficulty-2085
#100 Most Expensive Cherry Tomatoes In The World
So proud of my first bounty. Made exactly one salad with them. 😌
Image source: Humble_Quail_7072
#101 Anyone Have A Good Stuffed Pepper Recipe?
Image source: Ancient_Kangaroo_492
#102 I Waited Seven Months For This From The Time This Fruit Started To Grow
Image source: coinpile
#103 Nearly Ready To Batch Cook Some Soup
Image source: bulleybeef
#104 I Grew Tomatoes So Big, They’re The Size Of Eggplants
Image source: Abyttleplants
#105 Great With Salt
Image source: Relative-Dog-6012
#106 My Family Will Snack Lightly
Image source: Left_School_5131
#107 Blueberry Pie For The Village Tonight Lads
Image source: ivorylittlebird
#108 Enough To Feed The Whole Neighborhood
Image source: Ordinary-Pay7988
#109 Watermelon Harvest
Image source: Human-Trainer-9
#110 Behold! My Pea Harvest! Send Pea Soup Recipes!
Image source: VaBookworm
#111 I Planted 10 Cloves Last Year
Image source: hiresometoast
#112 This Carrot May Win The State Fair
Image source: Mission_Spring7087
#113 Entering A Pumpkin Competition. Wish Me Luck
Image source: scaled_with_stars
#114 Watermelon For Days!
Image source: guinfred
Follow Us