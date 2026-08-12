Peter Krause: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Peter Krause
August 12, 1965
Alexandria, Minnesota, US
60 Years Old
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Who Is Peter Krause?
Peter William Krause is an American actor, director, and producer recognized for his versatile and nuanced dramatic performances across television. He brings a grounded authenticity to complex characters.
His breakout moment arrived playing Nate Fisher on the critically acclaimed HBO series Six Feet Under. This role earned him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, solidifying his status as a leading dramatic talent.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Roseville, Minnesota, Peter Krause was raised by two dedicated teachers, Wanda Marie and William Popham Krause, fostering an environment that valued learning. He engaged in track and field as a teenager.
After a pole vaulting injury, Krause discovered acting, changing his major from pre-med to English literature at Gustavus Adolphus College. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Peter Krause’s personal life, notably a long-term partnership with actress Lauren Graham which began in 2010. They became a couple after co-starring on Parenthood.
Krause shares a son, Roman, with his former girlfriend Christine King, born in 2001. His relationship with Graham ended in 2021, and he has not publicly confirmed another partner.
Career Highlights
Peter Krause’s career breakthrough came as Nate Fisher in HBO’s Six Feet Under, a role that garnered him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The series became a cultural phenomenon, redefining television dramas of its era.
Beyond acting, Krause has expanded his contributions to television as a producer on Dirty Sexy Money and 9-1-1, showcasing his influence behind the camera. He also directed three episodes of Parenthood, demonstrating his creative versatility.
Signature Quote
“The great thing about ‘Six Feet Under’ is that you’re always dealing with death, but it’s about life, about how people live.”
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