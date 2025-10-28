50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

by

From layers of wallpaper to eerie attic finds, old houses certainly keep a ton of secrets. When they’re uncovered, these remarkable surprises turn ordinary home renovations into real-life scavenger hunts, making homeowners even more curious about what other treasures lie hidden in their old houses. Some of the discoveries are touching, while others are downright strange, but all of them offer a glimpse into the stories the homes hold and the history behind them. We’ve compiled a list of 50 amazing finds people uncovered in their old houses for you to explore.

#1 Before It Was Torn Down, My Wife Preserved A Section Of Her Late Grandmother’s 100+ Year-Old House, And Framed All The Layers Of Wallpaper

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: ZippoS

#2 Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: l33zy4r33zy

#3 Was Sorting Though Some Old Brick That Was Left Over From Our 1890’s Townhouse, And Came Across This

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: chuchubott

#4 I Took A Knife To The Lino In The Bathroom And Found The Original Edwardian Tiles. My Great Great Grandmother Was A Housemaid Here In Cupar In The 1880s

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: katecowcher

#5 I Was Advised To Post Here The Authentic Tiles I Found In My Newly Purchased House. The Wooden Floor Is Also Original

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: SSBBFF

#6 My Apartment Is An Old Police Station And Still Has The Original Cell Doors But Painted

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: RubMyRing

#7 Doing Some Painting And Carpet Removal In Our 1920s Dutch Colonial When We Realized These Stained Glass Windows Were Underneath The Wood Paneling

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: p_hil

#8 My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: cameronsounds

#9 They Found The Old Bath Under Their Living Room

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: markronz

#10 Found A Paw Print On A Brick Wall

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: PoisoNinja

#11 Pulled Up The Carpet At The House, And Guess What I Found!

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Nnewel

#12 Uncovered This Beauty – We’re Still Finding As Much History As We Can. We Have Found That This Pub Of Mine Was Built In At Least 1835 As A House, Before It Became A Pub In The 1870s

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: rjle_x

#13 The Louisa M Alcott First Editions Found In The Century Home I Acquired. Rare Book Lottery Won

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: offensivemailbox

#14 Restoring My 1880 Victorian House And Found This Vibrant Tile Original To The Home After Partially Removing A Faux Fireplace

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: cannm, cannm

#15 When You Discover A Beautiful Murano Glass Grape Lamp In The Attic 🤯

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: BFarr14

#16 Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Euphoric-March-8159

#17 Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: HungryBanana07

#18 Demo Team Pulled This Out Of A Fireplace In A 1950s House We Are Renovating…

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Ok_Leadership_8666

#19 Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: what_to_be

#20 Note Found 3 Years After Losing Her

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: ChangaFett

#21 Plate Warmer Rediator In Our 1888 Home

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: BigguyZ

#22 Removed An Old Nasty Drop Ceiling From A Home Built In 1840 And Found This Hiding Above

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Michellehas2ls

#23 This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: bubbaloon

#24 I Developed A 120-Year-Old Photo Found In A Time Capsule ( Full Story In Comments)

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Mat0fr

#25 Friend Was Redecorating His New House And Found This Under A Layer Of Wallpaper

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Window Lottery

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: forgetfuljones79

#27 My 84 Year Old Father Is Renovating His House. Hidden Behind The Wallpaper He Found These Wall Murals, Which He Believes Are From 1912

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: NulloK

#28 Found A Hundred And Thirty Year Old Recipe Book While Cleaning Out Grandmas House

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: KimJongsDongUnMyFace, KimJongsDongUnMyFace

#29 My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: TheRedGeradir

#30 Cleaning Surprise

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: meripalko

#31 Found A Message While Removing Our Cork Floor Tiles

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: tougemonster

#32 The Previous Owner Of My New Home Left A Few Things In The Attic. This Card Slipped Out When I Moved The Bag

It’s a plastic Christmas tree.

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: ClompChomp

#33 John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: watchperson1

#34 Our New To Us House Has A Secret Panic Room That Wasn’t Included In The Listing! Built In 1978 And I Love This Place!

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: gundam2017

#35 Buying A 140 Year Old Home, Contents Included

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: JLearie

#36 Untouched 1800’s Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: HierEncore

#37 The Table At This Pub Has A Well In The Middle Of It . [england]

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: TeddyTeey

#38 Found 83 Gold Coins At The Bottom Of A Coal Container After Renovating The House !

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: DiaBoLo73

#39 Discovered Original Tin Ceiling In Our 1920 Foursquare!

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: hailthethieves

#40 Twitter User Finds A Secret Hiding Place In His Walls While Renovating, Inside Was A Children’s Book Of Poems From 1835

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: asmeesh

#41 136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: GlitteringWeird3670

#42 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Yamaha234

#43 Doing Electrical Work In This House That Was Built In The 1800s And There’s A Prison Cell Under The Basement Stairs

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Grapple_Snapple

#44 Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: AdamPowers22

#45 Was Helping Clean Out An Old Mansion In Minnesota And Found This Civil War Letter In The Attic. He’s Saying That The War Will Be Over Soon And He Will Be Coming Home

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: tenglempls

#46 Stayed Over At My Great Grandma’s Thursday. This Thing Kept Me Awake All Night

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: drzedwordhunter

#47 Looking For Somewhere To Stay On Airbnb … Found The House Of Nope

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: tunnocksteacakes

#48 Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: Elaflynts

#49 Found This In The Basement Of My New 🏠

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: franco-noce

#50 Found This In My Girlfriends Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is

50 Photos Of Cool Things People Have Found Buried, Hidden, And Forgotten In Old Houses

Image source: n515o

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John McEnroe Earns 10 Times More than Martina Navratilova for Wimbledon Commentating
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2018
“Something Is Afoot”: Fears Of Serial Criminal Rise As 16th Body Found In Houston, Mayor Issues Update
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
The 10 Most Disappointing Television Finales of All Time
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2013
Why You Should Be Watching Celebrity Family Feud
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
Brett Goldstein: 6 Interesting Facts About the ‘Ted Lasso’ Star
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2024
Is It Time To Reboot My So Called Life?
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.