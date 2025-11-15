50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

by

We all make fools out of ourselves every now and then. Nobody is safe from that unwelcome sense of anxiety once you realized the thing you just said makes zero sense. But things that leave your mouth, whether IRL or online, do stay there, oftentimes forever.

And there’s a whole corner of Reddit, r/S***AmericansSay, dedicated entirely to the mission of collecting the stupidest, funniest, and sometimes embarrassing cases of people being so convinced they know better when they couldn’t be further away from the truth.

So let’s ready ourselves for the ensued hilarity, ‘cause we are about to have a fair share of it, trust me.

#1 “I Get That Native Americans Are Upset, I Get It”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#2 “Who Was The First Country On Planet Earth To Ban Slavery? That’s Right, America”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Aironwood

#3 You’re On The Internet, Which Is American

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Nulligravida

#4 America Is The Reason You Have Cars

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: LazyFlamingRooster

#5 Should Ask Them If Jews Matter Too

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Well Allocated Funds

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: lNoahl

#7 Pridemonth

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: unknown

#8 ‘People Who Leave Their Phones Set To Military Time Are War Criminals’

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Go To Panama, This Is America

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Pontoisien

#10 How Do You Prevent People From Jumping Off Like Idiots?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: MobileTurdFactory

#11 “More People Use Imperial Than Metric”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Corporal-Porpoise

#12 “He Is (Your President)”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: meesseem

#13 People Engaging Me In German Because I Look German

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Mr_-_X

#14 The Ambulance Is Not Your Taxi To The Hospital

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: alematt

#15 Where Does It Say In The Constitution Or Any Of The Amendments That Eating Is A Human Right?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Liam_Noble

#16 “More People Know About Our Smallest State Vermont Then The Amsterdam”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Particular_Edge2308

#17 “We Will Never Rewrite The Constitution”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Your Haircuts Are Un-American

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: 3Squareheadz

#19 Wishing “Evil” On A Country Is Pretty Mean

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: genius23sarcasm

#20 Hmmmmmmm

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Classic-CJ

#21 Why Is Munich Spelled “München” On Signs In Germany?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Merlin428bretz

#22 “…your Hip Would Break Because Their Medical Staff Is Garage…”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: ThatMusicKid

#23 Do You Guys Have Refrigerators?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: anotherwankusername

#24 “Offended By Our Patriotism, Wattpad Girl?”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: KWAKUDATSU

#25 The Titanic Is Just A Movie, Right?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: unknown

#26 Can’t Compare Those Other Cities To The Us

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: SokaKu93

#27 “I Am In Rhode Island”. “Nice, Ever Been To The USA Before”?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Biden’s America

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: unknown

#29 “At Least American Toilets Aren’t Just Holes In The Ground”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: RogueArtemis

#30 What Does He Care? He’s Not A Us Citizen, He’s Not Effected

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: sandiercy

#31 Would Love To See Some Of These Countries Try To F With Us

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: louckak

#32 “The White House Is Bigger Than All The Countries You Named”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: theelleintraveller

#33 “I’d Rather Receive False Information…”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Theemuts

#34 Being Broke In American Is 100% On You

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: elskitbbw

#35 Commie Divas

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Gerceval_

#36 (Sad) Mistake A North Korean Flag For A Texan Flag

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: GriffinFTW

#37 But We Can Pock Whatever Doctor Or Healthcare Insurer We Want! We Win

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Mr_-_X

#38 “They Started Faking An Accent”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: ArkhamKnight342

#39 “[…]although My Ancestry Dna Gives Me Zero Italian Dna On My Dad’s Side, I’ll Stick With Being 1/4 Italian!”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: azulhombre

#40 “It’s Amazing To See How Few Countries Know That “Soccer” Is The Correct Term”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: Andros1510Ro

#41 “We Savez Nations Not Destroy Them”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: My-couchie-is-lousie

#42 Is Mediterranean A Slur To Italians?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: big-black-ramarro

#43 Are We Acting Like That’s Not Possible?

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: DoUEvenCloudDistrict

#44 “American Deaths Are Worth More”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: zzvu

#45 European Countries Don’t Have Elections As They Are Too Poor To Pay For The Patent Rights

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: StrammerMax

#46 Wait Other Countries Didn’t Have To Sing Their National Anthem Everyday At School For 12 Years???

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#47 The Real Heros Are The Ones Who Served The Us Military

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: A_Cat_Named_Frank

#48 “Uniquely American”

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: MuseMania

#49 Countries

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: unknown

#50 My Ancestors Are American And They Came From America

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Europe Is A Country

50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

Image source: unknown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kissed Art To Promote Self-Love
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Squirrel Rescued After Hurricane Becomes Family’s Cutest Member
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“I Didn’t Have Time”: Husband Recalls “Split Second” Accident That Cost Miss Universe’s Life
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
Mooseylips’s Wild Imagination: 29 New Absurd Comics That Might Make You Laugh and Wonder
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
I Create Surreal Southern Art In Mississippi With My Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Illustrator Shows The Hilarious Side Of Living With His Girlfriend In 39 Comics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.