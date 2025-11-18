30 Real-Life Places That Seem Too Surreal To Exist

AI image generators were first introduced a couple of years ago, enabling people to create pictures of incredible things and places that don’t exist in real life. However, I’ve never needed AI tools to capture such images. How is that possible, you may wonder? I spend long hours searching for these bizarre locations, then I take a train and travel to document them on my website, Off the Beaten Track, a project dedicated to exploring unusual places. These include various decorated gardens, sites classified as art environments, and other strange, eye-catching sights.
So far, I have visited almost 200 unusual places, but it’s not over yet, as my bucket list is still growing. Many of these locations are so bizarre that, if you didn’t know they really existed, you might think they were generated by AI. Below are 80 of the most incredible places. For more, feel free to visit my website.
More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com | Facebook | Youtube
#1 Extraordinary Grave Of Little Boy, Czech Republic
It’s unbelievable how the saddest things can be turned into something beautiful. Moreover, the mix of beauty and sorrow creates such an amazing combination that they can be easily called a masterpiece. A perfect example is a cute stone sculpture of a house that made me stop for a while and take a few shots. Seeing it, you are barely able to think about anything sad, and only the nicest thing would come to your mind if not for the fact that it’s situated in a graveyard.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#2 Fairytale Bus Stop, Czech Republic
Sometimes, the bus arrives directly at the primary destination of the trip. In Němčovice, a charming town in the Czech Republic, there exists a bus stop so extraordinary that it undeniably merits a visit in and of itself. This particular bus stop transports you into the enchanting world of the Czechoslovakian children’s television series “Pohádky z mechu a kapradí” (English: “The Tales of Moss and Fern”), featuring its beloved main characters, Křemílek and Vochomůrka, two forest-dwelling individuals.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#3 Green Monster, Poland
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#4 Cozy Bus Stop, Czech Republic
You’d never complain about a bus being delayed if you waited for it at the bus stop in Slatiňany, a small town in the Czech Republic. Why? Because waiting there feels as cozy as being at home. Tables, chairs, books, cups, and a colorful interior – this bus stop has everything to ensure waiting is as pleasant as possible.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#5 Cute Watermill, Serbia
There’s a charming painted watermill located in Temska, Serbia, surrounded by the forest of Stara Planina National Park. Despite showing signs of slight decay, the vibrant flower paintings on its walls are just as vivid as the picturesque surroundings. I couldn’t resist taking some photos to capture the beauty of this peaceful spot.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#6 Eiffel Tower In The Middle Of Nowhere, Romania
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#7 House On The Pillar, Czech Republic
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#8 House Of Pots, Lithuania
If you had to imagine a place with plenty of dishes, what would it be? A huge cupboard in the kitchen? Endless shelves in the shop of dishes? And what about the roof and walls of the old wooden cabin? The house of Pots in Žagarė (Lithuania) definitely makes everyone stop by, and even more—the building is so unusual that it attracts tourists there because of its extraordinary appearance.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#9 Unusual Hotel, Slovakia
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#10 Colorful House, Lithuania
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#11 Fighter Aircraft In The Yard, Poland
If you’re uncertain about what to place in your backyard, consider an unconventional choice: a fighter plane! In a small village somewhere in Poland, an inhabitant has come up with an extraordinary idea—to position a military aircraft in his yard, to be more specific, a Mig 21-PF. The presence of such a plane in this location is so unusual that it will undoubtedly catch your attention.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#12 Giant Strawberry, Poland
There is a spectacular sight somewhere in Poland—a huge, decaying strawberry left in the fields. Its once vibrant red body has changed so much that it looks rotten, and the previously vivid green leaves now seem dry. Seeing this gives the impression that decay wanted something sweet and decided that a huge fruit was the best choice.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#13 Tram Full Of Mannequins, Czech Republic
A tram full of weird passengers that seem to be frozen in time. Creepy gazes create an impression as if their heads were full of thoughts and not necessarily peaceful ones which turns the mannequins inside into horrific creatures.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#14 Piano Under The Bridge, Lithuania
