50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

From layers of wallpaper to eerie attic finds, old houses certainly keep a ton of secrets. When they’re uncovered, these remarkable surprises turn ordinary home renovations into real-life scavenger hunts, making homeowners even more curious about what other treasures lie hidden in their old houses. Some of the discoveries are touching, while others are downright strange, but all of them offer a glimpse into the stories the homes hold and the history behind them. We’ve compiled a list of 50 amazing finds people uncovered in their old houses for you to explore.
#1 Before It Was Torn Down, My Wife Preserved A Section Of Her Late Grandmother’s 100+ Year-Old House, And Framed All The Layers Of Wallpaper
Image source: ZippoS
#2 Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet
Image source: l33zy4r33zy
#3 Was Sorting Though Some Old Brick That Was Left Over From Our 1890’s Townhouse, And Came Across This
Image source: chuchubott
#4 I Took A Knife To The Lino In The Bathroom And Found The Original Edwardian Tiles. My Great Great Grandmother Was A Housemaid Here In Cupar In The 1880s
Image source: katecowcher
#5 I Was Advised To Post Here The Authentic Tiles I Found In My Newly Purchased House. The Wooden Floor Is Also Original
Image source: SSBBFF
#6 My Apartment Is An Old Police Station And Still Has The Original Cell Doors But Painted
Image source: RubMyRing
#7 Doing Some Painting And Carpet Removal In Our 1920s Dutch Colonial When We Realized These Stained Glass Windows Were Underneath The Wood Paneling
Image source: p_hil
#8 My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards
Image source: cameronsounds
#9 They Found The Old Bath Under Their Living Room
Image source: markronz
#10 Found A Paw Print On A Brick Wall
Image source: PoisoNinja
#11 Pulled Up The Carpet At The House, And Guess What I Found!
Image source: Nnewel
#12 Uncovered This Beauty – We’re Still Finding As Much History As We Can. We Have Found That This Pub Of Mine Was Built In At Least 1835 As A House, Before It Became A Pub In The 1870s
Image source: rjle_x
#13 The Louisa M Alcott First Editions Found In The Century Home I Acquired. Rare Book Lottery Won
Image source: offensivemailbox
#14 Restoring My 1880 Victorian House And Found This Vibrant Tile Original To The Home After Partially Removing A Faux Fireplace
#15 When You Discover A Beautiful Murano Glass Grape Lamp In The Attic 🤯
Image source: BFarr14
#16 Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile
Image source: Euphoric-March-8159
#17 Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic
Image source: HungryBanana07
#18 Demo Team Pulled This Out Of A Fireplace In A 1950s House We Are Renovating…
Image source: Ok_Leadership_8666
#19 Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France
Image source: what_to_be
#20 Note Found 3 Years After Losing Her
Image source: ChangaFett
#21 Plate Warmer Rediator In Our 1888 Home
Image source: BigguyZ
#22 Removed An Old Nasty Drop Ceiling From A Home Built In 1840 And Found This Hiding Above
Image source: Michellehas2ls
#23 This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House
Image source: bubbaloon
#24 I Developed A 120-Year-Old Photo Found In A Time Capsule ( Full Story In Comments)
Image source: Mat0fr
#25 Friend Was Redecorating His New House And Found This Under A Layer Of Wallpaper
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Window Lottery
Image source: forgetfuljones79
#27 My 84 Year Old Father Is Renovating His House. Hidden Behind The Wallpaper He Found These Wall Murals, Which He Believes Are From 1912
Image source: NulloK
#28 Found A Hundred And Thirty Year Old Recipe Book While Cleaning Out Grandmas House
Image source: KimJongsDongUnMyFace, KimJongsDongUnMyFace
#29 My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen
Image source: TheRedGeradir
#30 Cleaning Surprise
Image source: meripalko
#31 Found A Message While Removing Our Cork Floor Tiles
Image source: tougemonster
#32 The Previous Owner Of My New Home Left A Few Things In The Attic. This Card Slipped Out When I Moved The Bag
It’s a plastic Christmas tree.
Image source: ClompChomp
#33 John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today
Image source: watchperson1
#34 Our New To Us House Has A Secret Panic Room That Wasn’t Included In The Listing! Built In 1978 And I Love This Place!
Image source: gundam2017
#35 Buying A 140 Year Old Home, Contents Included
Image source: JLearie
#36 Untouched 1800’s Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It
Image source: HierEncore
#37 The Table At This Pub Has A Well In The Middle Of It . [england]
Image source: TeddyTeey
#38 Found 83 Gold Coins At The Bottom Of A Coal Container After Renovating The House !
Image source: DiaBoLo73
#39 Discovered Original Tin Ceiling In Our 1920 Foursquare!
Image source: hailthethieves
#40 Twitter User Finds A Secret Hiding Place In His Walls While Renovating, Inside Was A Children’s Book Of Poems From 1835
Image source: asmeesh
#41 136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House
Image source: GlitteringWeird3670
#42 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board
Image source: Yamaha234
#43 Doing Electrical Work In This House That Was Built In The 1800s And There’s A Prison Cell Under The Basement Stairs
Image source: Grapple_Snapple
#44 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This
Image source: AdamPowers22
#45 Was Helping Clean Out An Old Mansion In Minnesota And Found This Civil War Letter In The Attic. He’s Saying That The War Will Be Over Soon And He Will Be Coming Home
Image source: tenglempls
#46 Stayed Over At My Great Grandma’s Thursday. This Thing Kept Me Awake All Night
Image source: drzedwordhunter
#47 Looking For Somewhere To Stay On Airbnb … Found The House Of Nope
Image source: tunnocksteacakes
#48 Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd
Image source: Elaflynts
#49 Found This In The Basement Of My New 🏠
Image source: franco-noce
#50 Found This In My Girlfriends Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is
Image source: n515o
