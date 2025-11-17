30 False Facts People Believe In That Peeps In This Online Group Are Tired Of Explaining

Has your friend ever said something so incorrect that you actually had to stop walking to correct them? It’s even worse if you’re a specialist in the field they’re talking about and it’s always so hard to make them change their mind about it.
The good people on Reddit came together to share some of the misconceptions they’ve had to correct one too many times.
More info: Reddit
#1 Just Because Someone Is Depressed, Doesn’t Mean They Have To Be Sad All The Time
alterperspective said:
Depression = sad.
eddyathome added:
You’re just kind of meh about everything and nothing excites you. You have no passion for a hobby, say. You just kind of exist and do the bare minimum to exist. You don’t bother with your appearance because nobody looks at you anyway. You don’t do laundry because effort. You maybe watch tv but you’re just kind of killing time, not really enjoying the show.
It sucks being depressed.
Image source: alterperspective, Pixabay
#2 Covid-19 Prevention Measures Work
Quarantine and “stopping the curve” was not meant to prevent anyone from getting covid it was meant to slow down the spread so that hospitals did not get overloaded
I’m so f*****g tired of hearing people complain about how useless quarantine was because it didn’t completely magically stop covid or something when that was literally never the f*****g point
Also the mask wasn’t to prevent you from breathing in other people’s s**t it’s to stop you from spreading your germs further because many people will be asymptomatic carriers for anywhere between a few days to a few weeks after infection before showing any symptoms similar to how it’s been normalized in a lot of Asian countries to for example wear a face mask if you have to go out in public even just with a cold or something
it’s to prevent you from spreading it to other people.
Image source: Vanilla_Neko, Thirdman
#3 Corporations Downplay Their Responsibility In Lawsuits
Frivolous lawsuits like the McDonald’s coffee example. The lady suffered 3rd degree burns from coffee spilled on her lap. Her labia fused!! She only wanted the bills covered.
F*****g Ronald’s PR team made it seem like she took a sip of above warm coffee and sued for inconvenience. That poor woman
Image source: DJVanillaBear, MIKI Yoshihito
#4 Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism
I hate having to tell people that vaccines don’t cause autism. The guy who originally came up with that theory used it to push his own product at the expense of the existing vaccine, and most of the ‘evidence’ people point to when they believe this comes from correlation, not causation,
Image source: cheat-master30, Adrià Crehuet Cano
#5 People With Bright Hair And Tattoos Do It For Themselves, Not Because They “Crave Attention”
That if I have blue hair and tattoos I crave attention. Nope. I hate attention, it’s panic inducing. I just really love tattoos and coloured hair and do it to make myself happy.
Image source: Acrobatic_Average_16, Luis Quintero
#6 Not Everyone Wants Kids
That everyone wants children.
Image source: ThtB1tch666, Ben Wicks
#7 Alcoholism Isn’t Always Obvious
I’m an alcoholic.
No, I dont drink every day, I have never been drunk at work, I always Pay My bills and I havent lost Any relationships as a result of My drinking. I have never stolen money, I have never driven drunk.
But I drink too much when I start. I have No stop button, and I will drink to the point of oblivion unless I am otherwise forced to stop. I Black out. I say vile things to People.
It’s not a matter of “learning to moderate”. If you dont think I am an alcoholic it’s because you Are Lucky to have never seen me actually drinking. If My life hasnt been ruined it’s because it hasnt happened yet. But it Will.
Binge drinking is a thing. And I am not intending to ever go back.
Image source: Fun_Mistake4299, rebcenter moscow
#8 Trans People Existed Worldwide Since Ancient Times
There were no trans people in the past
Or the apparent misconception that not letting people transition somehow makes fewer people trans
Image source: xyious, Delia Giandeini
#9 There Is No “Man And Woman” In A Same Sex/Gender Relationship
People asking my boyfriend and I which one of us is the “female and male” in the relationship.
In a same-sex/same-gender relationship, there **is not** a “man and a woman”. My boyfriend and I are **both men**
Image source: divine_invocation, Nicholas Swatz
#10 Anyone Can Be Poor
That there aren’t poor white people.
The color of you money separates us more than the color of your skin.
#11 It’s Never A Case Of “You Haven’t Met The Right Guy Yet” With Lesbians
That, as a lesbian, I just “haven’t met the right guy yet” 🙄
Image source: QueenofLesbania, SHVETS production
#12 Neither Humans Nor Wolves Have “Alphas” And “Betas”
Alpha and beta. This is getting worse with more people using the terms. The guy who came up with them spent his entire career trying to disprove it.
Humans don’t have alpha and betas, wolves don’t have them either. There is no pack animal on this entire planet where they have 1 ruler that dictates everything and has an absolute ruler. Pack animals work as groups based off strengths. Hell, even bees will over throw their queen if need be.
I hate explaining to people how alpha and beta doesn’t even make sense for survival.
Image source: 666Edgelord, Bill Smith
#13 People With Autism A Lot Of The Time Aren’t Like They’re Portrayed In The Media
That I am like Rain man or Sheldon Cooper because I’m autistic
Image source: hiya84, Bbtfan07
#14 Introverts Aren’t Always Shy, Extraverts Aren’t Always Outgoing
Introverted doesn’t mean you’re shy, extraverted doesn’t mean you’re outgoing.
