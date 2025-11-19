After Allegedly Trying To Push Wife Off Cliff, Doctor Called Son To Tell Him “She Got Away”

Minutes after allegedly trying to take his wife’s life, anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig made a call to his adult son to make a grim confession.
The 46-year-old doctor was charged for attempting to push his wife Arielle Konig, 36, off a cliff about 1,200 feet high.
The couple, who live in Maui, Hawaii, were celebrating Arielle’s birthday when the scenic cliff side in Oahu turned into a crime scene around 10:28 a.m. on March 24.
Gerhardt Konig called his adult son while covered in blood after allegedly trying to end his wife’s life
Trigger warning: This article contains details of mistreatment that may be distressing to some
After allegedly trying to end his wife’s life, Gerhardt reportedly called his son from a previous relationship and admitted to the crime.
He also told his son he wanted to take his own life by jumping off the cliff, according to the petition for a restraining order filed by Arielle following the alleged crime.
“I just tried to k*ll Ari but she got away,” the husband allegedly said while “covered in blood” and FaceTiming his son.
A physical struggle broke out after Arielle turned down her husband’s request to take a photo at a tourist spot
During their hike to the Pali Lookout in Oahu, the renowned anesthesiologist asked his wife to take a photo at a specific spot.
However, Arielle refused because she was uncomfortable with how close the spot was to the edge of the cliff.
Gerhardt grew outraged when his wife turned down the request and yelled, “Go back over there, I’m so f***ing sick of you,” she quoted him saying in her restraining order, filed after the alleged attack.
Arielle initially thought he was joking but quickly understood that he was trying to put her life in danger.
“I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff,” she said.
The doctor allegedly turned violent and began striking her head with a rock.
He allegedly bashed her face into the ground and tried to inject her with an unknown substance. But Arielle managed to grab the injection and throw it away during the struggle.
The well known doctor allegedly struck his wife’s head with a rock and tried to inject her with an unknown substance
Gerhardt had a second vial in his hand and began looking for another syringe in his bag.
“I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications as part of his employment,” she said in her petition.
As Arielle managed to escape, she came across a pair of hikers in the area, and one of them called 911.
Her accused husband, meanwhile, fled the scene.
Months prior to the incident, the anesthesiologist accused his wife of having an affair
Arielle revealed in her restraining order that her husband accused her of having an affair in December 2024, which led to him feeling “extreme jealousy.”
“Since then, he has attempted to control and monitor all my communications,” she alleged in the petition.
She also revealed that they had both been going for therapy, individually and as a couple.
Furthermore, Arielle accused Gerhardt of assaulting her for months prior to the attack.
Arielle’s screams were heard by Amanda Buchsbaum, who was hiking in the area when the alleged attack took place
Amanda Buchsbaum, who was hiking in the area with Sarah Buchsbaum, had heard Arielle’s screams during the struggle.
The alleged victim ran towards them, screaming, “He is trying to k*ll me. He is hitting me in the head with a rock.”
One of the hikers proceeded to call 911.
First responders arrived at the scene, and Arielle was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Later the same day, around 6:10 p.m., Gerhardt was spotted walking on Nu’uanu Pali Drive, which is just minutes from where he allegedly attacked his wife.
He was taken into police custody and is currently facing charges in connection with the incident. His bail was set at $5 million.
Gerhardt is currently facing charges in connection with the homicide attempt
The accused doctor was suspended from working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he’s employed as an independent contractor.
“We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD,” a representative told CNN. “Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation.”
“Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate,” they added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. The Safe & Together Institute provides international domestic violence resources.
