20 Things You’d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

by

We’ve all been there – standing in a crowded store, clutching a product that makes you want to disappear. Maybe it’s a quirky self-care gadget, a solution for a personal problem, or something so bizarre you’d rather not explain it to a stranger. But fear not, fellow internet shoppers, because the digital world has your back!

Get ready to embrace the convenience and anonymity of online shopping as we unveil a collection of 20 products that you secretly want but are too shy to buy in public. From quirky gadgets to practical solutions for life’s little awkward moments, these finds will have you clicking “add to cart” with confidence, knowing that your privacy is protected and your dignity remains intact.

#1 Embarrassed About Your Ingrown Toenails? We Get It. That’s Why This Ingrown Toenail Home Treatment Is The Perfect Solution For A Little DIY Foot TLC

Review: “After fighting a pincher toenail for 3 years I tried this and found that it REALLY Works. I noticed a big improvement to the shape of my nail within weeks.” – Cheryl B.

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, D.

#2 Thinning Hair Got You Feeling A Little Less Rapunzel, A Little More Friar Tuck? This Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo Might Just Be Your Hair’s Knight In Shining Armor

Review: “This Biotin shampoo leaves me with a fresh smelling head of hair, also thicker looking, use along with a scalp massage scrub/brush to get the thicker look and feel.” – Maxine

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, KD

#3 Ear Wax Feeling A Bit Dumbo-Sized? This Ear Washer Bottle System Will Have Them Squeaky Clean Without A Trip To The Doctor

Review: “Love this and is the exact same thing as the clinic uses. I now can do wax removal at home. Highly recommend as it is gentle when used correctly.” – Serena Jordan

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Melisa

#4 Skip The Salon Awkwardness And Embrace The DIY Nose Hair Removal With This Nasal Waxing Kit – Because Let’s Be Honest, Nobody Wants To Chat About Their Nostrils With A Stranger

Review: “I highly recommend this product… the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however it didn’t even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs… snag this product!!!” – Julie J.

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Julie J.

#5 Nail Problems Got You Hiding Your Toes In Shame? We’ve All Been There. Thankfully, Kerasal Nail Renewal Exists

Review: “My before pictures are so embarrassing but necessary to demonstrate the amazing sorcery of this product. There’s about 3.5 weeks between the before and after photos. I followed the instructions to a T and am still using it, as the bottle says it can take up to a couple months for optimal results. So far, I’m extremely pleased!” – h4z31nu7m3g

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, h4z31nu7m3g

#6 No Time For A Salon Appointment? No Problem! This Hair Removal Cream Gets The Job Done In Just 2 Minutes, Leaving You Feeling Confident And Ready To Go

Review: “I just love Veet. Absolutely no burning and my skin is super sensitive. This is my second time purchasing and it hasn’t steered me wrong yet!!” – Mo

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer Acevedo

#7 Pimple Emergency? This Mighty Patch Is Your Undercover Agent For Overnight Zit Zapping

Review: “Had been using smaller circles but these are perfect to cover my whole chin or any area. You can also super easily cut them in half or smaller pieces before you peel them off the plastic.” – Maria Scherder

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Maria Scherder

#8 Hot Yoga, Humid Days, Or Just A Naturally Sweaty Gal? This Sweat Wick Bra Liner Is The Discreet Solution You’ve Been Searching For

Review: “These bra liners are soft, stay in place, and do the job. No more chafing, no more rashes.” – buymore317

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Ebony Evans

#9 Want A Hollywood Smile Without The Awkward Dentist Visit? The Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen Is Your Secret Weapon For Pearly Whites

Review: “Follow the instructions and your yellow teeth will whiten. Not movie star white, but good enough for real people – for a very reasonable price! Very good value.” – McP

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Jenny P

#10 Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor Without Anyone Knowing – This Kegel Exercise System Is Your Discreet Workout Buddy

Review: “A lot easier to do kegels with these days. you’ll feel a little sore after. which is good feedback. it means you worked your muscles right.” – Jdkdldmdn