Image source: kingstunner, Maria Victoria Portelles
#15 The Abilities Of People With Physical Disabilities Vary Greatly
As someone with brain damage that in turn resulted in physical disabilities: That just because some disabled people can do the Special Olympics and whatnot, doesn’t mean we all can
People refuse to help us or say I’m lysing because Joe Smith on the news was able to regain mobility or whatever
Image source: LeatherHog
#16 Being Bisexual Doesn’t Mean You’re Polyamorous
Bisexual != Polyamorous. Also being bi isn’t only “real” when I’m in a same sex relationship.
Image source: Bi_Aint_Shi, Peter Salanki
#17 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Isn’t Like How The Stereotypes Portray It
That OCD is all about cleanliness and germaphobia. Or that it’s quirky. The stereotypes are really pervasive…I usually don’t even correct individual statements anymore.
Image source: toast_sweat7, Jesper Sehested Pluslexia.com
#18 The Color Of Eggs Has No Impact On Their Nutritional Value
*Shelling out for eggs:*
People who prefer brown eggs do so because they believe brown eggs are healthier and more natural than white eggs.
However, the truth is that all eggs are nutritionally very similar, regardless of their size, grade, or color.
Both brown and white eggs are healthy foods. A typical egg contains lots of vitamins, minerals, and high quality protein, all wrapped up into less than 80 calories.
Image source: Back2Bach, Katherine Chase
#19 AI Is Not Conscious
The current versions of AI are not conscious, they do not “think,” they do not “understand,” and they sure as s**t don’t “feel” or “experience.” I see people talking about chatgpt like, “let’s listen to what it wants from us, we need to understand what it is experiencing.”
There is no it. There is no there there. The way people anthropomorphize AI with total conviction, total certainty that it is just a breath away from consciousness, is really irritating not because it’s a crazy idea, it’s not, but because people reach their conclusion based on zero understanding of how the technology works. It’s OK to not understand how it functions, but then the next step is to educate yourself, not dive into the deep end of ignorance and assume you know something that is just wrong.
“If I don’t understand it, no one understands it,” is the gist of how people decide they are right, and it’s tiring. Read a book, read the documentation, come up with a more sophisticated opinion.
Image source: 3SquirrelsinaCoat, Kindel Media
#20 You Won’t Lose Money If You Get A Raise, Because You Will Get Into A “Higher Tax Bracket”
I’m a payroll accountant. If I have to explain to one more person that you can’t lose money by getting a raise because you’re in a “higher tax bracket” they are going to have to change the term going postal to going payroll.
Image source: TheLeopardColony, Tima Miroshnichenko
#21 People Should Be Talking About Rich Schools vs. Poor Schools, Rather Public vs. Private Education
People that argue about private educating vs public education don’t understand the fight. Private schools exist in poor areas too and barely survive. What they are really fighting about is the filthy rich vs poor schools.
Image source: stabbybob, Sam Balye
#22 Only 10% Of People With Tourette’s Swear Compulsively
Only 10 percent of people with Tourette’s Syndrome compulsively swear.
Image source: HallieAlford, Pixabay
#23 Working From Home May Be Better Than Working From The Office
Work from home is better than going into the office. Sorry Jan that you can’t walk around staring at your workers computer screens. Just have to trust us I guess.
Image source: johnnyfreedom76, Vlada Karpovich
#24 Your Immune System Wouldn’t Attack The Eye If It “Found Out About It”
That the eye has its own immune system, and if your brain found out about the eye it would attack and destroy it.
* The brain doesn’t control the immune system that way, like a general sending soldiers to attack.
* The eye has the same immune system as the body, it just has some immune privileges.
* The one area that doesn’t have the immune system is the cornea, because it’s not vascularized.
Image source: Throwaway070801, João Jesus
#25 Being Bipolar Doesn’t Mean You’re Happy One Day And Sad The Next
Bipolar disorder doesn’t mean one day you’re super happy, full of life and then the next hour you’re sad, tired and mad
Image source: whatthef**kisupkyle8
#26 Southwest US Is Running Out Of Water Because Of Agriculture And Irrigation
That the southwest US is running out of water because too many people live here. It’s almost entirely a problem of agriculture, not houses.
Image source: climb-it-ographer, Aleksandr Slobodianyk
#27 Daddy Long-Legs Spiders Aren’t Venomous At All
Daddy Long Legs spiders are nowhere near the most venomous spiders
Image source: VividUnderstanding68, Mike Keeling
#28 The Red Fluid In Steaks Isn’t Blood, It’s Water And Myoglobin
As someone who currently goes to cooking school if i need to explain that the red s**t you see coming out of your medium rare steak isn’t blood one more time im gonna have a god damn aneurysm.
For this fact, Bored Panda reached out to the post for a bit more insight into food misconceptions.
Another common myth that Weirdo mentioned is people believing all fats are bad. There are, actually, healthy and unhealthy fats.
Healthy fats are in foods like avocado and are very nutritious. On the other hand, trans fats are one of the worst things you can have as they can cause heart and other issues.
“Not all fats cause you to get “fat,” for lack of a better term. Mainly it’s sugar that gets people all fatty, not the actual fat from food.”
Weirdo69213 doesn’t suggest that all kinds of fats are good, but that you should be more informed about them and know what you’re eating and what they may be doing to your body.
Image source: Weirdo69213, Kasumi Loffler
#29 Countries Producing Lots Of Goods Also Create High-Quality Ones, But They Are Usually Ordered To Cut Costs
That countries like China are incapable of manufacturing a quality product.
They can make whatever you ask them to. But they’re usually asked to cut corners to make it as cheap is possible.
Image source: grptrt, Alexander Isreb
#30 Not All Romani People Are From Romania
Me being Romani means i come from Romania
Image source: Craigothy-YeOldeLord
