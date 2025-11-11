If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God

by

Thanks to Mexican artist Kimbal, we now know what Batman would look like if he was really a mythological Mayan bat god. To commemorate Batman’s 75th anniversary, Kimbal, together with 29 other artists, was given a plain white bust of Batman by Warner Home Entertainment Mexico and the Mexican Museum of Design, and invited to work his magic on it. He promptly covered it in ornate Maya-inspired art, armor, fangs and all.

On his Behance page, Kimbal explained that the Mayan bat god Camazotz served as the inspiration for his version of Batman. The deity’s name means “death bat” in K’iche’, a Mayan language of Guatemala. In Mesoamerica, the bat is associated with the night, death, darkness, the underworld, sacrifice, and all that bleak stuff. Hmm, sounds like the Batman we know. So, what would all his enemies have looked like?

More info: Behance (h/t: neatorama)

If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God
If Batman Was A Mayan Bat God

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How the Show Counting Cars Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2019
Our Exclusive Interview with The 100’s Bob Morley
3 min read
May, 21, 2014
How Maternity Photography Empowers Women To See Their Own Strength (3 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
How to Watch Adventure Time Episodes Online
3 min read
May, 10, 2018
69 Stories About The Most Intelligent Pets People Have Ever Had
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
Why The Deuce is HBO’s Best Show Since The Wire
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.