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, JF

#11 This Colossal Foot Rasp Will Turn Your Calluses Into Dust

Review: “After using this product for 10 minutes, but of my heels look brand new!!! I’ve been so embarrassed to wear sandals since I’ve been skipping pedicures. Embarrassed no more!” – MC

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Baylie Anderson

#12 Wardrobe Malfunctions? Not On Your Watch! These Nippies Nipple Covers Have Got You Covered

Review: “These worked great all night. Easy to use and remove, great coverage, and super comfortable. Fit true to size and the shape was perfect.” – Mel’s Must Haves

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Valerie R.

#13 Booty Breakouts Got You Down? This Butt Acne Clearing Lotion Is Here To Save Your, Well, You Know

Review: “This fixed my problem quickly. I have so much more confidence now.” – katie

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, M.BEARD

#14 Don’t Let Embarrassing Skin Problems Cramp Your Style. Order Truremedy Tea Tree Body Wash Online And Reclaim Your Confidence

Review: “I have been struggling with tinea versicolor for over a year now and have not found anything to soothe the itching/pain that comes with it other than this. I have only been using the body wash for about a week and it’s made an enormous difference! I have tried prescription creams, medicated lotions, etc. but I have never had results like this!” – Blackburn’s

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Blackburn’s

#15 Your Feet Are About To Have A Cinderella Moment With These Corn Removers

Review: “This product worked awesome. I’ve tried other brands with no success, this one did the job in 2weeks! Fast shipping, good communication and wonderful customer service. My strongest recommendation.” – Lita F

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Lita F

#16 Consider This Poo-Pourri Your “Get Out Of Jail Free” Card For Awkward Bathroom Odors

Review: “This travel size is perfect and easy to use with a pleasant smell that covers all other unpleasantness. Bottle does not leak and lasts forever. Just a spritz will do ya.” – Nia

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#17 Keep Your Piercings Looking Flawless, Even If They’re Acting A Little Rebellious. This Base Laboratories Piercing Bump Solution Has Your Back

Review: “It’s working wonders on my nose piercing. I used to have an angry bump and after a month, it’s almost completely gone.” – Merrin Taylor

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Merrin Taylor

#18 Oil Slick? More Like Oil Sleek! Keep Your T-Zone In Check With This Discreet Natural Face Oil Blotting Paper

Review: “I’m super happy I got these. I have to use two, but they leave my skin less oily for hours after use, even after my hour workout. the packaging is small so you can take them with you on the go.” – nakiya

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, nakiya

#19 Baby’s Got Flakes? Tackle That Cradle Cap Discreetly With This Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush And Comb – No One Needs To Know About Your Little One’s “Snow Problem”

Review: “This item was the perfect tool to get rid of my kids cradle cap! Easy to hold, clean, and use! Used the brush part then the comb and it blew my mind how much stuff it got off in the first swipe. Cheaper than other like products and did such a great job.” – Bethany Guillory

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Nicole11

#20 The Squatty Potty Might Be Awkward To Buy, But Your Gut Will Thank You Later

Review: “This thing really does improve your toilet experience. Something about elevating the feet the way it does makes everything ‘come out great’! Seriously I’m amazed at what a difference this thing makes.” – Steve

20 Things You&#8217;d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

Image source: amazon.com, Bruno Pappa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Accuses Domino’s Pizza Of Plagiarism, And The Evidence Is Hard To Deny
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Honors The Achievements Of Over 1,700 Unknown Female And Minority Scientists By Writing Their Bios On Wikipedia
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Azula Always Deserved the Same Grace Zuko Got in Avatar: The Last Airbender
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2024
Hey Pandas, How Did Your Dogs Or Cats Act During Quarantine? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Here Is A Toy So He Won’t Forget Me”: Boy Leaves His Helpless Puppy At A Shelter So His Dad Can’t Beat It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“This Is America”: 50 Memes That Sum Up Life In The United States
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.