Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Experience You’ve Ever Had?

Hey Pandas! With Halloween in the air, I’m in the mood for some real-life spooky stories. What’s the creepiest thing that’s ever happened to you? Give me the chills!
Caught in the middle of a prison when a riot started. Stuck there for 4 hours behind a locked door and hidden under a table to avoid being seen.
Waiting for the paramedics to arrive for my mother after she took a bad fall. The single most terrifying and loneliest experience I have ever gone through in my life.
I was in Costa Rica and had walked out to go to the store after 9 PM. City had been bussling earlier in the day, but it was now dead. Five young guys came up and asked for a cigarette, and I said no, but they just kept getting closer and one started reaching for me.
I clubbed him with the base of my palm and he hit me and knocked me flying backwards. I landed on my backpack, luckily, but my glasses went flying and I had a cut on my cheek.
They all swarmed me. I didn’t know what they wanted and imagined myself being k****d right then and there. An SUV drove by and they just kept going.
I kept kicking the one guy in the knee, but they wrestled my backpack off of me. That’s when I realized that’s all they wanted, and then I got less scared and more angry.
They ran off and I stupidly chased them. (I was 5′ 1″ and 103 pounds.) They went around a corner and one turned and came back, put his hand in his pocket and said something threatening. I pointed over his shoulder and told him, “Leave!”
Then I started crying. And I was lost. Eventually a very nice young college student and his friend hailed a taxi, got me to my hotel, and they paid for it. (It was actually just a few blocks.) They told me that it was probably Nicaraguans who mugged me.
I was stationed at Ramstein Air Base from 1987 to 1990. I was in the crowd for the crash. Wikipedia has a good article on the Ramstein Air Show Disaster.
I had just bought a few beers for me and my friends and was walking back to them, not really paying attention when the disaster happened. One of the jets crashed right into the beer truck where I was standing not more than a minute ago.
I just stood there stunned. Absolutely terrified at what was going on around me.
Shrapnel and jet fuel peppered the crowd all around me and for some unknown reason, I wasn’t hit with anything. I was so still, I didn’t even spill the beers.
In the city I last lived in, there was a train crossing through a section of town that was surrounded by very tall buildings. For some reason there were no lights, no indication of when a train would be coming through, but everyone knew to stop and look before proceeding across these tracks. I was with a friend one night going down that street, and she full stopped at these tracks. Both of us looked both ways, saw absolutely nothing, so we thought we were clear to go…which we did. A couple of seconds after going over the tracks, a train came whipping by. She pulled over because we were both freaking out/hearts racing. We did not understand how it was possible that we both missed it, and we just sat there thinking about how close we came to dying. I count myself extremely lucky, because exactly one week later there was a car load of people that did not make it. They installed crossing lights and guards after that, but it shouldn’t have come down to anyone dying for that to happen.
