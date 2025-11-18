20 Things You’d Rather Have Delivered In A Plain Brown Box

We’ve all been there – standing in a crowded store, clutching a product that makes you want to disappear. Maybe it’s a quirky self-care gadget, a solution for a personal problem, or something so bizarre you’d rather not explain it to a stranger. But fear not, fellow internet shoppers, because the digital world has your back!
Get ready to embrace the convenience and anonymity of online shopping as we unveil a collection of 20 products that you secretly want but are too shy to buy in public. From quirky gadgets to practical solutions for life’s little awkward moments, these finds will have you clicking “add to cart” with confidence, knowing that your privacy is protected and your dignity remains intact.
#1 Embarrassed About Your Ingrown Toenails? We Get It. That’s Why This Ingrown Toenail Home Treatment Is The Perfect Solution For A Little DIY Foot TLC
Review: “After fighting a pincher toenail for 3 years I tried this and found that it REALLY Works. I noticed a big improvement to the shape of my nail within weeks.” – Cheryl B.
Image source: amazon.com, D.
#2 Thinning Hair Got You Feeling A Little Less Rapunzel, A Little More Friar Tuck? This Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo Might Just Be Your Hair’s Knight In Shining Armor
Review: “This Biotin shampoo leaves me with a fresh smelling head of hair, also thicker looking, use along with a scalp massage scrub/brush to get the thicker look and feel.” – Maxine
Image source: amazon.com, KD
#3 Ear Wax Feeling A Bit Dumbo-Sized? This Ear Washer Bottle System Will Have Them Squeaky Clean Without A Trip To The Doctor
Review: “Love this and is the exact same thing as the clinic uses. I now can do wax removal at home. Highly recommend as it is gentle when used correctly.” – Serena Jordan
Image source: amazon.com, Melisa
#4 Skip The Salon Awkwardness And Embrace The DIY Nose Hair Removal With This Nasal Waxing Kit – Because Let’s Be Honest, Nobody Wants To Chat About Their Nostrils With A Stranger
Review: “I highly recommend this product… the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however it didn’t even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs… snag this product!!!” – Julie J.
Image source: amazon.com, Julie J.
#5 Nail Problems Got You Hiding Your Toes In Shame? We’ve All Been There. Thankfully, Kerasal Nail Renewal Exists
Review: “My before pictures are so embarrassing but necessary to demonstrate the amazing sorcery of this product. There’s about 3.5 weeks between the before and after photos. I followed the instructions to a T and am still using it, as the bottle says it can take up to a couple months for optimal results. So far, I’m extremely pleased!” – h4z31nu7m3g
Image source: amazon.com, h4z31nu7m3g
#6 No Time For A Salon Appointment? No Problem! This Hair Removal Cream Gets The Job Done In Just 2 Minutes, Leaving You Feeling Confident And Ready To Go
Review: “I just love Veet. Absolutely no burning and my skin is super sensitive. This is my second time purchasing and it hasn’t steered me wrong yet!!” – Mo
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer Acevedo
#7 Pimple Emergency? This Mighty Patch Is Your Undercover Agent For Overnight Zit Zapping
Review: “Had been using smaller circles but these are perfect to cover my whole chin or any area. You can also super easily cut them in half or smaller pieces before you peel them off the plastic.” – Maria Scherder
Image source: amazon.com, Maria Scherder
#8 Hot Yoga, Humid Days, Or Just A Naturally Sweaty Gal? This Sweat Wick Bra Liner Is The Discreet Solution You’ve Been Searching For
Review: “These bra liners are soft, stay in place, and do the job. No more chafing, no more rashes.” – buymore317
Image source: amazon.com, Ebony Evans
#9 Want A Hollywood Smile Without The Awkward Dentist Visit? The Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen Is Your Secret Weapon For Pearly Whites
Review: “Follow the instructions and your yellow teeth will whiten. Not movie star white, but good enough for real people – for a very reasonable price! Very good value.” – McP
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny P
#10 Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor Without Anyone Knowing – This Kegel Exercise System Is Your Discreet Workout Buddy
Review: “A lot easier to do kegels with these days. you’ll feel a little sore after. which is good feedback. it means you worked your muscles right.” – Jdkdldmdn
Image source: amazon.com, JF
#11 This Colossal Foot Rasp Will Turn Your Calluses Into Dust
Review: “After using this product for 10 minutes, but of my heels look brand new!!! I’ve been so embarrassed to wear sandals since I’ve been skipping pedicures. Embarrassed no more!” – MC
Image source: amazon.com, Baylie Anderson
#12 Wardrobe Malfunctions? Not On Your Watch! These Nippies Nipple Covers Have Got You Covered
Review: “These worked great all night. Easy to use and remove, great coverage, and super comfortable. Fit true to size and the shape was perfect.” – Mel’s Must Haves
Image source: amazon.com, Valerie R.
#13 Booty Breakouts Got You Down? This Butt Acne Clearing Lotion Is Here To Save Your, Well, You Know
Review: “This fixed my problem quickly. I have so much more confidence now.” – katie
Image source: amazon.com, M.BEARD
#14 Don’t Let Embarrassing Skin Problems Cramp Your Style. Order Truremedy Tea Tree Body Wash Online And Reclaim Your Confidence
Review: “I have been struggling with tinea versicolor for over a year now and have not found anything to soothe the itching/pain that comes with it other than this. I have only been using the body wash for about a week and it’s made an enormous difference! I have tried prescription creams, medicated lotions, etc. but I have never had results like this!” – Blackburn’s
Image source: amazon.com, Blackburn’s
#15 Your Feet Are About To Have A Cinderella Moment With These Corn Removers
Review: “This product worked awesome. I’ve tried other brands with no success, this one did the job in 2weeks! Fast shipping, good communication and wonderful customer service. My strongest recommendation.” – Lita F
Image source: amazon.com, Lita F
#16 Consider This Poo-Pourri Your “Get Out Of Jail Free” Card For Awkward Bathroom Odors
Review: “This travel size is perfect and easy to use with a pleasant smell that covers all other unpleasantness. Bottle does not leak and lasts forever. Just a spritz will do ya.” – Nia
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Keep Your Piercings Looking Flawless, Even If They’re Acting A Little Rebellious. This Base Laboratories Piercing Bump Solution Has Your Back
Review: “It’s working wonders on my nose piercing. I used to have an angry bump and after a month, it’s almost completely gone.” – Merrin Taylor
Image source: amazon.com, Merrin Taylor
#18 Oil Slick? More Like Oil Sleek! Keep Your T-Zone In Check With This Discreet Natural Face Oil Blotting Paper
Review: “I’m super happy I got these. I have to use two, but they leave my skin less oily for hours after use, even after my hour workout. the packaging is small so you can take them with you on the go.” – nakiya
Image source: amazon.com, nakiya
#19 Baby’s Got Flakes? Tackle That Cradle Cap Discreetly With This Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush And Comb – No One Needs To Know About Your Little One’s “Snow Problem”
Review: “This item was the perfect tool to get rid of my kids cradle cap! Easy to hold, clean, and use! Used the brush part then the comb and it blew my mind how much stuff it got off in the first swipe. Cheaper than other like products and did such a great job.” – Bethany Guillory
Image source: amazon.com, Nicole11
#20 The Squatty Potty Might Be Awkward To Buy, But Your Gut Will Thank You Later
Review: “This thing really does improve your toilet experience. Something about elevating the feet the way it does makes everything ‘come out great’! Seriously I’m amazed at what a difference this thing makes.” – Steve
Image source: amazon.com, Bruno Pappa
