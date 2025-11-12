31 Hilarious Olympic Figure Skater Faces That Show Why Cameras Should Be Banned In Some Sports

Let me get this straight. Olympic figure skating athletes are incredibly talented, graceful, and dedicated human beings that have reached the very pinnacle of their sport.

Chances are if you followed anyone around at work and captured their facial expressions on freeze-frame, you’d come up with some pretty hilarious photos. Figure skaters at this level exert themselves to the highest possible degree, and that kind of effort, combined with the forces of gravity, is obviously going to put that cheesy smile for the judges to the ultimate test.

Here at Bored Panda, we have compiled a list of some of the best examples of funny faces that can only be met at an ice skating rink, which we hope that even the Olympic sports athletes themselves can admit are pretty hilarious. Scroll down to check the accidental portrait photography shots out for yourself, and vote for your favorites. What do you think about the internet having a giggle at these athletes in the middle of their strenuous routines, striving for gold? Let us know in the comments!

#1

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

#2

Image source: Paul Gilham

Image source: Paul Gilham

#3

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

#4

Image source:  AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE

Image source:  AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE

#5

Image source: Chicago Tribune

Image source: Chicago Tribune

#6

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

#7

Image source: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Image source: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

#8

Image source: Alexander Demianchuk

Image source: Alexander Demianchuk

#9

Image source: YURI KADOBNOV

Image source: YURI KADOBNOV

#10

Image source: Adrian Dennis

Image source: Adrian Dennis

#11

Image source: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Image source: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

#12

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

#13

31 Hilarious Olympic Figure Skater Faces That Show Why Cameras Should Be Banned In Some Sports

#14

Image source: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

Image source: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

#15

Image source: Wang Haofei/ REX

Image source: Wang Haofei/ REX

#16

Image source: Lucy Nicholson

Image source: Lucy Nicholson

#17

Image source: Robert Cianflone

Image source: Robert Cianflone

#18

Image source: AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV

Image source: AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV

#19

Image source: Adrian Dennis

Image source: Adrian Dennis

#20

Image source: Toru Yamanaka

Image source: Toru Yamanaka

#21

Image source: Chicago Tribune

Image source: Chicago Tribune

#22

Image source:  Robert Deutsch/ USA Today SportS

Image source:  Robert Deutsch/ USA Today SportS

#23

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Image source: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

#24

Image source: AFP/DAMIEN MEYER

Image source: AFP/DAMIEN MEYER

#25

Image source: Chuck Myers/MCT

Image source: Chuck Myers/MCT

#26

Image source: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Image source: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

#27

Image source: Chicago Tribune

Image source: Chicago Tribune

#28

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Image source: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

#29

Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

#30

Image source: Matthew Stockman

Image source: Matthew Stockman

#31

Image source: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Image source: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
