50 Of The Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos This November

We’ve got so many cute cats, adorable dogs, and other rescue animals to share with you today that they’ll cuddle any and all sadness out of you, dear Pandas. It’s that magical time of the month when our team here at Bored Panda gathers up the most heartwarming photos of rescued pets to share with you all. It’s the most soul-healing article you’ll read all month. Guaranteed.
Scroll down to see the photos of the pets that have been welcomed into their new owners’ homes and hearts, upvote the ones that made you smile the most, and don’t forget to tell us how cute all of them are in the comments. Have you recently adopted any animals from a rescue shelter? We’d love to hear all the wonderful stories and your amazing pets, Pandas!
As you’re enjoying these great pics, you can also read Bored Panda’s interview with the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, about bringing new pets—puppies and kittens—into our lives. And if you’d like to see more cute animal pics to share with all of your friends, check out our earlier articles about rescue wonders here: October, September, August.
#1 This Guy Will Never Be Neglected Or In A Cage Again! Rescue Called Him Lucky, But He Looks Like A Lu To Me! So Happy To Bring Him Home! Hard Knock Life Is Over For This Guy!
Image source: Emliss20
#2 This Is Toffee, I Just Adopted Him From The Shelter! I Was Sobbing While Petting Him Through A Small Hole In His Pen, Was The Only Dog Not Barking, He’s Underweight And Shy, He’s Made Life So Worth It
Image source: Rat_Nfrogs69
#3 Only Wanted To Adopt 1 Kitten But After Seeing This We Couldn’t Possibly Split Them Up!
Image source: Flintron
#4 Shirt Warmer. He’s Just Sooo Happy To Be Adopted Still!
Image source: snowbizzel
#5 I Adopted A Kitten Today And She’s Everything I Was Missing
Image source: Shayemacc
#6 Our 1st Pet, Adopted Today. Meet Fred Lobster
Image source: mycroft16
#7 Just Adopted This Mini Loaf!
Image source: brunettevibe
#8 I Was Told My New Rescue Pup Has The Rarest Of Ears
Image source: flytingnotfighting
#9 Adopted This Siamese Girl, Making Me Her 4th Owner. She Was Returned Twice Due To Her Aggression… Turns Out It Was Just Play Aggression That Was Misdirected. All She Wants To Do Is Chase Feather Toys And Be Pet
Image source: angelfantasies
#10 We Adopted Little Salem A Week Ago. She Was Incredibly Timid And Would Hide Whenever She Saw Us. She Now Comes To Check Us Out When We Are Reading. I Think We Are Making Progress!!!
Image source: m0bin16
#11 Breaking News: Newly Adopted Kitty, Whiskey, Has Been Welcomed Into Home By Happy Old Doggo, Gus
Image source: Appropriate_Ad_5290
#12 The Morphed Axolotl I Adopted Last Week Is Finally Starting To Trust Me Enough To Approach Me For Food!
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#13 Her Name Is Pandora, I Adopted From A Family That Didn’t Like Her
Image source: juniorgallina
#14 I Was Told I Was Adopting A Kitten, But Received A Very Smol Parrot? Anyone Know What Steps I Can Take To Get The Correct Animal?
Image source: t-sizzle24
#15 When I Adopted Him, The Humane Society Said “He’s A Total Lap Cat! He Just Wants To Sleep And Won’t Get Into Trouble”
Image source: barackobama_
#16 Daisy’s First Snow! Look At Her Nice Sit And Wait. Adopted Her Friday Night! We Love Her So Much
Image source: TroLLageK
#17 Just Adopted This Stray Kitty And He Needs A Name
Image source: mybnr34
#18 Didn’t Know I’d Be Playing Matchmaker When I Adopted A Second Cat
Image source: amireallythelast
#19 Adopted This Little Fellow In Shanghai Yesterday. Was Found Abandoned In Front Of A Supermarket. Vet Says He’s Surprisingly Healthy For A 2 Week Old Kitten. Say Hello To Olaf!
