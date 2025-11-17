This Online Group Calls Out Weird Homes, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Memorable Ones

If you’re one of those people who are interested in how others live, then the ‘Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared’ Facebook group is the perfect place for you to visit. With 191.7K members, it is dedicated to celebrating the quirkiest and most unconventional houses and apartments around the world. From creepy attics to retro kitchens, these folks have it all.
“To us, ‘weird’ means anything odd or unique, something you just don’t see every day,” the group writes in its ‘About’ section. “Weird can be hideous, or beautiful, or somewhere in between. Weirdness is in the eye of the beholder.”
So, if you have an appreciation for unusual architecture and interior design, keep scrolling!
#1 Just Wow!
Image source: Log Cabins for Less
#2 “The Starry Night” Swimming Pool
Image source: Joe Peter
#3 Our Home Is A 153 Year Old Church. I Think It’s Wonderful & A Wee Bit Weird. How About You?
Image source: https://www.facebook.com/priscillahoulistonartist
#4 Found One!
Image source: Laura Ulrich
#5 I’m Sure Shared Before, But If Not, Too Cool To Not Be. “Cosmic Witch House” Somewhere In L A. Area
Image source: Tamara Harrison
#6 For My Other (Smaller) Canvases
Image source: Jennifer Kostuck
#7 Our Favorite All-Black Home Is Back On The Market!
Image source: Realtor.com
#8 I Built My Dream ‘80s Video “Store” In Our Basement Over 4 Years For Family, Friends And Creative Endeavors. Some Think It’s Way-Rad, Others Just Way-Weird
Image source: Anthony Sant'Anselmo
#9 Weird House
Image source: Architecture & Art Design
#10 Designed In 1960 By Preeminent Architects Balzhiser, Seder & Rhodes, And Constructed For Lew Williams, This Spectacular Mid-Century Modern Inspired Home Has An Impressive Past
Image source: For The Love Of Old Houses
#11 Wow!
Image source: Jaymee Jackson
#12 Hi. Hello. I’ve Found My Dream House
Image source: China Turner
#13 Nice House But What’s With The Tree Forcefield?
Image source: For The Love Of Old Houses
#14 Holy Time Capsule
Image source: Cheap Old Houses
#15 I Never Wanted To Live On This Planet So I Made My Own
Image source: Steve Willner
#16 A Lovely & Super Colorful Rainbow House Out In Joshua Tree!
Image source: monica.munoz.7796
#17 Back To Show More Of Carrie Fishers Home
Image source: Clarisa Diaz
#18 Found This One While I Look Lake Side Homes In South Carolina
Image source: zillow.com
#19 Artist Mr Doodle Has Spent Two Years Covering Every Square Inch Of His £1.35million House In Doodles, Working His Way Through 900 Litres Of Emulsion, 401 Cans Of Spray Paint, 286 Bottles Of Drawing Paint, And 2,296 Pen Nibs
Image source: Ross Birchall
#20 Too Many Possibilities…
Image source: Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared
#21 Rumor Has It This Intriguing Home Is Haunted
Image source: har.com
#22 This Decor Though
Image source: Kristen DeWitt
#23 Mosaic House Of Dunedin
Image source: Mikell Herrick
#24 It’s Giving Barbie
Image source: Rebecca Huber
#25 Wow
Image source: Just Disney
#26 Was Just Browsing On Zillow When I See This
Image source: Brooke Justice
#27 If You Think The Exterior Is Weird, You Show See The Interior!
Image source: oldhousesunder50k.com
#28 Um… No
Image source: listings.findahomeintn.com
#29 Firehouse Converted Into Air Brb, Word On The Street, 3 Spirits Share The Space!
Image source: Corey Lowe
#30 This Kitchen Is Made Entirely Out Of Coffins
Image source: Horror Junkie
