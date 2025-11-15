Hey Pandas, What Has Your Sibling Ruined For You? (Closed)

If you see this, remember… you are worth it.
#1
Personally, my sibling has gotten my Phone taking away from me and now I can’t have one until I’m 18. (Right now I’m 12.) If you want to know the story, she’s been lying to my parents that I’ve been going on my phone at night and playing video games. But guess what the most painful part is? SHE was the one I let play video games at night! SHE was the one going on my phone and I LET her! And she just betrayed me… :(
#2
Anything I’m passionate about I have to remember not to tell my brother. He thinks everything I tell him as a threat or insult to him. For example, I really love a specific genre of music. I wanted to show him a song by one of my favorite bands because I thought he’d like it. For some reason he got really intimidated and called the band “a cringey piece of sh*t no offense”. I love sharing my music preferences with people but ever since that comment I don’t even want to say the genre of music because I’m so embarrassed about liking it. I brought it up to him later with my parents and they called him out on it, but he said he shouldn’t apologize because it was his opinion. I’m sick and tired of misrepresentation between siblings, because it’s not always happy sunshine and rainbows. I feel like older siblings don’t realize this, but your judgment on things can really impact your younger siblings views. A little insult from an older sibling can go a long way, and vise versa with younger siblings.
#3
My f*****g twin brother framed me of looking up how to kill myself on YouTube. My dad (as always) believed him and got us both banned from it. My family is always teaming up against me. All they do is make me mad then when I’m mad I immediately get in trouble for it. I f*****g hate my family. I get blamed for everything. If I make a tiny mistake (like forgetting something) they say that I’m just using it as an excuse and then i get grounded. It’s like they really don’t want me anymore.
#4
Telling my sister a secret, next day my mom mentions it. :(
#5
little brother was watching adult videos, and got my youtube taken away
#6
Ok so my brother is a complete imbecile and love to lose and break everything (he is 8) and one day I was building this model car and we had just gotten the spoiler on and the next day I wake p to see the wing had broken off, so I ask my brother what did he do to it and he said ‘I only touched it’ in a childish manner and obviously I got mad at him, so I had to sand it back down, put the glue back on, and let it dry.
#7
My account on bored panda, and when she bosses me around and gets all up in my business! It makes me want to slap her in the face! She also acts like my guidance counselor and piles all of my stuff up on my dresser! @!#$%^&@!!!!*&^^!!!!!!