Image source: FuYang1990
#20 This Is My 20$ Rescue Cat. No One Wanted Him At The Shelter. He’s A Little Funky. He Has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, No Righting Instincts And Is Always Squinting
Image source: phil0d3ndr0ng1rl
#21 Adopted This 6 Year Old Cat From The Shelter. She Loves Her Forever Home
Image source: Yui-On
#22 This Is Jeff. We Adopted Him A Couple Days Ago. He’s A Good Lad, And Obviously Very Handsome
Image source: kevinjohnthomson
#23 Cain Has Been Adopted. Now We’re Down To The Last 45 Cats. For Those Who Don’t Know We Rescued 130 From A Hoarder
Image source: MissCrazyLady
#24 Our Smallest Girl Luna, Just Adopted This Weekend
Image source: Captain_Tang
#25 What Should We Name This Sweet Boy? He’s Sweet As Can Be, Goofy, Wiggles His Bottom Really Fast When Excited, And Gets Along With All People And Animals. He Also Has No Teeth, He Was Rescued With Us And Is Getting His Second Chance!
Image source: Moonchild08
#26 Adopted This Lovely Gal Today
Image source: overlyawesome
#27 I Adopted A Vampire
Image source: nchristensen00
#28 This Is Brad. The Shelter Told Me That Brad Wouldn’t Be Cuddly. He Hasn’t Left The Sides Of Me Or My Son Since We Brought Him Home Last Weekend
Image source: StinkySting
#29 Rescued A Puppy Yesterday. Safe To Say He Likes Me
Image source: fatboynico004
#30 My Foster Fail Eva. I Cried All Day When We Gave Her Back To Be Adopted By The Public. Husband Went Back And Got Her For Me. She Is Perfect
Image source: natters90
#31 My Rescues Are Completely Obsessed With Each Other!
Image source: chalillianaire
#32 Meet Princess Carol, A Stray Kitty Who Decided To Adopt Us
Image source: tsunabuna
#33 My Partner And I Adopted A Little Baby
Image source: megstudioworks
#34 Officially Adopted My Foster Fail Nova Today. My Mom Got Her Sister Lily
Image source: yupstillweird
#35 My New Buddies! I Just Adopted Two Hairless Male Rats Today, They Can Keep Me Company In My Wfh Office. I Have Named Them Pinky And The Brain
Image source: amatchmadeinregex
#36 Just Adopted A Husky / Weimaraner Pup And He Is The Happiest Boy Ever!
Image source: nerd-on-the-inside
#37 This Is My Boy Blue. The Neighbor Kids Brought Him To Me To Rescue. I Love Him So Much
Image source: iamyou123321
#38 Here’s Our New Adoption!
Image source: KGrizzlee
#39 Just Adopted This Beauty Today. She’s Currently Hiding Under The Bed And We’re Giving Her Time To Adjust. We’re Excited For When She Feels Comfortable And Comes Out Of Her Shell
Image source: Resilience15
#40 We Adopted The Most Photogenic Cat
Image source: PizzaThyme22
#41 Just Adopted This Sweet L’il 7 Yo Pirate And We Love Her So Much Already!
Image source: encantalasmontaas
#42 I Adopted A Disney Prince In Dog Form
Image source: Wisefemmesays
#43 My Fiance Picked Up This Sweet Boy From The Shelter Today And Surprised Our Daughter. Meet Chester!
Image source: itiscarissa
#44 My Husky I Adopted About 24hrs Ago. He Is So Great!
Image source: CourierColeman
#45 Just Adopted Her Yesterday
Image source: Alduin_77
#46 Illegally Smol Adopted Stray
Image source: PepsiColaMirinda
#47 I Was Adopted Today!
Image source: k_h21
#48 Let Me Show You My Two Goobers! Both Adopted From Shelters And Are Now The Best Of Buds! Yoda And Groot!
Image source: xanvalentine
#49 Adopted This Baby
Image source: tziannie
#50 Everyone, Meet Prudence. She’s A Holland Lop That I Adopted From A Friend’s Farm. She Likes To Sit On My Shoulder Like A Parrot
Image source: SureSure_
Follow Us