Do you like open-air concerts? If so, what about attending one where you wouldn’t even feel the ground under your feet? There was a performance in Vilnius, Lithuania, that brought a concert to a completely different level – it wasn’t just an open-air concert, but literally ‘an air concert’.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#15 Extraordinary House, Czech Republic
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#16 Colorful House, Lithuania
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#17 Tram On The Rooftop, Czech Republic
The next stop: the rooftop! An old tram in Jihlava (Czech Republic) has found itself in a truly unusual place. The idea to place the vehicle on the rooftop of the garage came from a local association dedicated to preserving historic trolleybuses and buses. By acquiring the T3 SUCS tram, the association aimed to pay tribute to one of the most successful T3 trams. The unconventional location was selected to provide better visibility for people to appreciate the tram. Undoubtedly, it proved to be the best choice.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#18 Cozy Minilibrary, Czech Republic
Would you like a cozy little place to read books for hours? The inhabitants of a small village in the Pelhřimov district of the Czech Republic are lucky to have just such a place. The Neighborhood Library, or ‘Sousedská knihovna’ in Czech, is a spot where everyone can borrow and exchange books and, most amazingly, stay there to read them.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#19 Car Registration Plate House, Lithuania
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#20 Keys Tree, Lithuania
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#21 Decorated House, Czech Republic
Located in the picturesque landscape of the Czech Republic lies a cabin surrounded by extraordinary and whimsical sculptures. Setting itself apart from other comparable locations, this particular haven boasts an added layer of charm with accompanying sound effects. How is it possible, you may wonder, within an uninhabited cabin? Come closer to experience the extraordinary atmosphere of this site.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#22 Soldiers In The Water, The Netherlands
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#23 Plenty Of Decaying Sculptures, Hungary
When you stroll down one of the streets in the center of Budapest, Hungary, you might stumble upon a peculiar sight behind a fence. There’s a large group gathered in the backyard, with its members engaged in lively conversation and expressive gestures. At first glance, you might think it’s just a regular gathering, but upon closer inspection, it’s truly unusual – these aren’t people but sculptures, there are too many of them in one place to be mere decoration, and they are completely naked.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#24 Doll Garden, Latvia
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#25 Decorated Garden, The Netherlands
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#26 Skull Totem, Poland
Deep in the woods of Poland lies a mysterious and eerie sight – a tree adorned with animal bones. The atmosphere of this secluded location is undeniably spooky; one can almost feel death lingering in the air, especially when confronted by numerous skulls adorning the tree trunk.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#27 Cute Moving Watermills, Czech Repulic
Discover an amazing location hidden in the Havlíčkův Brod District in the Czech Republic: two miniature watermills inhabited by various fairytale creatures. I made several visits to properly document this enchanting site; equipped with gumboots to traverse the water surrounding the buildings, I took not only photos but also videos, immortalizing the charming movements of the figurines that bring this place to life. Though it was the most time-consuming location I’ve explored this year, every moment spent there was undeniably worth it.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track, Youtube
#28 Sculpture Garden, Poland
It proved to be one of the most enchanting stops on our late autumn journey through Poland. It’s not every day that you come across a captivating garden adorned with a stunning array of animal sculptures, featuring elegant deer, graceful swans, and an assortment of other mesmerizing creations. Crafted with meticulous detail by a resident of the nearby house, these artworks beckon you to pause and delve into their intricate beauty.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#29 Self-Service Pub, Czech Republic
What would you like to find the most during a long hiking trip? How about a pub in the middle of the forest? You might think it’s impossible because nobody would work that far from civilization. But no problem—this can be a self-service pub like ‘The Forest Pub’ (Lesní bar in Czech) near the village of Lipová-lázně in the Czech Republic.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
#30 Bra Tree, Czech Republic
What might one find growing on a tree? Apples? Pears? How about bras? Such an unconventional and eye-catching sight can be found in Malá Úpa, a municipality in the Czech Republic.
Image source: Off the Beaten Track
Follow Us