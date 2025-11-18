Grandpa Doesn’t Let Cancer Take His Spirit Away As Family Comes Up With A Perfect Way To Remember Him

There are times in our lives when everything seems to be going perfectly, and it may seem like it will be that way forever. But no matter how long this period lasts, sooner or later, we all run into some reality check that reminds us of the real world.
And yet, things like that can only break your spirit if you let them. For example, this one TikToker recently shared a video of how, after her grandpa’s stage IV cancer diagnosis, the family decided not to mourn and instead immortalize the man’s hug on shirts and sweaters so that they can carry a piece of him around forever. Scroll down to learn more about this absolutely wholesome moment!
More info: TikTok
Knowing that your loved one may soon be gone is never great news, but it makes you cherish the time that you still have with them
Image credits: devinhance93
A man was diagnosed with stage IV cancer a couple of years ago, but neither he nor his family lost their spirit
Having your loved ones by your side wherever you go is a beautiful idea. And yet, reality doesn’t really abide by our ideas, sometimes dealing us with the most unexpected and unwelcome situations.
For example, Devin Hance’s family, who are the heroes of our story, were met with pretty grim news not so long ago. “My grandpa is my best friend. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer,” shared the woman in an interview with Storyful.
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
They decided to have his hug immortalized by painting his hands with special fabric paint and hugging to make the most wholesome clothes that would always carry a piece of him
While most would probably have a hard time taking in such news, neither Devin, her grandpa, nor the rest of their family were going to sit and spend the rest of the man’s days in sorrow. “I don’t waste a moment with him,” she added.
Instead, they came up with the most wholesome idea: paint Grandpa’s hands with special fabric paint that wouldn’t wash off the clothes, have him make imprints of his hug on several of their clothes, and combine it with some small but sweet written messages.
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
When the paint dried, the man also added some heartfelt messages around his hug imprints, completing these wholesome art pieces
“Now we have Grandpi’s hug forever,” said the caption of this now-viral video, perfectly encapsulating this heartfelt moment. Now, no matter where their lives take them, the grandpa they love so much will always be by their side, even long after he’s laid to rest.
The commenters quickly fell in love with this idea and the beautiful moment that it helped create. People were crying, expressing how wonderful this all was and talking about how they wanted to do it too or how they wished that this trend was around to inspire them back when they were in a similar situation.
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
Check out the full video:
A stage IV cancer diagnosis is something that most, if not all, would dread to hear. After all, as shared by the Healthline team, it’s an advanced condition that people rarely ever fully recover from. But while it may sound like a ticking time bomb of a death sentence, depending on the full situation, it really doesn’t have to be all that grim.
With the right treatment and care, even late-stage cancer patients can live for several good years, dealing with minimal symptoms and having a relatively high quality of life. And that time that they still have remaining on their clock is a very valuable thing.
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
Sure, people rarely feel like they have enough time to do everything that they want, and there are some things that they know they won’t ever get to. But with that, they also have one advantage that the healthy folks don’t. While not precisely, they actually know how much they have left.
This can prove to have at least a few silver linings to it. You know that the end is near, and as long as you make peace with this, you can spend the rest of your time in calmness, not worrying about the future and all the never-ending stressful things that it often brings.
You also have time to set your affairs in order, spend ever-so-valuable time with those you care about, and say goodbye to your loved ones and friends. And lastly, this can help you find true appreciation for life, cherishing each day that you still have.
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
Image credits: devinhance93
Of course, ultimately, that’s hardly something we would wish for ourselves or others. Even if there are some nice upsides, such a diagnosis is still terribly unpleasant and a difficult thing to deal with. Everyone who has to deal with it does so in their own way.
But while we can’t really say that we know how to do it better if we’re not walking in the exact same shoes, we can look at the perfect example that is Devin Hance’s grandpa. The man knows he doesn’t have much left, and he’s making sure he’s not taking it for granted. Spending the rest of your days in sorrow is unlikely to change anything, but choosing to use it wisely most definitely will.
What did you think about this story? How would you like to spend the rest of your time if you found yourself in a similar position? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
The commenters were taken over by the wholesomeness, talking about how beautiful all of it was and asking for details so that they could also do it
