Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra

by

If you like sweet and spicy gingerbread then these engraved rolling pins are created for you! This piece of kitchenware allows easily and quickly make beautiful treat for the whole family — what can be better?

Meet the works by the Russian studio Texturra: each rolling pin has its own pattern — from a neutral one like flowers to seasonal, festive or individually designed. The studio also provides a recipe of perfect cookie bakery dough! So cook and enjoy :)

Cookie Recipe Dough

You need:

– 230 g of butter;

– 170 g of powdered sugar;

– 1 egg;

– 1–2 tsp of vanilla extract and/or almond (if you wish);

– salt on a tip of a tsp

– 400–440 g of flour.

Chop the butter and mix it with powdered sugar. Add an egg, vanilla, almond and salt. Put flour constantly folding the mixture.

Put the dough in a fridge for 30 minutes. Flatten the dough in a 5–8 mm layer. Put some flour on it so a rolling pin wouldn’t stick to it.

Use a carved rolling pin placing it slowly and evenly. Carve cookies and put them on a baking pan (w/o butter or oil). Bake for 7–9 min in a heated oven at 200 degrees. Cookies are done when they become golden on the top.

More info: livemaster.com

Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Draw Optical Illusions Featuring Different Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Reason a NASCAR Wives Reality Show Never Came To Be
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2018
The Hills New Beginnings
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Hills: New Beginnings
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2019
Pigeon Found The Best Place For Laying Eggs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.06 “Black Gold and Red Blood”
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2009
“You’re The Worst” Season 4: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.