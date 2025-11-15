50 Times People Just Had To Take A Screenshot Of Americans Being Unbelievably Clueless

We all make fools out of ourselves every now and then. Nobody is safe from that unwelcome sense of anxiety once you realized the thing you just said makes zero sense. But things that leave your mouth, whether IRL or online, do stay there, oftentimes forever.
And there’s a whole corner of Reddit, r/S***AmericansSay, dedicated entirely to the mission of collecting the stupidest, funniest, and sometimes embarrassing cases of people being so convinced they know better when they couldn’t be further away from the truth.
So let’s ready ourselves for the ensued hilarity, ‘cause we are about to have a fair share of it, trust me.
#1 “I Get That Native Americans Are Upset, I Get It”
#2 “Who Was The First Country On Planet Earth To Ban Slavery? That’s Right, America”
#3 You’re On The Internet, Which Is American
#4 America Is The Reason You Have Cars
#5 Should Ask Them If Jews Matter Too
#6 Well Allocated Funds
#7 Pridemonth
#8 ‘People Who Leave Their Phones Set To Military Time Are War Criminals’
#9 Go To Panama, This Is America
#10 How Do You Prevent People From Jumping Off Like Idiots?
#11 “More People Use Imperial Than Metric”
#12 “He Is (Your President)”
#13 People Engaging Me In German Because I Look German
#14 The Ambulance Is Not Your Taxi To The Hospital
#15 Where Does It Say In The Constitution Or Any Of The Amendments That Eating Is A Human Right?
#16 “More People Know About Our Smallest State Vermont Then The Amsterdam”
#17 “We Will Never Rewrite The Constitution”
#18 Your Haircuts Are Un-American
#19 Wishing “Evil” On A Country Is Pretty Mean
#20 Hmmmmmmm
#21 Why Is Munich Spelled “München” On Signs In Germany?
#22 “…your Hip Would Break Because Their Medical Staff Is Garage…”
#23 Do You Guys Have Refrigerators?
#24 “Offended By Our Patriotism, Wattpad Girl?”
#25 The Titanic Is Just A Movie, Right?
#26 Can’t Compare Those Other Cities To The Us
#27 “I Am In Rhode Island”. “Nice, Ever Been To The USA Before”?
#28 Biden’s America
#29 “At Least American Toilets Aren’t Just Holes In The Ground”
#30 What Does He Care? He’s Not A Us Citizen, He’s Not Effected
#31 Would Love To See Some Of These Countries Try To F With Us
#32 “The White House Is Bigger Than All The Countries You Named”
#33 “I’d Rather Receive False Information…”
#34 Being Broke In American Is 100% On You
#35 Commie Divas
#36 (Sad) Mistake A North Korean Flag For A Texan Flag
#37 But We Can Pock Whatever Doctor Or Healthcare Insurer We Want! We Win
#38 “They Started Faking An Accent”
#39 “[…]although My Ancestry Dna Gives Me Zero Italian Dna On My Dad’s Side, I’ll Stick With Being 1/4 Italian!”
#40 “It’s Amazing To See How Few Countries Know That “Soccer” Is The Correct Term”
#41 “We Savez Nations Not Destroy Them”
#42 Is Mediterranean A Slur To Italians?
#43 Are We Acting Like That’s Not Possible?
#44 “American Deaths Are Worth More”
#45 European Countries Don’t Have Elections As They Are Too Poor To Pay For The Patent Rights
#46 Wait Other Countries Didn’t Have To Sing Their National Anthem Everyday At School For 12 Years???
#47 The Real Heros Are The Ones Who Served The Us Military
#48 “Uniquely American”
#49 Countries
#50 My Ancestors Are American And They Came From America
#51 Europe Is A Country
